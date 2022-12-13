Read full article on original website
CNBC
Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar
Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index gained on Friday as prices of oil and precious metals rose on investors' hopes that top consumer China's economy would strengthen as it eases more COVID-19 curbs.
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | December 06, 2022
Gold prices have been rejected from the $1,780 – $1,800 resistance area and also the daily SMA 200. The price might continue moving lower and target the $1,680 – $1,700 area. Traders will observe the price reactions near both resistance levels. If the price could climb and close above $1,800 then the trend will continue bullish.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold firms as dollar eases; spotlight on Fed meeting, U.S. inflation data
(Reuters) - Gold prices ticked up on Friday helped by a softer dollar, while investors braced for key U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate hike decision due next week. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.16 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT, but fell 0.3% so far this week....
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
CoinTelegraph
BTC price tests $17K on PPI as Bitcoin analysts eye CPI, FOMC catalysts
Bitcoin (BTC) fell on the Dec. 9 Wall Street open as United States economic data appeared to disappoint markets. Attention turns to Bitcoin vs. CPI "big trigger" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to come closer to $17,000 after passing the level overnight. The pair reacted...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest buys $11.2 million in Coinbase stock amid dip-buying spree
Famed money manager Ark Invest scooped up another 297,000 Coinbase shares as the crypto exchange's stock trades near all-time lows.
CNBC
Bond yields fall as Wall Street worries about higher Fed rates
Treasury yields pulled back Wednesday as investors pondered the outlook for the U.S. economy and weighed more economic data that could impact the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship, with one basis point equalling 0.01%. Treasurys. Recent economic data has painted a mixed picture...
U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
msn.com
European stock futures edge higher; U.S. PPI in focus
Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally higher Friday, rebounding after recent losses, but gains are likely to be tentative ahead of the release of the latest U.S. inflation data. At 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.3% higher, CAC 40 futures...
Philippines inflation at 14-year high, backs case for 50 bps rate hike
MANILA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation surged to a 14-year high in November driven mainly by higher food prices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, with the pickup in prices seen supporting the case for a half-percentage point interest rate hike this month.
CNBC
Treasury yields climb after wholesale prices rise faster than expected
Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, above the 0.2% expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Core inflation also topped expectations. Yields were...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold inches lower as dollar ticks up
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar recovered slightly, while market participants await further direction on U.S. rate hikes from the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,783.50 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday supported by...
US News and World Report
Stocks, Bond Yields Dip as U.S. Data Muddies Fed Rates Outlook
NEW YORK/MILAN (Reuters) -World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. Third quarter productivity rebounded at a slightly faster pace than...
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
Stock Market Today: Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data Keeps Lid on Stocks
This morning's reading on U.S. supplier prices for November came in higher than expected.
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
US News and World Report
Stocks Fall, Yields Rise as Inflation Data Sends Mixed Signals
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Treasury yields rose and Wall Street stocks fell on Friday after data on U.S. producer prices raised conflicting views, stirring hope of moderating inflation but also fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer. The producer price index (PPI) for final demand...
CNBC
Used vehicle demand and prices continue to decline from record highs
Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...
