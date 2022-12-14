Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Shooting in west Columbus leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Columbus on Monday night. Two victims were rushed to area hospitals; one died at Doctor's West and the second person was reported to be in critical condition at Grant Medical Center as of 9:30 p.m. The shooting...
myfox28columbus.com
Man struck, killed by car in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers are investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed in east Columbus Sunday. The accident happened along East Livingston Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Police say a woman was driving west on East Livingston Avenue at Bairsford Drive in a 2023...
myfox28columbus.com
Person shot in leg amid argument at southeast Columbus fast-food restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg during an argument at a fast-food restaurant. A sergeant with Columbus police's public information office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon inside a Wendy's in the 4300 block of Refugee Road. Police...
myfox28columbus.com
3 young men shot at party in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at a Vrbo rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three young men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio jurors out thousands of dollars after being targeted in jury duty scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After $4,000 worth of cash cards arrived at the Franklin County Municipal Court Jury Commission Office, Jury Commissioner Bob Condon called on ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers in an attempt to stop an apparent scam. "They're telling people that you missed jury duty, and...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police investigate 2nd gas station shooting in less than a week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus police officers investigate a second shooting at a city gas station in less than a week, a safety and security expert warns people to be aware of their surroundings while at the pumps. "When we pull into the gas pump, we want to...
myfox28columbus.com
George Wagner IV sentenced to 8 life sentences for role in Pike County family massacre
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the longest and costliest criminal trials in Ohio history ended with George Wagner IV sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences without parole plus an additional 121 years in prison. A jury of nine women and three men last month convicted 31-year-old Wagner on...
myfox28columbus.com
Body of Columbus woman found in Kentucky identified 32 years after disappearance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Kentucky State Police say they have identified the body of Linda Bennett, whose body was found in Kentucky in 1988. In May of that year, a couple in Owenton found an unresponsive woman while on a walk. Detectives determined her death was a homicide,...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
myfox28columbus.com
At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
myfox28columbus.com
Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
myfox28columbus.com
Police continue to look for tips in shooting death of Ohio State student living off-campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are hoping a tip will help solve a 2017 homicide of an Ohio State student who was shot multiple times. Columbus police responded to the shooting on January 5, 2017, around 12:30 a.m. at 28 E. Northwood Ave. Officers said they found 20-year-old Tarak...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot in east Columbus gas station parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot at a gas station parking lot in east Columbus Monday morning. Police were called to Turkey Hill, located along East Broad Street, around 5:39 a.m. after being flagged down about a 30-year-old man who had been shot. Officers said the man...
myfox28columbus.com
'I hope you burn in hell': Judge sentences George Wagner to 8 life sentences, 121 years
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The judge in the Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner IV Monday sentenced him to eight consecutive life sentences without parole plus an additional 121 years in prison, concluding the longest and costliest criminal trial in Ohio history. A jury of nine women and...
myfox28columbus.com
Police release surveillance photos of 3 people connected to deadly gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police on Monday released surveillance photos of three young men "connected to" the deadly shooting that took place last week inside a gas station. Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Combs intervened during the attempted robbery of his friend inside the Sunoco station in the 2700 block of...
myfox28columbus.com
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
myfox28columbus.com
Toys for Tots distribution day puts smiles on faces of kids throughout Central Ohio
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Families wasted no time lining up outside The Marion Franklin Community Center early Saturday morning for the Toys for Tots distribution day. Thousands of people helped ABC 6/FOX 28 with our Toys for Tots drive by donating toys to help families in need during the holiday season.
myfox28columbus.com
BrockStrong Foundation wrapping up Christmas acts of kindness
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Brock Johnson was a straight-A student, an athlete, and full of life. Brock was just 14 when he died in 2015 after battling an autoimmune disease his entire life. His parents, though, are keeping his story and spirit alive. "Brock had a very infectious...
myfox28columbus.com
Fans line DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse to meet Buckeyes' Stroud, Smith-Njigba
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fans lined the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse in Polaris Sunday evening, waiting to meet their favorite Buckeyes and capture a moment that will last a lifetime. Deborah Bellinder of Hilliard and her family waited around two hours to meet quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus woman raises over $2K after decorating house with over 600 Christmas trees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Barbara Hardesty decorated her northeast Columbus house with over 600 Christmas trees this holiday season. She opened her house to the public and offered tours for those interested in seeing all her 643 trees and decorations. Barbara said 772 people stopped by her house over...
Comments / 0