4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Distinct Five Models and Brown on Cleveland Bring Traveling Holiday Fashion Show to Local Nursing HomesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Morning Journal
Lorain vs. Maple Heights boys basketball: Titans edge Mustangs late to remain undefeated in LEL
Every time Maple Heights built a lead, Lorain would cut it down. At home Dec. 16, Lorain’s Dennis Pettis scored the go-ahead basket to take the lead in an eventual 49-47 win. “(I had to) knock it down,” Pettis said. “I in the first half, I was letting my...
Morning Journal
North Ridgeville vs. Avon boys basketball: Eagles take 49-47 thriller
If a game Dec. 16 ever could feel like one in March, this was it. Avon’s defense has been its strong suit to start the season, and a 49-47 victory over North Ridgeville was no exception. The Rangers had two opportunities trailing by two to tie or win the game in the final four seconds, but turned the ball over both times without a shot.
Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
Glenville coach Ted Ginn Sr. turns Tarblooders into champions -- and better young men: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — You don’t win a state championship in football or any other team sport without a capable coach. And no football program in Metro Cleveland has had a more capable one than Glenville High School. That coach is Ted Ginn Sr., and Ginn brought the city...
spectrumnews1.com
Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field
CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
Guardians’ Jose Ramirez wants to play in WBC if his thumb will let him
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was in Cleveland recently getting his surgically-repaired right thumb examined. “He’s progressing really well,” said Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations. “He had a virtual visit with Dr. (Thomas) Graham and is working on his range of motion and strengthening exercises.
theScore
Guardians trade Owen Miller to Brewers
The Cleveland Guardians traded infielder Owen Miller to the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named later or cash considerations, both clubs announced Wednesday. The Brewers also designated catcher Mario Feliciano to make room for Miller on their 40-man roster. Miller slashed .243/.301/.351 with six homers and 51 RBIs...
Brush High School adds six members to its Wall of Achievement
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The Charles F. Brush High School Alumni Association has inducted six new members to its Wall of Achievement, which honors those who have passed through Brush’s halls and have gone on to make significant accomplishments. Honorees this year include Lary Bloom (Class of 1961); Joe Hennes...
Cleveland.com news quiz: Giant Eagle is ending what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Change is inevitable, and Giant Eagle demonstrated that by making an announcement this week. What was the announcement about? If you think you know, then you should test your luck with this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
Chef Andrew Mansour to open modern steakhouse Artis Restaurant in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Chef Andrew Mansour is planning a vibrant, sharable steakhouse with a big-city feel at his new Artis Restaurant. “I’ve always had the idea that steakhouses were where everybody just sat down, ordered an appetizer, salad and a piece of meat with a sauce on it,” Mansour said.
Parma seeing benefit of self-storage unit facility ordinance changes
PARMA, Ohio -- The city’s ninth self-storage unit facility is currently being constructed at 7800 Broadview Road. Replacing the former Dick Bigelow Chevrolet is ProSafe Storage, which is expected to open in 2023.
cleveland19.com
Music manager runs his Rock & Roll empire out of a South Euclid garage
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - This week, a documentary will screen about David Spero as well as the third printing of his book “A Life in the Wings,” a story of traveling the world with the biggest names in rock music, all while based out of his South Euclid garage.
Car slams into 2 North Ridgeville homes in residential neighborhood
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating after a car slammed into a pair of houses in the 6800 block of Independence Blvd in North Ridgeville on Friday afternoon. It all stared with a 911 call. "A car crashed into a house," the caller told the dispatcher. "A car...
Fairview Park survey seeks resident feedback about future of closed Gemini Center natatorium
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The future of the Gemini Center pools, which were closed 15 months ago due to roof repairs and other issues, remains uncertain. The next step for the city is gauging the community’s thoughts on how to not only proceed with the Gemini Center natatorium, but also pay for various improvements.
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
