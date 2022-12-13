Local roundup: Dylan Mateus leads Tunkhannock boys basketball past Elk Lake

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Dylan Mateus hit all seven of his 3-pointers in Tunkhannock’s 31-point first quarter as the Tigers went on to defeat Elk Lake 78-58 Tuesday in a non-conference boys basketball game.

Mateus finished with a game-high 29 points. Ben Chilson added 21 and Shane Macko scored 12.

Dawson Sherman scored 16 and Wyatt Casselburt had 14 for Elk Lake.

Valley View 56, Wyoming Area 38

Taheed Jewell and LV Pagula scored 14 each to pace Valley View to a win at Wyoming Area.

Dane Schutter scored 12 and Brady Noone netted 10 for Wyoming Area.

Spring-Ford 64, Holy Redeemer 57

Holy Redeemer couldn’t overcome a 14-point deficit after one quarter despite a comeback bid in the fourth.

Jacob Hunter scored 16 points for Redeemer, which outscored Spring-Ford 25-12 in the final eight minutes. Darryl Wright scored 15 and Zach Perta added 14.

Dallas 62, Scranton Prep 50

Dallas placed four players in double figures in its win against visiting Scranton Prep.

Darius Wallace scored 18 for the Mountaineers followed by Michael Bufalino with 15. Cameron Faux had 12 and Jude Nocito added 10.

Wyoming Seminary 53, Wyo. Valley West 44

The Blue Knights outscored Wyoming Valley West 19-7 in the third quarter to erase a five-point deficit at halftime.

Isaiah Stull led Seminary with 18 points followed by Chief Montalvo with 11.

Maki Wells had 12 for Valley West. Zach Konopke and Will Wojciechowski had seven each.

Hanover Area 59, Mountain View 27

Hanover Area led 20-1 after the first quarter in its home with against Mountain View.

Elijah Noe had 19 points and Brayden Sock added 11 for the Hawkeyes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 59, Holy Cross 35

Mia Ashton scored 14 points and Meghan Albrecht added 11 to lift the Royals past the Crusaders.

Ten different players scored in the win for Redeemer with six Royals hitting a three-pointer.

Hazleton Area 50, Williamsport 30

Sophia Shults and Brianna Kennedy both scored early to fuel a 21-point first quarter for the Cougars in a road win.

Shults and Kennedy both finished with 12 points and Kennedy turned in a double-double with 11 rebounds while adding four steals. Lacie Kringe scored a game-high 13 points.

Pittston Area 44, North Pocono 32

Daniella Ranieli hit five threes and finished with 21 points as the Patriots outscored the host Trojans 12-2 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Ten of Pittston Area’s 12 baskets on the night came from behind the arc. Kallie Booth added 11 points and Ava Callahan had nine.

BOYS SWIMMING

Holy Redeemer 104, Wilkes-Barre Area 37

Chris Dutko (200 free, 500 free), John Evans (200 IM, 100 breast), Chris Maciejczyk (50 free, 100 free) and Max Filchak (100 fly, 100 back) all won two events for the Royals.

Redeemer also swept the relay races.

Wyoming Seminary 56, Berwick 20

Wyoming Seminary had four swimmers post two individual wins in its victory.

Jack Heisler (200 free, 100 fly), Zhantore Akylbekov (200 IM, 500 free), Harry Feng (50 free, 100 back) and Kevin Yang (100 free, 100 breast) were the double winners for the Blue Knights.

Hazleton Area 111, Wyoming Area 31

Chase Kaschak (200 IM, 500 free) and Logan Yakubowski (100 fly, 100 breast) were double winners for Hazleton Area.

Antonio Lopez-Ponce (200 free) and Dylan Riofrio (100 back) also won an event for the Cougars.

Wyoming Area’s Ben Canfield posted wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Wilkes-Barre Area 81, Holy Redeemer 57

Nicole Castillo (200 IM, 100 fly) was a double winner for the Wolfpack. Abby Weidow (200 free) and Kyara Pena (100 back) also won individual races.

Carly Glasser won the 50 and 100 freestyle events for Redeemer. Arden Brunn (500 free) and Katie Schell (100 breaststroke) had individual victories.

Wyoming Seminary 72, Berwick 22

Cara McCall (100 free, 100 back) and Alyssa Kelly (100 free, 100 breast) were double winners for Seminary.

Trinity Kong (200 free), Ryleigh Collins (200 IM) and Claire Stretanski (500 free) also posted wins for the Blue Knights.

Madelyn Frey won the 50 freestyle race for Berwick.

Hazleton Area 93, Wyoming Area 75

Shastyn Tihansky (200 IM, 500 free) and Emilia Alcantara (100 fly, 100 breast) were double winners for Hazleton Area.

Ameriana Walker (50 free, 100 back) won two events for Wyoming Area. Eva Menditto (200 free), Bianca Pizano (diving) and Lucia Campenni (100 free) also posted wins.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock 78, Elk Lake 58

ELK LAKE (58) — Casselbury 6 2-2 14, Burnett 0 0-0 0, Sherman 5 2-2 16, N.Gesford 1 1-2 3, I.Gesford 4 0-0 9, Ayotte 4 0-0 9, Brown 0 0-0 0, Heitsman 2 0-0 5, Shupp 1 0-0 2, Stephens 0 0-2 2. Totals 23 7-8 58.

TUNKHANNOCK (78) — Macko 5 2-3 12, DeMarco 2 1-2 6, Airgood 0 0-0 0, Chilson 5 2-3 21, Brown 4 0-0 8, Yuhas 0 0-0 0, Ergott 0 0-0 0, Mateus 11 0-0 29, B.Miller 1 0-0 2, Kandrovy 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, L.Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 5-6 78.

Elk Lake`18`12`15`13 — 58

Tunkhannock`31`22`15`10 — 78

Three-point goals — EL 7 (Sherman 4, I.Gesford, Atoyye, Heitsman). TUN 11 (DeMarco, Chilson 3, Mateus 7).

Valley View 56, Wyoming Area 38

VALLEY VIEW (56) — A.Kucharski 1 1-2 3, Jewell 6 2-2 14, Smola 1 0-0 2, Hilling 2 0-0 4, N.Kucharski 2 3-3 7, Memo 4 0-0 8, Pagula 5 2-4 14, Rupp 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 8-11 56.

WYOMING AREA (38) — Sciandra 2 0-0 4, DeLucca 0 0-0 0, Burakiewicz 2 0-0 5, Little 2 0-0 5, Noone 4 1-1 10, Rusinchak 0 0-0 0, Pierce 1 0-0 2, Schutter 4 3-4 12. Totals 15 4-5 38.

Valley View`14`20`15`7 — 56

Wyoming Area`6`11`12`9 — 38

Three-point goals — VV 2 (Pagula 2). WA 4 (Burakiewicz, Little, Noone, Schutter).

Spring-Ford 64, Holy Redeemer 57

HOLY REDEEMER (57) — Perta 5 2-2 14, Wright 6 2-3 15, Lussi 2 3-4 8, Sabatini 1 0-0 2, Hunter 6 2-2 16, Atherton 0 0-0 0, Kozerski 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-11 57.

SPRING-FORD (64) — Campbell 3 0-1 7, Banks 0 0-1 0, Nguyen 8 5-6 27, Zollers 0 0-0 0, McKenna 0 0-0 0, Little 1 3-4 5, Kelly 6 3-4 17. Lewis 3 3-4 9. Totals 21 14-20 64.

Holy Redeemer`3`12`17`25 — 57

Spring-Ford`17`18`17`12 — 64

Three-point goals — HR 6 (Perta 2, Wright, Lussi, Hunter 2). SP 9 (Campbell, Nguyen 6, Kelly 2).

Dallas 62, Scranton Prep 50

SCRANTON PREP (50) —Pettinato 3 1-2 10, Odom 0 0-0 0, Rothwell 0 0-0 0, Scanlan 4 0-0 10, Santaniello 2 3-4 8, Casey 3 0-0 6, Martin 3 2-2 10, Valvano 0 0-0 0, Ramey 0 0-0 0, Rossi 0 0-0 0, Pritchyk 3 0-2 6. Totals 18 6-10 50.

DALLAS (62) — Nocito 3 2-4 10, Timinski 0 0-0 0, Wallace 7 3-4 18, Bufalino 5 4-4 16, Faux 4 1-2 12, Karosa 0 0-0 0, Farrell 1 2-2 4, Williams 2-8 2. Totals 20 14-24 62.

Scranton Prep`6`14`8`22 — 50

Dallas`15`17`13`17 — 62

Three-point goals — SP 8 (Pettinato 3, Scanlan 2, Martin 2, Santaniello). DAL 8 (Nocito 2, Wallace, Bufalino 2, Faux 3).

Wyoming Seminary 53, Wyoming Valley West 44

WYO. VALLEY WEST (44) — Konopke 3 0-0 7, Daniels 1 1-1 3, Wojciechowski 3 0-0 7, Weatherspoon 2 1-2 6, Dittus 0 2-4 2, Wells 2 8-10 12, Walker 0 0-0 0, McKenith 1 1-1 3, Terru 0 2-2 2, Kelly 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 15-20 44.

WYOMING SEMINARY (53) — Iskra 2 1-2 5, Stull 5 5-6 18, Novelli 3 1-1 8, Montalvo 3 5-6 11, Leahy 3 0-0 6, Herron 2 0-0 5, Evan 0 0-0 0, Fuegener 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-15 53.

Wyo. Valley West`15`11`7`11 — 44

Wyoming Seminary`16`5`19`13 — 53

Three-point goals — WVW 3 (Konopke, Wojciewchowski, Weatherspoon). WS 5 (Stull 3, Novelli, Herron).

Hanover Area 59, Mountain View 27

MOUNTAIN VIEW (27) — Gefford 0 2-3 2, Bradford 0 0-0 0, Islmer 0 0-0 0, Jagger 0 0-0 0, Brake 2 0-0 4, Stout 3 1-2 9, H.Bain 3 2-4 8, C.Bain 1 1-2 4. Totals 8 5-10 27.

HANOVER AREA (59) — Noe 6 3-3 19, Beasley 2 0-0 4, Florek 1 0-0 3, Sock 2 2-4 11, Dewey 1 0-0 2, Popson 2 3-3 8, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Hayward 2 0-0 4, Hummer 1 0-0 3, Watkins 2 0-0 5, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-10 59.

Mountain View`1`11`3`12 — 27

Hanover Area`20`13`16`10 — 59

Three-point goals — MV 2 (Stout 2). HA 11 (Noe 4, Florek, Sock 3, Popson, Hummer, Watkins).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 59, Holy Cross 35

HOLY REDEEMER (59) — Albrecht 3 3-5 11, Kroptavich 1 0-0 2, Racicky 2 1-2 5, Ashton 5 3-4 14, Karnes 0 0-0 0, Quinn 2 0-0 6, Cegelka 2 0-0 5, Boylan 1 1-2 3, Corridoni 1 1-2 3, Chimock 2 2-4 7, Skibitski 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 11-19 59.

HOLY CROSS (35) — Ross 2 3-4 8, Chickeletti 1 1-2 3, J. Luciani 1 3-4 6, Mazza 3 2-2 10, Hassaj 1 0-0 2, Shedlauskas 2 0-0 4, Schmidt 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 9-12 35.

Holy Redeemer`10`18`15`16 — 59

Holy Cross`7`9`9`10 — 35

Three-point goals — HR 8 (Albrecht 2, Quinn 2, Ashton, Cegelka, Chimock, Skibitski); HC 4 (Mazza 2, Ross, J. Luciani)

Hazleton Area 50, Williamsport 30

HAZLETON AREA (50) — Kringe 6 0-0 13, Yost 1 3-4 6, Williams 0 0-0 0, S. Shults 5 2-2 12, Kennedy 5 2-4 12, Buglio 0 0-0 0, Hebel 0 0-0 0, E. Shults 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 0 0-0 0, Reimold 2 2-2 7, Macko 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-12 50.

WILLIAMSPORT (30) — Rainer 0 0-0 0, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Chilson 1 0-0 2, Nieto 4 1-2 10, Baney 2 1-2 5, Mahon 1 0-0 2, Crews 2 0-0 4, Martin 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 3-6 30.

Hazleton Area`21`12`11`6 — 50

Williamsport`9`6`6`9 — 30

Three-point goals — HAZ 3 (Kringe, Yost, Reimold); WIL 1 (Nieto)

Pittston Area 44, North Pocono 32

PITTSTON AREA (44) — Ranieli 6 4-5 21, Booth 3 3-3 11, Karp 0 2-2 2, A. Callahan 3 0-0 9, G. Callahan 0 1-2 1, Butcher 0 0-0 0, Lazevnick 0 0-1 0. Totals 12 10-13 44.

NORTH POCONO (32) — Polishan 1 0-1 2, Bajor 2 0-0 4, Mastillo 2 0-0 4, Koch 2 2-2 7, Monacelli 2 2-4 6, Maros 0 0-0 0, Lenchitsky 2 5-9 9, DeCesare 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-16 32.

Pittston Area`12`12`8`12 — 44

North Pocono`11`6`13`2 — 32

Three-point goals — PA 10 (Ranieli 5, A. Callahan 3, Booth 2); NP 1 (Koch)