ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM PST THIS EVENING UNTIL. 11 AM PST SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to. 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the...
HANFORD, CA
Detroit News

Winter storm could dump foot of snow on west Michigan

Wintry weather is set to barrel across Michigan, with some areas expected to see up to 12 inches of snow through this weekend, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday for much of the state's west side.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South

Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, placing an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. Thunderstorms roiled the region, as the National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Mississippi. A flurry of tornado watches and warnings were also issued for parts of Alabama and Louisiana, the NWS said. It was unclear if there was any significant damage or injuries.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

Feet of snow for the West this weekend

Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather with Thunderstorms and High Winds Could Affect Over 30 Million People in South-Central U.S; Forecasts Monitor Potential Tornadoes

The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected this week in portions of the South-Central U.S., including Texas, Indiana, and Illinois. The forecast added that the potent storm could bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential tornadoes. Residents in the said areas should stay updated with the storm,...
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy