Bibb County teacher charged with statutory rape for inappropriate relationship with former student
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County teacher has been arrested for an inappropriate relationship with a former student. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Ballard-Hudson Middle School teacher Charles B. Jackson, 54, was arrested Thursday afternoon after deputies investigated the complaint against him. Jackson...
'I probably won't have a good rest of my life': Macon family mourns loss of 16-year-old homicide victim
Former Bibb teacher appears in court, requests hearing on molestation charges
MACON, Ga. — A former Bibb County middle-school teacher appeared before a judge Friday and asked for a court hearing on the child-molestation charges against him. Charles Jackson was charged Thursday with two counts of statutory rape and one count of aggravated molestation. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says...
UPDATE: 16-year-old shot, killed at Green Meadows Apartments in Macon identified
14-year-old arrested in connection with Macon death investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the death investigation of 22-year-old Tylik Emmanuel Young. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says investigators arrested the juvenile after identifying him as a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night.
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery in South Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station on Wednesday. It happened after 6:40 a.m. at the BP gas station on 4977 Mt. Pleasant Church Road according to a press release. A man entered the store with a firearm...
GBI: Church burglary suspect shot after attacking deputy with a hammer
State officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon, in which the suspect was shot after reportedly attacking a deputy with a hammer.
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe County (Monroe County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe County on Thursday early morning. The accident happened on Interstate 75 at around 4 a.m. The collision involved four tractor-trailers.
UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting at Green Meadows Apartments
Fort Valley police arrest, charge man for burglary, aggravated assault
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley Police have arrested a man wanted in a burglary and aggravated assault Tuesday. According to a post on the Fort Valley Police Department's Facebook page, officers had been searching for Keldrick McCrary, who had last been seen at the AVID Motel in Perry.
Juvenile arrested for two burglaries at Monroe County convenience store
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 15-year-old has been arrested for the burglaries of a convenience store on High Falls Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a burglary at Buck Creek Market in October, finding that the suspect had left with several items, including vape pens.
16-year-old arrested in string of Washington County burglaries
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the Regional Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested in a rash of commercial burglaries in Riddleville. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old was involved in a series of three break-ins at Save-A-Lot convenience store and one break-in at the Jet Food Store Warehouse.
Milledgeville police unsure if 27-year-old man's 2015 death a murder or suicide
Douglas Cheek was only 27 when he was found shot in the neck on December 11 in 2015. The Milledgeville Police Department says that this unsolved case is different.
GBI: Woman shot by Georgia deputies after attacking them with hammer
A Pennsylvania woman was shot by Baldwin County deputies after she attacked them as they responded to a burglary call at a Primitive Baptist church in Milledgeville on Tuesday, the GBI said.
Macon man who worked during 9/11 terrorist attacks struggles to get therapy
Daryl Hughes was working Ground Zero at the Twin Towers. The 9/11 health providers have not found a counselor for him, but he's not the only one.
Victim identified after shooting on Wallace Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman is dead after being shot in a field in Warner Robins on Thursday according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department. They say officers received a call about a person shot around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Wallace Drive.
Macon woman shot and killed in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Macon woman dead. According to a report, a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Christy Fisher, of Macon, called Warner Robins Police to tell them she'd been shot. The call came in just after midnight Wednesday night. When officers...
Deputies identify 23-year-old found shot to death in empty parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found shot to death in an empty parking lot. On Friday, deputies said they were investigating a death on Thomaston Road after receiving reports of a body being found in the parking lot of an empty business at 9:27 a.m.
Florida woman facing multiple charges after Monroe County arrest
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida woman faces multiple charges after being arrested in Monroe County Wednesday morning. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says that just after 5:30, a deputy observed a Nissan Altima traveling south on I-75 that was “equipped with what appeared to be a fraudulent temporary Florida license plate.”
Man to serve 20 years in prison for Henry County basketball court shooting
A Henry County man, who opened fire on two people running away from an argument at a McDonough basketball court in 2020, received a 20-year prison sentence, officials said.
