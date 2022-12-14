WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Led by Jaron Pierre Jr.'s 15 points, the Wichita State Shockers defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 71-48 on Tuesday night. The Shockers are now 6-4 on the season, while the Delta Devils fell to 1-10. LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, De’Vion Harmon had 19 points and six steals and Texas Tech held off Eastern Washington 77-70. Texas Tech (7-2) extended its home winning streak to 27 games — with its last loss coming on Feb. 9, 2021. Steele Venters banked in a 3-pointer to pull EWU within 61-59 left but Texas Tech freshman Pop Isaacs answered with a 3-pointer and Harmon dunked it to rebuild a seven-point lead. Harmon made a layup while being fouled and missed the free throw with two minutes left, but Texas Tech secured the rebound and Obanor made two free throws for a 72-65 lead. Isaacs finished with 15 points for Texas Tech.

