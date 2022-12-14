Read full article on original website
borderreport.com
Ruling: 4 years prison for deported migrant who returned to Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 36-year-old man has been ordered to serve 50 months in federal prison after he illegally entered the United States for the fourth time, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced. Raul Catalino Vasquez-Estradam, of Ciudad Altamirano, Guerrero, Mexico, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry on May...
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
Banker convicted of helping Alex Murdaugh take clients' legal settlement money
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte has been found guilty of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients.
Drug lord 'La Barbie' no longer in federal custody, officials say
One of the most famous drug traffickers in Mexico is no longer listed as being in federal custody just four years after he was convicted on a number of charges and sentenced to 49 years in prison.
Trump Org. rests case on sour note in NY tax fraud trial after judge scolds defense over 11th-hour evidence dump
Trump's real-estate company rested its defense case in a Manhattan tax fraud trial, after getting scolded by the judge for an 11th-hour evidence dump.
Cuba's top spy Ana Belen Montes gets ready to walk out of federal prison
MIAMI - After 20 years, Cuba's top spy will walk out of a Texas federal lockup. Author and former spy catcher for the Defense Intelligence Agency Chris Simmons does not mince words, "I wish we could have kept her in there longer."In the 1990s Ana Belen Montes was the Defense Intelligence Agency's top Cuban analyst. At the same time, she was undermining U.S. Operations in Central America, distorting the U.S. Government's views on Cuba, burning about 450 U.S. operatives, and leaking U.S. military information, which accusers say led to the death in El Salvador of Green Beret Sergeant Gregory A. Fronius. On February...
Feds cite rarely used law to charge 12 with violent scheme to 'monopolize' business at U.S.-Mexico border
The Justice Department invoked a rarely used, 132-year-old law on Tuesday to charge 12 people with running a violent and sometimes deadly scheme to “monopolize” the resale of American cars and other goods in Central America by fixing prices and retaliating against those who refused to be extorted.
‘Pay the money or we will kill you.’ Former teaching assistant blackmailed ex, feds say
He demanded sex and $30,000 from a former Missouri student, authorities said.
The Hollywood Gossip
Julie and Todd Chrisley Ordered to Pay SO MUCH in Restitution, Likely Heading to Jail in Florida
Chrisley is about to know bankruptcy. Just about three weeks since Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to 12 and 7 years, respectively, for their roles in lying to the government and conspiring to defraud the IRS — along with evading what they owed in taxes — we have an update on the couple’s impending punishments.
Alabama family sentenced by feds for running 'one of the largest cockfighting enterprises' in the US
The Justice Department has announced the sentencing of the seventh and final member of an Alabama family accused of running an “expansive cockfighting operation.”
Elizabeth Holmes asks to remain out of prison pending appeal, cites pregnancy
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is asking a federal judge to allow her to remain out of prison pending her appeal, citing her unborn child.
Florida state Rep. Harding indicted on wire fraud, other charges
State Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican from north Florida, was indicted Wednesday on charges of money laundering and wire fraud after a federal grand jury said he falsely claimed two inactive businesses of his had employees in order to get coronavirus-related loans. The federal indictment accuses Harding, R-Ocala, of scheming...
Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately
Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
A fake Romeo charmed more than 100 women with promises of romance, then scammed them. Now he's going to prison
Patrick Giblin wooed lonely women over the phone with stories about his beachfront property and how he was more interested in a woman's inner beauty than her outward appearance. Once he'd established a rapport, he began asking them for money.
calmatters.network
Former Theranos president asks for no prison time; prosecutors want 15 years
In dueling sentencing memorandums filed late Wednesday night, lawyers for convicted Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani told a federal judge that their client should be put on probation and not serve any prison time. Balwani was convicted of 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy based on his...
DOJ pursues unusual case of car shipping price-fixing and extortion
An unsealed indictment targets organized crime with drug cartel ties in Southern Texas.
them.us
The Author of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay" Bill Has Been Indicted for Fraud
The Republican lawmaker who authored Florida’s notorious “Don’t Say Gay” law has been indicted on fraud and money laundering charges, because we just can’t make this stuff up. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted by a grand...
