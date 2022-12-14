Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
fox5dc.com
Donations pour in to help historic Montgomery County Black church that was vandalized
POTOMAC, Md. - Donations are pouring in to help a Montgomery County church that was vandalized. Last month, surveillance video captured a group breaking into the historic Black church in Potomac. Nearly a century old, the Scotland AME Zion Church was built by hand in 1924 and remains the only...
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. "Unfortunately, the neighborhood has gotten too unsafe for our staff, our performing artists and our patrons," said City Winery CEO and chairman Michael Dorf in a statement to FOX 5. "We really love the Market, but Ivy City has sadly not improved as promised by our landlord."
fox5dc.com
$10K in Metro cards donated to help Montgomery County families in need
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A generous Montgomery County resident has donated nearly $10,000 to help those in need. Council President Evan Glass said the community member wanted to make sure families had reliable transportation this holiday season. There are 33 cards, with $3,000 each, that were given to head start...
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
fox5dc.com
5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 5-week-old bulldog puppy has been stolen in Southwest DC. DC Police say the suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a gun, assaulted the victim and took...
fox5dc.com
Student stabbed during fight outside Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County: officials
ACCOKEEK, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a student was stabbed during a fight at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County. The stabbing was reported around 8:45 a.m. as the students were getting off of the bus outside the school on Berry Road. Police say they believe one student stabbed another. The injured student suffered non-life-threatening injuries. and was taken to the hospital.
Maryland burglars use firefighter tools to break into CVS pharmacy: police
The Bowie Police Department in Maryland is looking for two suspects seen breaking into a CVS Pharmacy by using a Halligan pry tool and a jaws of life rescue tool.
fox5dc.com
Victim of armed carjacking in NW DC speaks out: 'Something needs to be addressed'
WASHINGTON - The woman shot in an armed carjacking in northwest D.C. on Monday says she was "in shock." The woman shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. Monday speaks with FOX 5 from her hospital bed. She still asked not to be identified for safety concerns. "They barely...
'Call It Divine Intervention:' 'Mrs. Claus' Saves Woman From Fredericksburg Bridge (VIDEO)
Christmas came early for one lucky woman in Virginia who got an assist from a fast-thinking Fredericksburg police lieutenant who did not have time to change from a holiday outfit to her service uniform. Fredericksburg Sheriff's Office Lt. Tabatha Merrell was driving home from her starring role as Mrs. Claus...
mocoshow.com
Raising Cane’s First D.C. Metro Area Location is Now Open
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s officially opened its first Metro area restaurant on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
25-Year-Old Northern Virginia Crash Victim Remembered As 'Kind, Young Soul'
A Northern Virginia community is in mourning after a 25-year-old man with a “unique sense of humor” and “kind, young soul” unexpectedly died in an early-morning crash in Loudoun County.Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes was killed early on Monday, Dec. 12 in his hometown, when he lost control…
Maryland man involved in deadly DC road rage shooting released; claims self-defense
WASHINGTON — A Gaithersburg man has been released under "high-intensity supervision" after court documents reveal that he told officers he shot and killed a man in self-defense following a road rage fight in Southeast D.C. on Thursday. Anthony Williams, 44, appeared in D.C. court Thursday afternoon facing charges of...
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks register
Image of black students during segregation that was used in the Brown vs. The Board of Education case.Photo byNational archives. Two segregation-era schools for black students were added to the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8 during the state's Board of Historic Resources quarterly meeting.
washingtoninformer.com
The Air Inside the House: The Connection Between Our Homes and Asthma
The Air Inside the House: Connections Between Our Homes and Asthma. Local organizations and partnerships are pushing to address causes of indoor air pollution linked to childhood asthma, including gas kitchen appliances, poor ventilation, and housing conditions issues like mold and pests. Michelle Hall, 63, has been fighting for clean...
alxnow.com
APD: 16-year-old beaten and robbed by group on Kenmore Avenue in the West End
A 16-year-old Alexandria resident was beaten and robbed by six juveniles in the West End on Saturday night (Dec. 10). The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Kenmore Avenue. The victim suffered minor injuries, and told police that the suspects brandished a weapon of some kind and stole personal items.
Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was shot during an armed carjacking on Monday afternoon. The carjacking happened on the 1400 Block of Newton Street in Northwest D.C. At around 1 pm, a woman sitting in a 2022 Silver Honda SUV was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and told the victim to leave the vehicle. The victim was then shot in the leg by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene in her car. The identity of the victim and her condition are unknown at this time. Shortly after the incident, 29-year-old Tavon Owens of D.C. was The post Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
popville.com
“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”
Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
fox5dc.com
New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made
ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
fox5dc.com
Preteens steal packages in Montgomery County
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County neighborhood has been plagued by package thieves over the last few days, and when neighbors checked their security cameras, they couldn’t believe the age of the culprits. Huda Mistry had a package stolen and posted about it on her neighborhood’s Facebook group and the...
