More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done
If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
Prince William Plots Fightback Over Harry and Meghan’s ‘Utterly Explosive’ Netflix Documentary
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. How to sum up the world of the royal family this weekend? Easy. Everyone has lost their freaking minds. As...
Prince Harry Appears to Accuse 'The Family' of Leaking, Planting Stories
In the latest trailer for Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, the prince discussed his family and the couple's relationship with the press.
Prince Harry and Meghan Did Not Ask Royals For Their Input Ahead of Series Premiere
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated docuseries, Harry & Meghan, premiered this morning, and the royal family apparently has some thoughts. A royal insider told BAZAAR.com that despite the disclaimer at the start of the series—which claims "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series"—neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace (nor any member of the royal family) were approached for comment on the content of the show. They are not aware of any such approach for comment.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Attack Royal Family in New Trailer for Documentary
A new trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary has dropped, and it's clear the couple isn't holding back in taking some serious shots at the royal family. Netflix released the new preview for "Harry & Meghan" Monday morning, showing more of the drama that'll be unveiled starting this week ... and Harry's calling out the "hierarchy of the family" -- claiming people inside his camp were leaking stories about him and Meghan.
GloRilla Responds To Backlash After Offering Potential Assistant $550 Per Week
Following a slew of controversy regarding her proposed salary amount for an open role as her personal assistant, GloRilla has issued a response. “First of all, your flights get paid for, your flights and your travel,” she explained on Instagram Live Thursday (Dec. 15). “If you want a higher pay, then pay for your own flights and your own travel and see how much them 500-dollar-a** flight tickets be—I take flights every day […] Half the sh*t on that list you don’t gotta do, for real. It’s just, if it comes down to it you might have to do it....
My Brush with Royalty! What Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Was Like Behind the Scenes
When the Prince and Princess of Wales came to Boston, PEOPLE's team was on the ground to report on every moment — including backstage at the Earthshot Prize Awards I've been following Kate Middleton, Prince William and the rest of the royal family professionally for nearly five years...and even longer than that for my personal interest. (Teen Prince William was definitely a crush of mine, and my college roommates and I tried to stay up all night to watch him marry Kate in 2011 from our dorm room...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Harry & Meghan’ on Netflix, In Which The Royals Offer Unprecedented Access To And Surprising Revelations About Their Life
The real story about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their relationship with the rest of the British royal family, has rarely been their story in their own words. Netflix’s new six-part documentary series Harry & Meghan promises to give a full, unprecedented look at these two at the most volatile time of their lives, as they chose to step away from their royal duties. With new interviews and unseen footage, the show promises to really let us in on the lives of the Sussexes.
Prince Harry speaks of ‘pain and suffering’ women marrying into the Royal family face in new Netflix trailer
Prince Harry is heard speaking of the “pain and suffering” that women marrying into the royal family face in a new, full trailer for an upcoming documentary series on Netflix.The series, Harry & Meghan, is due to be released in two volumes on December 8 and 15 and will reveal what goes on “behind closed doors”.In it, Prince Harry said that “nobody knows the full truth”, and that he didn’t want “history to repeat itself”, over images of Princess Diana.The newest trailer comes days after the first glimpse into the documentary.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Harry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early DecemberKeke Palmer addresses pregnancy rumours during Saturday Night Live monologueBill Burr comparing Kanye West to Hitler resurfaces after rapper’s shocking comments
Harry and Meghan on Netflix: Royals 'didn't understand need to protect Meghan'
Some royals questioned why Meghan should be protected from press harassment, Prince Harry has claimed in the couple's new Netflix documentary. Harry said some members of the family felt negative treatment in the media was "a rite of passage" - but he added: "The difference is the race element." The...
British royal reporters condemn Meghan and Harry docuseries before it’s aired
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries has been condemned by British royal reporters even before its release.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan, will be released in two instalments. The first three episodes are set to air on 8 December and the following three episodes will be released a week later, on 15 December.In the lead up to the docuseries’ release, Netflix released a trailer for the project in which the couple promised to share the “full truth” about their time as senior royals and the reasons behind their decision to...
New trailer for "Harry & Meghan" docuseries creating royal controversy
Netflix has released the official trailer for "Harry and Meghan" and it's promising a previously unseen look into the royal family. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the response.
Meghan says royal family were ‘destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show airs
The Duchess of Sussex has said that the royal family were “destroying” her and the Duke of Sussex as the couple’s Netflix documentary series releases the first three episodes.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am on Thursday in the UK, with the Windsors steeling themselves for bombshells in the first three episodes.You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in footage he filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as he prepared to leave the UK...
'Harry & Meghan' Offers an In-Depth Look at the Royal Couple — The Docuseries Was Not Cheap
Being members of the British Royal Family during an age of instant information and constant surveillance invites entire layers of scrutiny. For a high-profile couple like Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle, the nature of their relationship led them to all sorts of news coverage and even controversy within the royal institution. Their lives have made headlines for several years for all sorts of reasons, but a new Netflix docuseries seeks to illustrate their side of the story.
Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan': What to Expect, According to Royal Experts
The teaser alone was "enough to send chills up the spine of every working member of the royal family."
Harry and Meghan's Netflix series criticizes royal 'racism,' British public, report says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A new Netflix docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be openly critical of the royal family and the British public, particularly when it comes to the topic of race. Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" will feature "fresh accusations of racism" against the couple's family,...
