ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Analysis: Cowboys' Parsons made valid point about MVP debate

Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing his opinion about the MVP race. The Dallas Cowboys’ star linebacke r said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy