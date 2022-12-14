Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
fox56news.com
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise
A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students. A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House.
fox56news.com
GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. The family of Elaina Mammen set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. The campaign has surpassed $11,000. “This is also a reminder to please hold your family...
fox56news.com
Fatal 2-car crash on Mason Headley Road
Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided. Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here are five things you need to know before...
fox56news.com
Private aircraft experienced collapsed landing gear at Blue Grass Airport
A main runway at Blue Grass Airport was shut down on Thursday. Private aircraft experienced collapsed landing gear …. A main runway at Blue Grass Airport was shut down on Thursday. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens...
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his car
Driving down country road.Photo byHarry GillenonUnsplash. A Kentucky witness at Dry Ridge reported watching a low-flying sphere-shaped object that followed his car at about 9:40 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WTVQ
Mother accused of abducting daughter from West Virginia, found in Kentucky facing numerous charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A West Virginia mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old child, who she does not have custody of, is facing numerous charges after being caught in Winchester, Kentucky after a police chase on Wednesday. Shana Carf allegedly abducted her daughter in West Virginia, reported by ABC...
wymt.com
London man arrested following bulldozer chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man faces several charges after he led police on a chase with a bulldozer. Thursday morning, police tried to serve three felony warrants on Casey Reed. When officers arrived, they found Reed, 40, pushing dirt on a bulldozer in his backyard. Police said...
WKYT 27
State lawmakers question safety at juvenile facilities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent riot at a southern Kentucky juvenile detention center was the subject of discussion in a state legislative panel Thursday. Kentucky lawmakers heard from the Justice Cabinet Secretary and Juvenile Justice Commissioner. Both staff members and youth were hurt in a violent incident at a...
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
fox56news.com
Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman...
WKYT 27
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the girl’s mother, Shana Carf, had lost custody of her six-year-old daughter, Mila. The alert was issued after the two could not be found on a welfare check.
fox56news.com
2 sentenced in connection to Lexington bar owners death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Tuesday, two people were sentenced in connection to the death of a Lexington bar owner, bringing some closure to the 13-year-old case. Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll pleaded guilty to the 2009 beating death of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Lexington police originally suspected Charlie’s injuries were from a fall down the stairs, but it was later ruled a homicide. The cause of death was blunt force trauma. The case would turn cold but was reopened in 2020.
WKYT 27
Hank the Horse rings bell for Salvation Army in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Kentucky horse was out ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Thursday. Hank the Horse was out in the Lexington Green Shopping Center. Hank is a children’s literacy advocate who rings the bell every year for the organization. Organizers say they love having...
fox56news.com
Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
fox56news.com
Lexington woman charged in son's death to appear in court Thursday morning
Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child abuse after Lexington police were called to an area hospital for a 2-year-old overdosing. Lexington woman charged in son’s death to appear …. Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child...
fox56news.com
Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later
Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at a gas station that led to an overdose of the buyer several minutes later. Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later. Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at...
WKYT 27
Hundreds of UK students graduate Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of University of Kentucky students are graduating Friday. Two commencement ceremonies will take place at Rupp Arena. The first was held at 10 a.m., with the second at 3 p.m. Guests can only bring a small clutch or a clear bag. Masks are optional. Free...
k105.com
State’s oldest, longest serving mayor retires
Kentucky’s oldest and longest serving mayor has retired. Walter L. Cash, 87, served as mayor of Brodhead for 24 years, according to a report by WYMT.com, and never missed a meeting. He retired on Monday. Brodhead is a town of approximately 1,100 residents in Rockcastle County. “I grew up...
Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here
A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.” The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted of a past drug felony, he wasn’t […] The post Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Comments / 1