Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City

WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. "Unfortunately, the neighborhood has gotten too unsafe for our staff, our performing artists and our patrons," said City Winery CEO and chairman Michael Dorf in a statement to FOX 5. "We really love the Market, but Ivy City has sadly not improved as promised by our landlord."
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 5-week-old bulldog puppy has been stolen in Southwest DC. DC Police say the suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a gun, assaulted the victim and took...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Student stabbed during fight outside Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County: officials

ACCOKEEK, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a student was stabbed during a fight at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County. The stabbing was reported around 8:45 a.m. as the students were getting off of the bus outside the school on Berry Road. Police say they believe one student stabbed another. The injured student suffered non-life-threatening injuries. and was taken to the hospital.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Raising Cane’s First D.C. Metro Area Location is Now Open

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s officially opened its first Metro area restaurant on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
STERLING, VA
washingtoninformer.com

The Air Inside the House: The Connection Between Our Homes and Asthma

The Air Inside the House: Connections Between Our Homes and Asthma. Local organizations and partnerships are pushing to address causes of indoor air pollution linked to childhood asthma, including gas kitchen appliances, poor ventilation, and housing conditions issues like mold and pests. Michelle Hall, 63, has been fighting for clean...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was shot during an armed carjacking on Monday afternoon. The carjacking happened on the 1400 Block of Newton Street in Northwest D.C. At around 1 pm, a woman sitting in a 2022 Silver Honda SUV was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and told the victim to leave the vehicle. The victim was then shot in the leg by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene in her car. The identity of the victim and her condition are unknown at this time. Shortly after the incident, 29-year-old Tavon Owens of D.C. was The post Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”

Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made

ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
ASHBURN, VA
fox5dc.com

Preteens steal packages in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County neighborhood has been plagued by package thieves over the last few days, and when neighbors checked their security cameras, they couldn’t believe the age of the culprits. Huda Mistry had a package stolen and posted about it on her neighborhood’s Facebook group and the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

