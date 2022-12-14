Read full article on original website
Bibb school employee files lawsuit for trans-inclusive healthcare
MACON, Ga. — This week, another lawsuit was filed by transgender people in Georgia, arguing that they're getting discriminated against over health care coverage.This one is filed by a Bibb County school employee and two other people. 62 pages of a lawsuit argue Georgia's state benefit plan is breaking...
Macon business owner Scott Mitchell and his downtown Bohemian Den receive 2 big awards
MACON, Ga. — Dictionary.com defines "inclusive" as the act of not excluding people based on gender, race, class sexuality or disability. Scott Mitchell just got two pats on the back for those values that he lives by... and that his business carries out every day. "These doors, they open...
2 long-closed Bibb schools could become apartment homes
MACON, Ga. — Two long-closed Bibb County Schools could be converted into single-family apartment complexes in the coming years. The Bibb County School Board voted to sell Neel and Rice elementary schools after receiving an offer from a newly formed Griffin-based company Next Step Capital, LLC on behalf of Texas-based Next Step Homes LLC.
Transgender employees in Georgia cite discrimination in lawsuit against state
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County school employee is one of three people suing the state and its health plan for failing to pay for gender affirming medical costs. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Atlanta. It identifies Benjamin Johnson as a media clerk for...
'Inappropriate use of public area': Perry approves ordinance to limit homeless campers
PERRY, Ga. — You can see signs of growth across Houston County, but the growth of homelessness is one the City of Perry didn't see coming. Just last week, Perry's mayor and council approved an "urban camping and improper use of public spaces" ordinance that put limits on homeless campers across the city.
'Our state has fared so well': Warner Robins surpasses 2019 tourism numbers
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We've been telling you that Warner Robins is attracting more businesses and more residents, but it's also attracting more tourists!. In fact, the city's already seen more visitors this year than before the pandemic, putting them beyond their 2019 numbers. The Southeast Tourism Society says...
Macon man who worked during 9/11 struggles to get therapist
MACON, Ga. — It's been 21 years since the World Trade Center buildings fell on September 11, 2001. A man in Macon was there and developed cancer and PTSD from that horrific day. Daryl Hughes, now retired, was working for the New York Police Department (NYPD) as a detective....
Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A local mom is paying off student lunch debt for hundreds of students in Georgia schools this holiday. Alessandra Ferrara-Miller is a mother of two with one mission every year, to make sure students like the ones she has at home won’t be heading home for the holidays with debt on their student lunch account.
'Bring jobs and opportunities': Bibb leaders 'Macon It Happen' with mall revitalization
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Mall is going through a transformation as we speak. The mall used to be the shopping hub for Central Georgia, but through the years, stores moved, the crowds shrunk, and it lost its draw. We showed that the mall may not be too busy...
Central Georgia baker hopes to advance in baking contest
MACON, Ga. — A central Georgia baker has her sights set on semifinals - and is hoping she will advance for a shot to win it big. La'Kendria Chambers of The Sugar Chamber LLC is competing in the 'Greatest Baker' competition, where she has a shot to win $10,000 and a feature in 'Bake From Scratch' magazine.
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/15/22
A woman is dead after a shooting in the 100 block of Wallace Drive in Warner Robins. The police department is still working to find out what led up the shooting.
Veterans Elementary School showcases holiday performance
MACON, Ga. — The Veteran Elementary School heroes presented their annual holiday seasons showcase Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each grade level had a special performance, and parents were invited. Principal Arrika Tunstell wanted children to be in the holiday spirit at school and at home. "What's...
Central Georgia moms continue to be impacted by formula shortage
MACON, Ga. — The baby formula shortage effected parents across the country and left many wondering how they were going to feed their young kids. For some Central Georgia parents, the fight is still on. "We call Jackson our miracle baby because it took us 7 years to get...
Accident involving a log truck blocking intersection in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An accident involving a log truck is partially blocking a busy intersection in Monroe County. It happened at a traffic circle in Monroe County at the intersection of highway 87, also known as US 23, and state Highway 18. The sheriff's office says the east...
Macon Pink Turkey 5K Run honors cancer survivor Alfreda ‘Memaw’ Lockett
MACON, Ga. — The R Lockett Foundation will have its inaugural Pink Turkey 5K Run this Saturday at Amerson River Park. Registration is set to start at 7 a.m. and it will include a 10K bike ride that will start at 8 a.m. The run will begin an hour...
Houston County may add more than 75 license plate-reading cameras
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras could soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The FLOCK camera system isn't anything new to Houston County. The Warner Robins Police Department has been using FLOCK for a while, and now, the rest of the county has started the process to get their own.
Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority presents $3 million to expand business
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority delivered some holiday cheer Monday -- more than $3 million worth. They presented about $1.5 million to the county and another $1.5 million to the Bibb School District. It comes from what they call their Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program.
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Macon woman shot and killed in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Macon woman dead. According to a report, a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Christy Fisher, of Macon, called Warner Robins Police to tell them she'd been shot. The call came in just after midnight Wednesday night. When officers...
P&Z: Full House Tavern violated permit; New business signs, personal care homes
When a 42-year-old man was shot outside Full House Tavern early Monday morning, the restaurant was in violation of zoning laws, said Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Executive Director Jeff Ruggieri. P&Z inspectors “routinely go by” the business and had previously discovered what Ruggieri described as a packed parking lot...
