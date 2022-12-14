Read full article on original website
Related
Guest Column: Living with grizzlies as neighbors
When I was working with a Kenyan outdoor instructor in Wyoming’s Wind River Range a couple of decades ago, he surprised me one day by saying, “Hiking here feels like a walk in the park.” With armed guards, he was used to moving through wild places in Africa full of dangerous animals. He said he always felt vigilant on those trips, but in Wyoming’s Winds? We weren’t going to be threatened by anything larger than a GORP-seeking squirrel. ...
Daily Princetonian
We have faced far more challenging moments of construction
In the Fall of 1946, enrollment far exceeded the housing capacity of the University. Administrators used every possible space to house students. Those in existing dorms were asked to ‘double up.’ Eating clubs and war surplus housing provided shelter for some, while others were asked to commute from home. Even Baker Rink was home to 200 students who slept on military-style cots. A Princeton Herald story from September of that year stated bluntly, “Although the University possesses extensive dormitory, dining hall and classroom facilities, resort[ing] to unprecedented measures will be necessary.”
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Reindeer Live in the Summer? Do They Migrate?
Reindeer are a type of deer that evolved to endure harsh winters with freezing climates. An example of this is that they are the only deer species that have hair completely covering their nose. This helps warm incoming cold air before entering the lungs. Reindeer also travel, feed, and rest together in the wild, sometimes forming super-herds of up to 500,000 animals.
4 Orphaned Lion Cubs Rescued from Ukraine Experience First Snow at Their New Minnesota Home
Lion cubs Taras, Stefania, Lesya, and Prada spent some time frolicking in the snow after arriving at their new home: The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota These lions are happily adjusting to life in Minnesota. Taras, Stefania, Lesya, and Prada are four lion cubs born at breeding facilities in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country. The animals were left orphaned a few weeks later, according to Meredith Whitney, the wildlife rescue program manager at the International Fund for Animal Welfare. "Early on, we made a commitment to these lion cubs that we...
Comments / 0