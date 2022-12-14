ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ruling: 4 years prison for deported migrant who returned to Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 36-year-old man has been ordered to serve 50 months in federal prison after he illegally entered the United States for the fourth time, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced. Raul Catalino Vasquez-Estradam, of Ciudad Altamirano, Guerrero, Mexico, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry on May...
Cuba's top spy Ana Belen Montes gets ready to walk out of federal prison

MIAMI - After 20 years, Cuba's top spy will walk out of a Texas federal lockup. Author and former spy catcher for the Defense Intelligence Agency Chris Simmons does not mince words, "I wish we could have kept her in there longer."In the 1990s Ana Belen Montes was the Defense Intelligence Agency's top Cuban analyst. At the same time, she was undermining U.S. Operations in Central America, distorting the U.S. Government's views on Cuba, burning about 450 U.S. operatives, and leaking U.S.  military information, which accusers say led to the death in El Salvador of Green Beret Sergeant Gregory A. Fronius. On February...
Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately

Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
Former Theranos president asks for no prison time; prosecutors want 15 years

In dueling sentencing memorandums filed late Wednesday night, lawyers for convicted Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani told a federal judge that their client should be put on probation and not serve any prison time. Balwani was convicted of 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy based on his...

