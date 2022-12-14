ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

🎙 Eagle Media Sports for Friday Morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports thursday night football last night. Rookie Brock Purdy threw a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49'ers win their first NFC West title since 2019 beating Seattle 21-13. The 49'ers have won seven straight. Their defense looks incredible.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
NICKERSON, KS
kmaland.com

Iowa Western rolls to national title

(Little Rock) -- Iowa Western football rolled to its second NJCAA national title with a dominant 31-0 win over Hutchinson Community College Wednesday night. James Graham ran for 102 yards while Bryant Williams had 70 yards and two scores. Jaden Koger also rushed for a touchdown. LJ Fitzpatrick was on...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Shockers rout MVSU; Break 38-year-old school record

WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State toppled Mississippi Valley State, 71-48, Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena and broke a 38-year-old school record for turnover margin. The Shockers (6-4) forced 23 Delta Devil turnovers while committing just three to finish at +20. It's the largest margin this season in a game involving two NCAA Division I schools.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Savannah Voorhies located safe

The family of Savannah Voorhies said she was located safe Tuesday night in Larned, Kan. "Thank you for your willingness to share," her dad said in an update. "But, thank the Lord she’s safe and sound." Family is worried about safety of a Kansas teenager who was reported missing...
LARNED, KS
Hutch Post

WIC with greater need in 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno and McPherson County WIC Coordinator Heather Peterson notes that they have more moms and babies to serve this year than they have in the past. "We have definitely seen an increase in our caseload, the number of people that are participating," Peterson said. "We've actually seen an increase of 150 participants in the last six months alone."
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Led by Jaron Pierre Jr.'s 15 points, the Wichita State Shockers defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 71-48 on Tuesday night. The Shockers are now 6-4 on the season, while the Delta Devils fell to 1-10. LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, De’Vion Harmon had 19 points and six steals and Texas Tech held off Eastern Washington 77-70. Texas Tech (7-2) extended its home winning streak to 27 games — with its last loss coming on Feb. 9, 2021. Steele Venters banked in a 3-pointer to pull EWU within 61-59 left but Texas Tech freshman Pop Isaacs answered with a 3-pointer and Harmon dunked it to rebuild a seven-point lead. Harmon made a layup while being fouled and missed the free throw with two minutes left, but Texas Tech secured the rebound and Obanor made two free throws for a 72-65 lead. Isaacs finished with 15 points for Texas Tech.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Braden Lilly located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms, as of Wednesday morning, that 14-year-old Braden Lilly was located safe. Teenager Braden Lilly was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. BRADEN LILLY. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Rural Center building central Kansas food corridor

NORTH NEWTON – As part of its mission to promote the long-term health of the land and its people, the Kansas Rural Center (KRC) has announced that it recently accepted of a Local Food Promotion Program grant from the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). This project will see...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

New historical photographs at Reno County Courthouse

Hutchinson, Kan. – For those who enjoy looking at historic photographs of Hutchinson and Reno County, take a walk through the Reno County Courthouse to see 22 photographs printed from the Conard – Harmon Collection, owned by local residents Steve Harmon and Steve Conard. The final 24” x...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Unemployment still below 3% in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County fell for the month of November. According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the jobless rate for the county fell one tenth of one percent to 2.8%. The jobless rate for the same period in 2021 was 2.4%. There were...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge

MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police capture suspect wanted for rural Kansas murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The search for a suspect wanted in connection with a rural Kansas murder is over. Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday police arrested 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana following a standoff in the 1600 block of S. Parkwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. On Dec. 2, police reported...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

