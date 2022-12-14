Read full article on original website
Officials identify 2 men who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in N.J. garage
Authorities have identified two men who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Paulsboro garage on Tuesday morning. Borough police responded to East Monroe Street around 11 a.m. for a report of two unconscious people in a detached garage used as a vehicle repair shop and found the men dead, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Driver killed in 2-car collision on Gloucester County highway
A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Gloucester County. A 52-year-old Marlton man was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, according to Monroe Township Police.
Husband charged with murder of missing Bucks County woman Elizabeth Capaldi
The DA says the suspect strangled and used a pillow to smother his wife while she was sleeping in their bed.
Mice, cockroach infestation; mold, non-working toilets at Atlantic City federal housing apartments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Atlantic City officials are calling a federal housing apartment complex some of the worst federal housing they have ever seen. "Lights don’t work at all. They stopped working almost a year," resident Maria Rivera said. "How do you see?" asked FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza.
Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report
Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports. The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro. An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical...
Woman, 32, Found Dead At Scene Of Montco Fire: Coroner
Montgomery County officials have released the name of the woman found dead at the scene of a Limerick Township house fire on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32, was found dead on the third floor of a home on the 400 block of Swamp Pike around 11:30 a.m., First Deputy Coroner Alexan…
Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville
(MILLVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group announced on December 15th that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey. Occupying most of the former Dick's store,...
Why Has NJ Route 41 Been “Temporary” for Decades? Here’s the Answer
Here's a question that you may have thought about once or twice: why is a part of Route 41 in Camden County "temporary?" For the answer, we need to go back almost 100 years. Route 41 was created way back in 1927 to run between Deptford and Moorestown, which it does as a 14-mile-long highway.
Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Atlantic City Casino Hotel Stabbing
A 34-year-old man from Philadelphia has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in a fatal stabbing in a casino hotel room, authorities said.Andrew Osborne, 34, of Philadelphia, PA, was indicted on Thursday, Dec. 15, by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on one count of first-degree murder and …
Missing Cape May, NJ Boaters Found Safe
Two boaters who went missing 10 days ago after setting sail out of Cape May have reportedly been found safe. Family of 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso and 65-year-old Kevin Hyde must have been so relieved to hear the news that the men somehow got lost out in the Atlantic Ocean but were alive.
Philadelphia investigators searching rowhome basement for possible buried body: Sources
A tip about a missing woman's body led crime scene investigators to a home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.
899 Bags Of Fentanyl, Cocaine Found On Group, Including Mass. Man During PA Traffic Stop
A Massuchesetts man, a woman, and two men from Pennsylvania were arrested after a traffic stop led police to discover hundreds of packets of fentanyl and cocaine among other illicit items. Officers pulled over the group's vehicle in the 300 block of New Holland Avenue in Lancaster City on Monday,...
Be On The Lookout For Porch Pirates In Atlantic And Cape May Counties
Isn't it so funny how much people think they can get away with in this day and age? What's wild is the fact that we're all monitored now more than ever before in the history of mankind. Think about it. Almost everyone has, at the very least, a Ring camera...
Rescued New Jersey boaters recall being lost at sea: 'It sounded like the devil was out there'
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat returned safely Wednesday night.
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, N.J. home
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro Tuesday.CBS Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes reports that someone entered the home, went into the garage and found two people dead on the floor.Relatives say they don't know what happened yet, but described it as a tragic accident. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Inspection reveals 200 Atlantic City Housing Authority homes infested with mice, bed bugs
Officials said more than 200 units have been infested by mice, bed bugs and roaches.
Toms River, NJ McDonald’s restaurant evacuated due to bomb threat
TOMS RIVER — A McDonald’s restaurant on Hooper Avenue was evacuated early Tuesday afternoon when a man in “emotional distress” said his backpack was going to explode. Police units were dispatched to the fast food restaurant just before 1:30 p.m. for a wellness check of a man in his 50s, in emotional distress, according to the Toms River police.
