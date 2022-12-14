ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

14-year-old arrested in connection with Macon death investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the death investigation of 22-year-old Tylik Emmanuel Young. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says investigators arrested the juvenile after identifying him as a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting at Green Meadows Apartments

UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night 16-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Elder was pronounced dead by medical staff at Atrium Health Navicent. Further details will be released once they’re available. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Juvenile arrested for two burglaries at Monroe County convenience store

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 15-year-old has been arrested for the burglaries of a convenience store on High Falls Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a burglary at Buck Creek Market in October, finding that the suspect had left with several items, including vape pens.
wgxa.tv

16-year-old arrested in string of Washington County burglaries

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the Regional Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested in a rash of commercial burglaries in Riddleville. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old was involved in a series of three break-ins at Save-A-Lot convenience store and one break-in at the Jet Food Store Warehouse.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon woman shot and killed in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Macon woman dead. According to a report, a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Christy Fisher, of Macon, called Warner Robins Police to tell them she'd been shot. The call came in just after midnight Wednesday night. When officers...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Florida woman facing multiple charges after Monroe County arrest

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida woman faces multiple charges after being arrested in Monroe County Wednesday morning. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says that just after 5:30, a deputy observed a Nissan Altima traveling south on I-75 that was “equipped with what appeared to be a fraudulent temporary Florida license plate.”
MONROE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy