Related
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
Banker convicted of helping Alex Murdaugh take clients' legal settlement money
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte has been found guilty of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients.
Trump Org. rests case on sour note in NY tax fraud trial after judge scolds defense over 11th-hour evidence dump
Trump's real-estate company rested its defense case in a Manhattan tax fraud trial, after getting scolded by the judge for an 11th-hour evidence dump.
Drug lord 'La Barbie' no longer in federal custody, officials say
One of the most famous drug traffickers in Mexico is no longer listed as being in federal custody just four years after he was convicted on a number of charges and sentenced to 49 years in prison.
Cuba's top spy Ana Belen Montes gets ready to walk out of federal prison
MIAMI - After 20 years, Cuba's top spy will walk out of a Texas federal lockup. Author and former spy catcher for the Defense Intelligence Agency Chris Simmons does not mince words, "I wish we could have kept her in there longer."In the 1990s Ana Belen Montes was the Defense Intelligence Agency's top Cuban analyst. At the same time, she was undermining U.S. Operations in Central America, distorting the U.S. Government's views on Cuba, burning about 450 U.S. operatives, and leaking U.S. military information, which accusers say led to the death in El Salvador of Green Beret Sergeant Gregory A. Fronius. On February...
Feds cite rarely used law to charge 12 with violent scheme to 'monopolize' business at U.S.-Mexico border
The Justice Department invoked a rarely used, 132-year-old law on Tuesday to charge 12 people with running a violent and sometimes deadly scheme to “monopolize” the resale of American cars and other goods in Central America by fixing prices and retaliating against those who refused to be extorted.
‘Pay the money or we will kill you.’ Former teaching assistant blackmailed ex, feds say
He demanded sex and $30,000 from a former Missouri student, authorities said.
When Will the Chrisleys Go to Prison and Where Will They Serve Their Sentences?
Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of Chrisley Knows Best, are making headlines for a highly undesirable reason following their shocking sentencing for bank and tax fraud. Back in June, the couple was found guilty and has since been holed up in their Nashville, Tenn. home, which is where they were placed under house arrest while waiting to find out their fate.
Alabama family sentenced by feds for running 'one of the largest cockfighting enterprises' in the US
The Justice Department has announced the sentencing of the seventh and final member of an Alabama family accused of running an “expansive cockfighting operation.”
Elizabeth Holmes asks to remain out of prison pending appeal, cites pregnancy
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is asking a federal judge to allow her to remain out of prison pending her appeal, citing her unborn child.
Florida state Rep. Harding indicted on wire fraud, other charges
State Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican from north Florida, was indicted Wednesday on charges of money laundering and wire fraud after a federal grand jury said he falsely claimed two inactive businesses of his had employees in order to get coronavirus-related loans. The federal indictment accuses Harding, R-Ocala, of scheming...
Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately
Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
The Author of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay" Bill Has Been Indicted for Fraud
The Republican lawmaker who authored Florida’s notorious “Don’t Say Gay” law has been indicted on fraud and money laundering charges, because we just can’t make this stuff up. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted by a grand...
