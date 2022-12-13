Read full article on original website
Drake’s Dancehall Hit ‘One Dance’ Certified Diamond, ‘Controlla’ Goes 5X Platinum
Drake‘s hit song One Dance, which features Nigerian artist WizKid and British singer Kyla, has been certified Diamond, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It was the second Dancehall song of 2016 to have reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, following Rihanna’s Work...
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
Drake's 'Hotline Bling' + Dancehall Classic 'One Dance' Go Diamond
Drake is still winning big with his old music -- in addition to his monster 2022 year -- as two of his biggest hits have just reached Diamond status!!!. The RIAA announced Thursday that 2 of Drake's "Views" album singles ... "Hotline Bling" and "One Dance" had crossed the 10 million sales benchmark.
2Pac Is Drake’s Most Listened To Artist Of 2022
Spotify’s annual Wrap Up campaign has revealed that 2Pac is the artist Drake listened to the most in 2022. According to the streaming platform, the Toronto native spent a total of 246 minutes listening to ‘Pac’s music this year and ranks among the late rap star’s biggest segment of fans, according to those metrics. News of the 6 God keeping Pac at the top of his rotation may be surprising to some, as he’s been far more vocal regarding other influences throughout the years. One example is Jay-Z, comparing his love for Hov to his admiration of Pac on his 2009...
SZA’s New Album SOS Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and More
At long last, SZA is getting ready to release her new album, SOS. As she continues to share details, she’s revealed the record’s tracklist: The album spans 23 songs and has guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, SZA’s “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, and the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Find the tracklist below.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music
Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
Rapper Iggy Azalea Sells Catalog for Millions: “I Don’t Have to Work Another Day”
Rapper Iggy Azalea says she’s sold a portion of her music catalog for “eight figures,” adding, “I don’t have to work another day in my life.”. According to Billboard, a “source close to the deal” said that the artist sold her master recordings and publishing catalog to Domain Capitol Group and it included all of Azalea’s shares in her current catalog. In addition, a “trigger” for future money on masters was also part of the deal. The Billboard piece said it was for “eight-figure[s].” But the exact total has not yet been reported.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
Adele Did The Viral Megan Thee Stallion Dance To “Water Under The Bridge”
Adele has definitely seen the video meme mashing up her “Water Under the Bridge” song with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” dance. Almost a year after the fictional collaboration went viral, Adele cheekily responded during a performance of “Water Under the Bridge” on the opening night of her Las Vegas Residency by mimicking the choreography and laughing as she did it, much to her audience’s delight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Yes, Adele keeps up with TikTok trends,” Twitter user @BrandonLopezTV said in a tweet that included a video of Adele’s attempt.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans
The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
Gospel Legend Marvin Sapp On Secular Artist Ye Entering The Genre, 'Kanye Ain’t A Gospel Artist. He’s Hip-Hop.'
Gospel legend Marvin Sapp isn’t here for the blending of secular artists and gospel music. The 55-year-old gospel singer/songwriter opined that artists in the genre are too starstruck at times. In an interview with VladTV on December 6, the “Never Would Have Made It” composer candidly spoke about Ye...
Prince Paul Reunites With De La Soul After 30 Years, Teases New Music For 2023
Prince Paul has reunited with De La Soul after almost 30 years and it looks like they may be gearing up to release some new music together. The esteemed producer had previously been spotted in the studio with the New York trio back in August. When HipHopDX reached out to Paul for comment, he merely said: “I’ve been sworn to secrecy.” De La member Maseo was equally as cryptic, offering DX nothing more than numerous GIFs.
How Metro Boomin Made Trap Music Sound Like a Symphony
Much of the discussion around producer-helmed rap albums favors the so-called boom-bap variety. Where fans clamor for their favorite lyricists to lock in with one producer, like Nas and Hit-Boy, Gibbs and Madlib, or Black Thought and Danger Mouse on Cheat Codes. It makes sense that the classic two-person dynamic is reflected in traditionalist hip-hop — but that’s not the extent of its potential, as trap music ingenue Metro Boomin demonstrated on his recent album, HEROES & VILLAINS. The 15-track project re-affirms the potential for new terrain within the trap sound. An 808-dominated soundscape wades and unfurls into different aesthetics...
Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest
Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer. On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.
Sizzla Burns Plaques from DJ Khaled, Pissed His Name Was Too Small
Jamaican dancehall legend Sizzla is burning a bridge -- almost literally, because he didn't get a big enough credit for his work on some DJ Khaled albums. The reggae vet lived up to his name Thursday, as he angrily set fire to the commemorative plaques Khaled and Epic Records sent to him. The burning issue for Sizzla?
Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Album to Feature Big Sean, SiR, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul has released the tracklist for his first album in six years, Herbert. Hitting social media, Soulo dropped off the tracklist for the album, which is set to drop on Dec. 16. Across 19 songs, Ab-Soul will collaborate with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h,...
DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for Resurfaced Interview Saying Producers Using Programs Like FL Studio and Logic Have It Too Easy
An interview of DJ Khaled making a stance against producers' use of digital audio workstations like FL Studio and Logic has resurfaced and has the We the Best boss facing backlash. On Nov. 26, Twitter user jordonlumley shared a snippet from a DJ Khaled interview on Hot 97 from 2015....
Review: SZA’s perfection takes time in second album ‘SOS’
“SOS” by SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA) “Said what’s on my mind,” SZA professed in the first track at the top of her long-awaited second album, “SOS.” And that’s exactly what she does. The album comes after over five years since her debut album, “Ctrl.” The relatability of SZA’s lyrics, her vocal prowess and her experimental takes on the R&B genre remind us why audiences fell in love with her in the first place.
Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z
Just when you thought Beyoncé was done she might just be getting started. It is rumored she has two albums on the way. As per Madame Noire the Houston, Texas native might have more music coming our way; faster than we all thought. The speculation comes from a New York Times journalist who claims he was given […] The post Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
