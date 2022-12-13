Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
44, Henderson, was arrested and charged with domestic assault – fear. He is released from the Chester County Jail after posting a $1,000 bond. 11:24 p.m. – 209 E. Main St., Freed-Hardeman University, Paul Gray Hall, smoke detector, no fire. December 8, 2022. 1:55 p.m. – US...
radionwtn.com
Three Arrested In McKenzie Drug Investigation
MCKENZIE – A multi-agency drug investigation that began nine months ago by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in search warrants, arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
Covington Leader
CPD nabs thief who posed as Tractor Supply employee to steal Cub Cadet
On Wednesday Covington police arrested a man they say posed as a Tractor Supply employee to steal a lawnmower. It all started on Monday, Dec. 12, when Covington’s store received a call from a man who identified himself as the manager of the Brownsville store. He told Covington employees he would be picking up a Cub Cadet GT1 54-in. zero-turn lawnmower for a store-to-store transfer, then showed up saying he’d been sent by manager David B. Lewis.
WBBJ
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, Tenn.–Jimmy Horton, Jr., 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2020, officers with...
dctribalmedia.com
Gun Shootings in Dyersburg
On December 5, 2022 Dyersburg police arrested eight people, including juveniles and seized seven weapons following three shootings. Saturday, December 3, around 7:00 p.m., DPD responded to Moody Drive in reference to shots fired at a residence. Officers were given the suspect vehicle information and an officer responding to the area observed the vehicle traveling at Parkview and Lake Road. Three people were removed from the vehicle. 15 and 17-year-old teens, as well as 18-year-old Dyersburg resident Titus Johnson. Johnson was found armed with a loaded handgun in his waistband. DPD also discovered another handgun found in the vehicle. Officers also seized approximately 34.21 grams of suspected marijuana including over 20 bags individually wrapped for distribution. All three were charged with possessing a firearm during the commision of a dangerous felony, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
radionwtn.com
Henry Co. Inmate Charged After Overdoses In Jail
Paris, Tenn.–A female inmate at the Henry County Jail has been charged with bringing contraband into the jail after several other female inmates suffered overdoses. Sheriff Josh Frey said Corrections Officers discovered female inmates exhibiting symptoms of a drug overdose around 10 p.m. Saturday. “The officers acted quickly, administering NARCAN to two inmates to revive them. Deputies and Paris Police Department Officers responded to assist,” he said.
WBBJ
JPD confirms arrests of local student
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was an arrest made by at a local school on Monday. Jackson Police Department were able to confirm an arrest of a student at Jackson Central-Merry Middle and High School Tuesday morning. When reaching out to the Jackson-Madison County School System, they responded:. “Actions taken...
Lexington Progress
Sheriff, County Lawsuit Bill Coming Due
With the lawsuit between Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke and the county over the sheriff’s department budget being settled, now will be a time to pay the bill. Attorney fees are expected to total around $90,000 with the bulk of those fees going toward Sheriff Brian Duke’s attorney Roy B. Herron.
radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Schools Placed on Lockdown due to Threats
BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 8:00 AM AND 8:45AM THIS MORNING A CALL WAS MADE TO THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IN REGARD TO A POSSIBLE SHOOTING ON THE CAMPUS OF WILSON HIGH SCHOOL. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, WILSON HIGH SCHOOL, THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFFS, AND FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT EXECUTED LOCKDOWN PROCEDURES IMMEDIATELY.
WBBJ
Early morning house fire totals home in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Gibson County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning. The department responded to a house fire along the Alamo Highway around 1 a.m. The department says the firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within two hours of their...
bulletintimesnews.com
Ross Gets Promotion
Former Superintendent of Hardeman County Schools Brigadier General Warner Ross, II was appointed as Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military, effective January 21, 2023 by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. Ross, who was Superintendent of Hardeman County Schools from 2012-2021, currently serves as the Assistant...
‘I was shocked’: Crook steals $281 from McNairy County woman’s EBT card
MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Carolyn McAlpine wasn’t expecting her EBT card to decline at the checkout of a Dollar General store in McNairy County. “I thought it might have been the card scanner,” she explained. “I went to another store, but the same thing happened.”. When...
WBBJ
Woman stabbed over 100 times speaks out six years later
JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman recounted her experience after she was attacked by a patient at a local healthcare facility six years ago. “His life was taken right in front of me. I almost lost mine,” said Jessica Forsythe, who was a healthcare worker and a stabbing victim. “November 24, 2016, I was stabbed 105 times while I was 19 weeks pregnant in an officer-involved shooting at Pathways of Behavioral Health.”
WBBJ
TDOT officials talks about crack seen in social media post
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transformation is sharing information about a crack. Someone in traffic along Highway 412 noticed a crack in a beam that goes across Country Club Lane in Jackson. After making rounds all over social media, several viewers contacted WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News with...
wnbjtv.com
Dixie Jackson holds groundbreaking for the new 425-million dollar manufacturing facility in Jackson
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- “How about a big Jackson, madison county welcome to Dixie Jackson, Georgia-Pacific," said Greater Jackson Area Chamber President and CEO Kyle Spurgeon. It’s the largest capital investment in Jackson’s history!. Georgia-Pacific held a private groundbreaking for Dixie Jackson a 425 million-dollar manufacturing facility that...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/22 – 12/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wnbjtv.com
A 1.3 Million Dollar Dream House is for Sale in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. - Imagine your dream home right here in your city. Conner Real Estate is offering a one-million-dollar ranch house for sale. This dream home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Conner Real Estate agent Julie Holt says this house is rare for Jackson. “It’s a beautiful house, it’s...
localmemphis.com
MPD finds body on Hwy 70 amid search for missing UofM student
MPD has not officially confirmed the identity of the body that found Monday Dec. 12. The body was found on Hwy 70 in Arlington.
WBBJ
TV network star visits students in West Tennessee
MIDDLETON, Tenn. — General Contractor and star of DIY Network’s Rescue Renovation Kayleen McCabe visited Middleton Elementary on Monday. McCabe gave some details on why she visited the school. “I am out here in Hardeman County reading to the elementary school students a few of my favorite books....
Comments / 0