Saint Paul, MN

Scorebook Live

SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week

SBLive's Minnesota high school football 2022 all-state teams Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota high school football Offensive Player of the Year? Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 5-10) Prior Lake (3-1) at Minnetonka (5-1), 12/15, 7 p.m. Minnetonka is ...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues

Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvsc.org

How Will Winter Storm Affect St. Cloud and Central Minnesota?

A mixed bag of precipitation is likely coming our way Tuesday with the best chance for accumulating snow in central Minnesota happening Thursday and Friday. This forecast is from retired St. Cloud State University meteorology professor Bob Weisman who reports there are different precipitation scenarios for the upcoming storm. Weisman predicts the following:
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

VIDEO: Deer chased by large canine in Minnesota

St. FRANCIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Fox 9 viewer captured some video deer fleeing from what appears to be a coyote. Elena Pavlova sent the video taken near St. Francis Wednesday of deer fleeing from a lager canine. The DNR says after watching the video they believe the canine...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien

The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central,...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Mary Turner just led the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history. What’s next?

Mary Turner bounded into the conference room at North Memorial hospital, where nurses were voting to authorize a second strike in three months. “Sorry, I was just on the phone with the governor,” she said. Gov. Tim Walz, in a meeting kept off his public schedule, had just spoken with leaders from seven of the […] The post Mary Turner just led the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history. What’s next? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Governor's Residence open for holiday tours

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 110-year-old Minnesota Governor's Residence on St. Paul's Summit Avenue is all decked out for the holidays.And if you're interested in taking a tour, the doors will be open to the public this Friday and Saturday.  Volunteers are on hand to answer questions in each room on the first and lower levels.It's free, but you need to make a reservation online. Click here for more information.
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

DNR is warning people of ice thickness on area lakes

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning people to be cautious when venturing out on ice. The agency said walking across frozen lakes is never 100-percent safe, and an average of three people die every year. No one has reportedly died so far this year, but several people have fallen through frozen lakes. The majority of those people were taking large ATVs, which require ice that's at least eight-inches thick.
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson

A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Hot 104.7

What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?

It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Power Outages Expected to Last Into Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — All Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power crews have been working since yesterday to get everyone’s power restored. The Director of Grid Operations for Minnesota Power, Josh Goutermont says Minnesota Power has, ” foreign crews, mutual assistant crews coming in. So XCEL Energy has released some crews that are helping us. We have our contract resources called in. They’re working as well. We are seeing more resources come in.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Rock County Star Herald

What's the legal length of snow plow mounted on truck?

Question: Last week I noticed a truck with a snowplow blade on it. It took up the whole traffic lane. It was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet, 6 inches in...
MINNESOTA STATE

