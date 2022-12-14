ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Shooting in west Columbus leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Columbus on Monday night. Two victims were rushed to area hospitals; one died at Doctor's West and the second person was reported to be in critical condition at Grant Medical Center as of 9:30 p.m. The shooting...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man struck, killed by car in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers are investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed in east Columbus Sunday. The accident happened along East Livingston Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Police say a woman was driving west on East Livingston Avenue at Bairsford Drive in a 2023...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 young men shot at party in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at a Vrbo rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three young men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio jurors out thousands of dollars after being targeted in jury duty scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After $4,000 worth of cash cards arrived at the Franklin County Municipal Court Jury Commission Office, Jury Commissioner Bob Condon called on ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers in an attempt to stop an apparent scam. "They're telling people that you missed jury duty, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

At least 10 dogs rescued from east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ten to 12 dogs were rescued from a home that caught fire in the Driving Park area of east Columbus. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a single-family home fire in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue Sunday morning. CFD officials said there were...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot in east Columbus gas station parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot at a gas station parking lot in east Columbus Monday morning. Police were called to Turkey Hill, located along East Broad Street, around 5:39 a.m. after being flagged down about a 30-year-old man who had been shot. Officers said the man...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

BrockStrong Foundation wrapping up Christmas acts of kindness

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Brock Johnson was a straight-A student, an athlete, and full of life. Brock was just 14 when he died in 2015 after battling an autoimmune disease his entire life. His parents, though, are keeping his story and spirit alive. "Brock had a very infectious...
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fans line DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse to meet Buckeyes' Stroud, Smith-Njigba

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fans lined the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse in Polaris Sunday evening, waiting to meet their favorite Buckeyes and capture a moment that will last a lifetime. Deborah Bellinder of Hilliard and her family waited around two hours to meet quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver...
COLUMBUS, OH

