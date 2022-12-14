ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton sets up Warming Zone due to near-freezing temperatures

By Jose Fabian
 2 days ago

(KTXL) — Stockton opened a Warming Zone as near-freezing temperatures are expected this week.

The Warming Zone is at the Stribley Community Center, located at 1760 E. Sonora St. There will be overnight resting space, available restrooms, water and snacks.

Anyone who does not have access to proper heating or does not have shelter is allowed at the Warming Zone. Check-in time is 8 p.m. and check-out is at 7 a.m.

Near-freezing temperatures expected across the valley throughout the week

Masks are going to be required but will be available at the community center. The center will also need confirmation that those at the Warming Zone do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

The Warming Zone will be in operation from Tuesday night until Dec. 19.

Those who need full shelter services are advised to go to Gospel Center Rescue Mission, which accepts men and women, at 445 S. San Joaquin St. They can be contacted at 209-466-2138 or gcrms.org.

The Stockton Shelter for the Homeless, which also accepts men and women, is located at 411 S. Harrison St. They can be contacted at 209-465-3612 or stocktonshelter.org.

