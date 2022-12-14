Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
DOT sends out rescue teams to bring stranded drivers to safety
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Department of Transportation crews are rescuing stranded drivers in KELOLAND. Tonight the roads are so dangerous that no travel is advised across much of South Dakota and both interstates remain partially closed. But people are still driving even in the hardest-hit areas and some...
KELOLAND TV
Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls plows to clear residential streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced that plows will enter select residential streets to remove drifting snow Friday morning. Plowing will start at 10 a.m. on Friday morning in Zone 3 (see map below). No snow alert will be issued. Vehicles will not...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised for most of KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan told KELOLAND News, as of Friday morning, the highway patrol has issued 30 citations for driving on closed roads, which includes closed portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans advised to keep hydrants clear
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In wake of large amounts of snowfall this week, officials ask South Dakotans to keep fire hydrants clear. As people begin to dig out following this week’s winter storm, fire officials say to clear at least three feet of snow around each hydrant, if possible.
KELOLAND TV
Several rescues underway in central South Dakota in the midst of a blinding snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Department of Transportation crews were involved with several ongoing rescue operations Wednesday night in the midst of a massive winter storm. Authorities say they’re having a huge issue with people using secondary highways as a way to avoid the Interstate closures.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised over much of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and more snow are expected over most of KELOLAND today. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map shows many areas with No Travel Advised. A public safety alert was sent at 1:31 p.m. via cell phone that announced no travel was advised across much of South Dakota.
kelo.com
SDDOT: Truck parking FULL in Watertown; Truckers should consider long-term parking elsewhere
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As an impactful winter storm system continues to make its way across the northern plains, No Travel advisories and road closures continue to be issued across South Dakota. Interstate 90 is currently closed from Mitchell to the Wyoming border, while Interstate 29 remains closed...
KELOLAND TV
‘There’s a lot of winter left’: Snow, wind hit SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell. Now, the snow has arrived. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND...
dakotanewsnow.com
Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SD511.Org map shows that most South Dakota highways are under a “No Travel Advisory.”. The South Dakota Department of Transportation puts out advisories to warn drivers of dangerous driving conditions that could lead to accidents. On Wednesday morning, a deadly crash occurred south of Parkston on HWY 37, killing three people in their early 20s and injuring two more.
gowatertown.net
FRIDAY UPDATE: Blizzard Warning extended until 3 o’clock today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–You could label this, “the blizzard that won’t stop,” or, “the storm system that won’t go away.”. South Dakota remains locked under blizzard conditions for another day today. It’s due to a major storm system that began impacting parts of the state on Monday.
KELOLAND TV
How Sioux Falls decides when to close schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is blowing in Sioux Falls after several days of freezing rain, and while most communities surrounding the city called off school on Thursday, the Sioux Falls School District did not. We asked why. According to Jamie Nold, Assistant Superintendent for the SFSD, there...
dakotanewsnow.com
I-90 closing from Rapid City to Wyoming state line
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 a.m. (MT) / 11 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This section of I-90, which was reopened on Wed., Dec. 14, 2022,...
KELOLAND TV
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
kccrradio.com
Blizzard Warning Extended Into Central South Dakota
PIERRE — The National Weather Service has extended a Blizzard Warning into Hughes, Stanley, Jones, Lyman Sully, Dewey, Buffalo and Brule Counties to Friday at noon. A Blizzard Warning has already been in effect for much of western and west central South Dakota. Meteorologist Kari Fleegle at the Weather Service’s Aberdeen Bureau says blizzard conditions will push east through Friday…
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem closes state offices in 4 counties effective immediately
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices in four eastern South Dakota counties to be closed effective immediately due to deteriorating weather and road conditions. The counties are Brookings, Lake, Miner, and Moody counties. State officials continue to monitor the storm...
dakotanewsnow.com
WEATHER ALERT: ‘No Travel Advisory’ still active for most of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the region. We have another First Alert Weather Day today as those alerts continue.. Flurries and light snow will continue this morning across mainly northern and eastern parts...
