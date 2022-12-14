Read full article on original website
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM PST THIS EVENING UNTIL. 11 AM PST SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to. 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the...
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
Tracking severe weather in the South
The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast as the South faces a tornado outbreak and heavy rains.
Detroit News
Winter storm could dump foot of snow on west Michigan
Wintry weather is set to barrel across Michigan, with some areas expected to see up to 12 inches of snow through this weekend, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday for much of the state's west side.
Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South
Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, placing an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. Thunderstorms roiled the region, as the National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Mississippi. A flurry of tornado watches and warnings were also issued for parts of Alabama and Louisiana, the NWS said. It was unclear if there was any significant damage or injuries.
Feet of snow for the West this weekend
Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather with Tornadoes, Destructive Winds will Track Through South US Next Week, Large Hail and Flash Floods Also Possible
Along with damaging winds, large hail, and flash floods, the South US could experience severe weather the following week. By Tuesday, an active storm system will move across the middle of the country, where it will draw more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm's powerful upper-level winds and...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather with Thunderstorms and High Winds Could Affect Over 30 Million People in South-Central U.S; Forecasts Monitor Potential Tornadoes
The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected this week in portions of the South-Central U.S., including Texas, Indiana, and Illinois. The forecast added that the potent storm could bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential tornadoes. Residents in the said areas should stay updated with the storm,...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
natureworldnews.com
Thunderstorms, More Rain, Isolated Flash Floods to Soak Southern US Until the Weekend
More rain, thunderstorms, and sporadic flash floods are expected to fall on the southern US region from today through the weekend due to a high-pressure system. Multiple rounds of additional rain are anticipated to drench the region, extending the South's lengthy rain event, which started on Sunday, at least through Saturday.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
Storm systems bring snow and flood threats to Northern Rockies and Plains
NEW YORK — Several storm systems are moving across the country, raising the risk of avalanches in certain states. Snow will continue in the Rockies on Wednesday, with some areas getting 6 inches to 12 inches. There could be heavy rain and flash flooding in the Plains on Wednesday...
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
natureworldnews.com
Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
