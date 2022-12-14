ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

KEITHVILLE, LA
Child killed, mother missing after tornado in Caddo …. The body of a young boy has been found and a mother is still missing after a tornado tore through the Pecan Farms area in the south Caddo Parish community of Keithville, Louisiana early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. MORE » https://trib.al/PaBc9Xr.
KEITHVILLE, LA

