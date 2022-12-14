WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the Regional Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested in a rash of commercial burglaries in Riddleville. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old was involved in a series of three break-ins at Save-A-Lot convenience store and one break-in at the Jet Food Store Warehouse.

