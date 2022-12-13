ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City gunfire strikes vehicle

According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers near N. Davis Street heard shots fired around 7:50 p.m. They were unable to identify the source of the gunfire. At 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate property damage involving stray gunfire. The victim told officers they were traveling...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Lake City Police investigate shooting incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m. At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed in Putnam County crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..
JACKSONVILLE, FL
proclaimerscv.com

43-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By A Florida Officer For Refusing To Dropping His Axe

43-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed By A Florida Officer Mid-Sentence For Refusing To Dropping His Axe. The Florida officer is now hiding and trying to protect his identity under a state law aimed at protecting crime victims. A newly released body-camera footage seems to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Sheriff’s Office law-enforcement officer revealing his shooting and killing a man carrying an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday. Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City Reporter

County lays track for rail partner

EDAB also approves incentive for U.S. Cold Storage expansion. Columbia County officials are hoping to soon be on board with a partner to oversee its rail lines. During an Economic Development Advisory Board meeting Wednesday morning, Economic Development…
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pedestrian dies in collision

A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
LAKE CITY, FL

