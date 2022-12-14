Read full article on original website
Related
🎥 🏀 Hutch High Basketball Goddard for non-league game
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams will take their show on the road tonight as they travel to Goddard to take on the Lions. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams will stream on the...
The Wichita Eagle’s 2022 Kansas high school football all-state Top 33 players
The Wichita Eagle recognize the top 33 players in Kansas high school football for the 2022 season.
🎙 Eagle Media Sports for Friday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports thursday night football last night. Rookie Brock Purdy threw a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49'ers win their first NFC West title since 2019 beating Seattle 21-13. The 49'ers have won seven straight. Their defense looks incredible.
Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal
NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
Wichita high school basketball prospect Andrell Burton scores 40 points in Campus win
Find scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball games in the Wichita area.
adastraradio.com
McPherson’s Sears and Mendez Sign Letter of Intent to Continue Athletic Career
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson High School held a signing ceremony for Jordan Sears and Tito Mendez on Wednesday, as they signed their Letter of Intent to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level. Jordan Sears signed to play basketball at Newman University in Wichita while studying Education History....
kmaland.com
Iowa Western rolls to national title
(Little Rock) -- Iowa Western football rolled to its second NJCAA national title with a dominant 31-0 win over Hutchinson Community College Wednesday night. James Graham ran for 102 yards while Bryant Williams had 70 yards and two scores. Jaden Koger also rushed for a touchdown. LJ Fitzpatrick was on...
🏀 Shockers rout MVSU; Break 38-year-old school record
WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita State toppled Mississippi Valley State, 71-48, Tuesday evening at Charles Koch Arena and broke a 38-year-old school record for turnover margin. The Shockers (6-4) forced 23 Delta Devil turnovers while committing just three to finish at +20. It's the largest margin this season in a game involving two NCAA Division I schools.
Wichita North High School reveals new mascot
Wichita North High School revealed its new mascot as the "Rehawks" on Wednesday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Savannah Voorhies located safe
The family of Savannah Voorhies said she was located safe Tuesday night in Larned, Kan. "Thank you for your willingness to share," her dad said in an update. "But, thank the Lord she’s safe and sound." Family is worried about safety of a Kansas teenager who was reported missing...
WIC with greater need in 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno and McPherson County WIC Coordinator Heather Peterson notes that they have more moms and babies to serve this year than they have in the past. "We have definitely seen an increase in our caseload, the number of people that are participating," Peterson said. "We've actually seen an increase of 150 participants in the last six months alone."
Sports Headlines for Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Led by Jaron Pierre Jr.'s 15 points, the Wichita State Shockers defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 71-48 on Tuesday night. The Shockers are now 6-4 on the season, while the Delta Devils fell to 1-10. LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, De’Vion Harmon had 19 points and six steals and Texas Tech held off Eastern Washington 77-70. Texas Tech (7-2) extended its home winning streak to 27 games — with its last loss coming on Feb. 9, 2021. Steele Venters banked in a 3-pointer to pull EWU within 61-59 left but Texas Tech freshman Pop Isaacs answered with a 3-pointer and Harmon dunked it to rebuild a seven-point lead. Harmon made a layup while being fouled and missed the free throw with two minutes left, but Texas Tech secured the rebound and Obanor made two free throws for a 72-65 lead. Isaacs finished with 15 points for Texas Tech.
Power outage Friday knocks Country 102.9 off air
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A power outage near Hutchinson has put more than 900 residents without electricity Friday morning, and knocked Country 102.9 off the air for about 45 minutes. Power went out around 9:15 a.m. Friday and was restored at 10 a.m.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Braden Lilly located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms, as of Wednesday morning, that 14-year-old Braden Lilly was located safe. Teenager Braden Lilly was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. BRADEN LILLY. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported...
Kansas Rural Center building central Kansas food corridor
NORTH NEWTON – As part of its mission to promote the long-term health of the land and its people, the Kansas Rural Center (KRC) has announced that it recently accepted of a Local Food Promotion Program grant from the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). This project will see...
New historical photographs at Reno County Courthouse
Hutchinson, Kan. – For those who enjoy looking at historic photographs of Hutchinson and Reno County, take a walk through the Reno County Courthouse to see 22 photographs printed from the Conard – Harmon Collection, owned by local residents Steve Harmon and Steve Conard. The final 24” x...
Unemployment still below 3% in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County fell for the month of November. According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the jobless rate for the county fell one tenth of one percent to 2.8%. The jobless rate for the same period in 2021 was 2.4%. There were...
Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
Police capture suspect wanted for rural Kansas murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The search for a suspect wanted in connection with a rural Kansas murder is over. Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday police arrested 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana following a standoff in the 1600 block of S. Parkwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. On Dec. 2, police reported...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0