CNBC

Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar

Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
Reuters

TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index gained on Friday as prices of oil and precious metals rose on investors' hopes that top consumer China's economy would strengthen as it eases more COVID-19 curbs.
FXDailyReport.com

Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | December 06, 2022

Gold prices have been rejected from the $1,780 – $1,800 resistance area and also the daily SMA 200. The price might continue moving lower and target the $1,680 – $1,700 area. Traders will observe the price reactions near both resistance levels. If the price could climb and close above $1,800 then the trend will continue bullish.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold firms as dollar eases; spotlight on Fed meeting, U.S. inflation data

(Reuters) - Gold prices ticked up on Friday helped by a softer dollar, while investors braced for key U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate hike decision due next week. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.16 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT, but fell 0.3% so far this week....
CoinTelegraph

BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts

Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
CNBC

Bond yields fall as Wall Street worries about higher Fed rates

Treasury yields pulled back Wednesday as investors pondered the outlook for the U.S. economy and weighed more economic data that could impact the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship, with one basis point equalling 0.01%. Treasurys. Recent economic data has painted a mixed picture...
Reuters

U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
msn.com

European stock futures edge higher; U.S. PPI in focus

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally higher Friday, rebounding after recent losses, but gains are likely to be tentative ahead of the release of the latest U.S. inflation data. At 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.3% higher, CAC 40 futures...
CNBC

Treasury yields climb after wholesale prices rise faster than expected

Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, above the 0.2% expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Core inflation also topped expectations. Yields were...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold inches lower as dollar ticks up

(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar recovered slightly, while market participants await further direction on U.S. rate hikes from the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,783.50 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday supported by...
US News and World Report

Stocks, Bond Yields Dip as U.S. Data Muddies Fed Rates Outlook

NEW YORK/MILAN (Reuters) -World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. Third quarter productivity rebounded at a slightly faster pace than...
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels

GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
US News and World Report

Stocks Fall, Yields Rise as Inflation Data Sends Mixed Signals

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Treasury yields rose and Wall Street stocks fell on Friday after data on U.S. producer prices raised conflicting views, stirring hope of moderating inflation but also fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer. The producer price index (PPI) for final demand...
CNBC

Used vehicle demand and prices continue to decline from record highs

Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...

