Avon Lake, OH

Morning Journal

North Ridgeville vs. Avon boys basketball: Eagles take 49-47 thriller

If a game Dec. 16 ever could feel like one in March, this was it. Avon’s defense has been its strong suit to start the season, and a 49-47 victory over North Ridgeville was no exception. The Rangers had two opportunities trailing by two to tie or win the game in the final four seconds, but turned the ball over both times without a shot.
AVON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field

CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
theScore

Guardians trade Owen Miller to Brewers

The Cleveland Guardians traded infielder Owen Miller to the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named later or cash considerations, both clubs announced Wednesday. The Brewers also designated catcher Mario Feliciano to make room for Miller on their 40-man roster. Miller slashed .243/.301/.351 with six homers and 51 RBIs...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
OHIO STATE

