Houston County, GA

13WMAZ

2 long-closed Bibb schools could become apartment homes

MACON, Ga. — Two long-closed Bibb County Schools could be converted into single-family apartment complexes in the coming years. The Bibb County School Board voted to sell Neel and Rice elementary schools after receiving an offer from a newly formed Griffin-based company Next Step Capital, LLC on behalf of Texas-based Next Step Homes LLC.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon man who worked during 9/11 struggles to get therapist

MACON, Ga. — It's been 21 years since the World Trade Center buildings fell on September 11, 2001. A man in Macon was there and developed cancer and PTSD from that horrific day. Daryl Hughes, now retired, was working for the New York Police Department (NYPD) as a detective....
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A local mom is paying off student lunch debt for hundreds of students in Georgia schools this holiday. Alessandra Ferrara-Miller is a mother of two with one mission every year, to make sure students like the ones she has at home won’t be heading home for the holidays with debt on their student lunch account.
FORSYTH, GA
13WMAZ

Central Georgia baker hopes to advance in baking contest

MACON, Ga. — A central Georgia baker has her sights set on semifinals - and is hoping she will advance for a shot to win it big. La'Kendria Chambers of The Sugar Chamber LLC is competing in the 'Greatest Baker' competition, where she has a shot to win $10,000 and a feature in 'Bake From Scratch' magazine.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Veterans Elementary School showcases holiday performance

MACON, Ga. — The Veteran Elementary School heroes presented their annual holiday seasons showcase Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each grade level had a special performance, and parents were invited. Principal Arrika Tunstell wanted children to be in the holiday spirit at school and at home. "What's...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County may add more than 75 license plate-reading cameras

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras could soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The FLOCK camera system isn't anything new to Houston County. The Warner Robins Police Department has been using FLOCK for a while, and now, the rest of the county has started the process to get their own.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Macon woman shot and killed in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Macon woman dead. According to a report, a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Christy Fisher, of Macon, called Warner Robins Police to tell them she'd been shot. The call came in just after midnight Wednesday night. When officers...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

P&Z: Full House Tavern violated permit; New business signs, personal care homes

When a 42-year-old man was shot outside Full House Tavern early Monday morning, the restaurant was in violation of zoning laws, said Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Executive Director Jeff Ruggieri. P&Z inspectors “routinely go by” the business and had previously discovered what Ruggieri described as a packed parking lot...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

