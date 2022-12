Police say they have arrested the men behind a burglary spree in Nassau County.

News 12 is told officers pulled over Oreall Thomas and Shaun Williams after they got a call about a theft at a TJ Maxx in Carle Place.

Police say the two also stole over $15,000 in merchandise from other Nassau businesses since June.

Thomas was arraigned on Tuesday. Williams will face a judge in about two weeks.