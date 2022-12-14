Fairfield Public Schools BOE votes to add Eid al-Fitr to school calendar

The Fairfield Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday on establishing a holiday for Eid al-Fitr on the school calendar.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan fasting in the spring and is celebrated with food and family gatherings.

Students have been campaigning for the cause, attending meetings, making speeches and talking with friends since last school year.

Muslims who live in Fairfield said they had been waiting years, some even decades, for Eid al-Fitr to be included on the calendar.

There is no word yet on how the school calendar may be affected, but one possibility that has been discussed is adding an extra day to the end of the spring semester.

Earlier this year, neighboring Bridgeport put Eid al-Fitr on the school calendar. The superintendent who was there, Michael Testani, is now the superintendent at Fairfield.