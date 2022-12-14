Read full article on original website
Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims
The service provider for adults with developmental disabilities will pay at least $112,000 and make changes to its operations under the terms of the agreement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York moves to ban 'independence' from party ballot lines to reduce confusion
At the height of its power, the Independence Party in New York had registered more than 400,000 voters in the state. For years, political observers, elected officials and candidates suspected many of those voters were duped into enrolling in a party when they meant to register as "blanks" -- no party affiliation at all.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Constitution formally amended to include reproductive liberty and anti-slavery values
MONTPELIER, Vt. — State leaders formally completed a multi-year process to amend the Vermont Constitution Tuesday, enrolling a pair of measures into the historic document that were approved by voters in November. “We are here to make sure Vermont values are included in our founding document,” said Gov. Phil...
riverdalepress.com
Not a fan of Gov. Hochul
I have lived in New York state all my life. I have voted every year since I became of age. I always had confidence in my state, my city, and my local government. I will never again vote as long as I live in New York City, which hopefully will not be much longer. I suggest a new motto for New York City: “The fix is in.” Someone out there who knows Latin, please translate this so it sounds official.
WRGB
"It would be a very short session" Governor Hochul on legislator pay raise, outside income
Albany — Governor Kathy Hochul called the conversation around a legislative special session to vote on a pay raise "chatter" and all "hypothetical" on Thursday. The conversation stems from Speaker Carl Heastie recently not ruling out the possibility of calling legislators back for a special session, which has sparked reaction from legislators and voters alike.
mynbc5.com
Proposal 2 and Proposal 5 signed into law in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a historic day for the state of Vermont, after two amendments voted on in November were signed into law. Around 11 a.m. this morning, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed Proposal Two and Proposal Five into the state's constitution. Prop...
YAHOO!
Highway heads fear surge in rock salt costs if Gov. Hochul signs 'Buy American' bill
A “Buy American” bill backed by upstate lawmakers and a major union has county highway departments warning of soaring prices and a shortage of rock salt. Highway officials are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto a measure passed by both houses of the state Legislature that’s designed to help two upstate salt producers by eliminating a state requirement that contracts must go to the lowest bidder.
State officials want to incorporate ethnic studies into classrooms. Private schools say the new rules shouldn’t apply to them.
The Ethnic and Social Equity Standards Advisory Working Group spent three years drafting updates to make Vermont’s education rules more inclusive and equitable. An attorney will weigh in on whether they can apply to independent schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: State officials want to incorporate ethnic studies into classrooms. Private schools say the new rules shouldn’t apply to them..
cortlandvoice.com
County moves forward with opposition to ‘strict’ concealed-carry state bill
The Cortland County Legislature will vote to send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act next week. The state bill enacts a strict permitting process for concealed-carry licenses and it requires background checks for ammunition sales. It also restricts the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Vermont
If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
WCAX
Burlington considers new gun rules in effort to stop violence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Burlington ban guns from more spots in the city? Monday night, the City Council will look at a proposal advocates say could make the city safer following a year of increasing gun violence. This resolution is sort of a catch-all measure laying out different tactics...
What Happens to the Deposit Money From Cans and Bottles Not Returned in New York?
If you live in New York, returning your cans and bottles to get the deposit back is second nature – it’s just something you do and probably have been doing for the majority of your life but do you know how it all started?. The New York State...
New bill would limit the use of DNA from rape kits
New legislation could prohibit DNA obtained from rape kits from being added to the states DNA identification index or criminal database systems. The bill was created after a San Francisco womans DNA from her rape kit was used to arrest her for an unrelated crime.
Gov. Hochul Signs Law Making Major Changes To Gift Cards In New York State
New York has made some major changes to gift card laws, right in time for the holiday season. The changes work in favor of consumers in New York, offering added protections and options. It's nice to see these changes since most of us actually lose out when it comes to gift cards. According to USA Today,
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?
What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
mynbc5.com
Year in review 2022: Here are the stories we can't stop watching in Vermont, New York
As 2022 comes to a close and 2023 is on the horizon, NBC5 is taking a look back at some of the biggest and most talked-about headlines of this year. From record crime in Vermont's largest city to a return to normality following the COVID-19 pandemic, the year that was will certainly be one we won't stop talking about long after it is gone.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Salvation Army chapter laments lack of bell ringers
The Salvation Army says it’s struggling to find bell ringers to staff the number of red kettle stands it would like to have this holiday season. “We all grew up with it,” bell ringer Charley Bloom said of the distinctive sound of Salvation Army bells ringing outside stores at Christmastime.
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
therealdeal.com
Ex-construction union boss pleads guilty to bribery, fraud
The former president of a powerful construction union in the city pleaded guilty to bribery and fraud charges. James Cahill, who led the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council, was among 11 to plead guilty to charges associated with accepting cash and bribes, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York announced this week.
