I have lived in New York state all my life. I have voted every year since I became of age. I always had confidence in my state, my city, and my local government. I will never again vote as long as I live in New York City, which hopefully will not be much longer. I suggest a new motto for New York City: “The fix is in.” Someone out there who knows Latin, please translate this so it sounds official.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO