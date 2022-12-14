Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
‘Enough is enough’ | Students rally, demand end to violent crimes that are taking lives of children
ATLANTA — “Enough is enough” was the rallying cry outside Atlanta City Hall Thursday night as high school students demanded an end to violent crimes that are taking the lives of young people in Atlanta and beyond. The students who organized the rally spoke with life and...
City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives
ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
City of Atlanta development arm adopts resolution on Section 8 vouchers
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta's economic development authority moved Thursday to adopt a resolution passed by the City Council last month that calls for new developments receiving city money to accept Section 8 housing vouchers from potential tenants. Invest Atlanta said on Twitter that its board had adopted...
Atlanta teen curfew | City officials consider another proposal
ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are considering a revised curfew proposal for teens in light of the recent crime and violence. The move comes after a previous attempt to implement a 7 p.m. curfew for kids under 17 years old failed to gain enough support. “Eight o’clock seems to...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta city council members re-think city curfew for youth
ATLANTA - Members of the Atlanta City Council have modified a plan to monitor young people through a stricter curfew. The effort was spearheaded by Keisha Waites who told FOX 5, "We have to do something." Some lawmakers along with Mayor Andre Dickens have made it their mission to de-escalate...
Five Antifa members are charged with domestic terrorism: Cops swoop on Atlanta autonomous zone and find explosives - after locals were ambushed and homes set alight
Five members of Antifa are in custody on domestic terrorism charges after they were protesting outside of a planned $90 million police training center. The site of the planned center has been the focal point of protests for months by Antifa who have referred to the site - which protesters have made an autonomous zone - as Cop City. Many of those who were arrested were holed up in treehouses where police later recovered explosives.
OPINION: Cash transfers can help alleviate extreme poverty in Atlanta
In January 2022, there were 2,017 unhoused people living in the city of Atlanta....
Family believes teens who attacked Clayton 17-year-old at school may be responsible for killing him
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jordin Robinson, 17, was killed after being found shot several times inside a vacant home in his Clayton County neighborhood last week. Now, his family wants to know if an attack at school had something to do with his death. His parents were too distraught...
wabe.org
Fulton County Schools opens new SAFE center at Tri-Cities High School
Students at Fulton County’s Tri Cities High School will now have access to free food, clothes, counseling services, and more. The district opened a new Student and Family Engagement (SAFE) center at the school this week. A similar center at Banneker High School opened in 2018. Another planned for North Springs High is expected to open next month.
UPDATE: 11-year-old Clayton County girl missing since Tuesday located
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
Video shows brutal attack of 14-year-old girl in Gwinnett County high school bathroom
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl ended up at the hospital after an attack in a high school bathroom in Gwinnett County. The victim’s family shared surveillance video of the brutal attack exclusively with Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Funeral held for retired Sandy Springs K-9
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A retired K-9 officer will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Sandy Springs after serving the community for a decade. Sandy Springs Police K-9 Igor passed away "due to an unexpected illness," the department said. Officer K-9 Igor was an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois and served the City of Sandy Springs as a dual-purpose police service dog for 10 years.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food
DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
Five people arrested and charged with domestic terrorism over 'Cop City' protest clashes
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday morning arrests for five people over clashes the previous day at the encampment protesting a future Atlanta police and fire training center that opponents have dubbed "Cop City." The five are all charged with domestic terrorism in addition to other...
City of South Fulton bars can once again stay open and serve alcohol until 3 a.m. | Here's the caveat
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Many bars and clubs throughout metro Atlanta are allowed to stay open until 3 a.m., and now with a new resolution, the City of South Fulton will now once again be able to do the same. South Fulton restaurants and clubs had to close at...
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
wabe.org
New $750,000 investment to protect affordable housing for Atlanta legacy residents who live along the BeltLine
Rob Brawner, the executive director of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, says homes along the Atlanta BeltLine are some of the fast appreciation values in the country and oftentimes low-income households don’t benefit from the increase. But that could all change thanks to a new partnership between the Atlanta Neighborhood...
Elementary school students shop for family as reward for classroom excellence
ATLANTA — It's a special start to the holidays this year for hundreds of students at Cascade Elementary. For 13 years, the Earn2Give program has given local students a chance to earn points throughout the year, then trade them in for holiday gifts. It's a moment students have been...
Buckhead City movement CEO wants to rename bill in memory of murder victim
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hours after the friends and family of a Buckhead woman stabbed to death in her home held a candlelight vigil in her memory, the leader of the Buckhead City movement proposed renaming their proposed bill to allow a vote to break away from Atlanta in her memory.
VERIFY: Is crime down in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood?
ATLANTA — Atlanta's affluent Buckhead neighborhood has more recently become known as a hot spot for crime. However, city leaders say they've launched several proactive crime-fighting initiatives - and it's working. “Here in Buckhead crime is down in almost every single category. The only one that is still up...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1