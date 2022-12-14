WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was shot during an armed carjacking on Monday afternoon. The carjacking happened on the 1400 Block of Newton Street in Northwest D.C. At around 1 pm, a woman sitting in a 2022 Silver Honda SUV was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and told the victim to leave the vehicle. The victim was then shot in the leg by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene in her car. The identity of the victim and her condition are unknown at this time. Shortly after the incident, 29-year-old Tavon Owens of D.C. was The post Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO