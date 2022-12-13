Read full article on original website
WCJB
Food Pantry of Gilchrist County hosting food distribution in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County is hosting a food distribution on Thursday. The distribution starts around 10 a.m. The nonprofit organization says that this will be the only distribution for the month of December. After this distribution, the Pantry will be closed from December 19th...
WCJB
Several Lake City children receive Christmas Gift Cards to go shopping with an Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The “Shop with a Cop” program currently benefits about 20 disadvantaged children between the ages of 6 and 16, but Walmart says perhaps they would like to expand this program in the near future. “I would like to see it expand to more children, you...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Deepening Waters: Why Jacksonville Northside Residents Should Care that the Manatees are Dying
Living in Jacksonville, one is surrounded by water in one way or another. Between the St. Johns River, the Intercoastal Waterway, and the Atlantic Ocean, being connected to the water is a way of life. Many grew up going to the beach all summer and had fish, which covers seafood in general, every Friday, not just during Lent.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City gunfire strikes vehicle
According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers near N. Davis Street heard shots fired around 7:50 p.m. They were unable to identify the source of the gunfire. At 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to investigate property damage involving stray gunfire. The victim told officers they were traveling...
Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemia
Clay County first responders and veterans are teaming up to host a fundraiser for a local 7-year-old boy battling leukemia. A chili cook-off will be held to raise money for his family.
WCJB
Lake City Police investigate shooting incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m. At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.
‘We really need help’: Nuisance home in Fernandina Beach concern neighbors
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — Neighbors in Fernandina Beach are voicing their concerns about a home they believe is in desperate need of attention, as large piles of trash and debris are spread across the yard. They say it’s just one example of why they hope to see a Public...
WCJB
Lake City Police arrest gunman accused of shooting a man outside Dollar General
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for shooting someone in a vehicle outside a Dollar General Store in Lake City. Officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, on the charge of aggravated battery after a person was found on West Duval Street Wednesday with a gunshot wound. Officers say the victim was rushed to the emergency room.
Pedestrian killed in Putnam County crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..
Woman arrested in Georgia 6 years after death of 10-year-old adopted son in Arizona
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
proclaimerscv.com
43-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By A Florida Officer For Refusing To Dropping His Axe
43-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed By A Florida Officer Mid-Sentence For Refusing To Dropping His Axe. The Florida officer is now hiding and trying to protect his identity under a state law aimed at protecting crime victims. A newly released body-camera footage seems to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Sheriff’s Office law-enforcement officer revealing his shooting and killing a man carrying an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer.
Lake City Reporter
K-9 Officer Loki passes away after cancer diagnosis
LIVE OAK — The end of watch for one of Suwannee County’s most loved officers came yesterday morning. Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Officer Loki, a veteran of five years with the agency,…
WCJB
No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday. Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?
If you've been lucky enough to see the northern lights, it's an experience you'll likely never forget. This is a breathtaking experience that makes you feel like a small part of a very vast world. But the lights are also unpredictable. You need the right kind of weather in the right place at the right time to see them.
Lake City Reporter
County lays track for rail partner
EDAB also approves incentive for U.S. Cold Storage expansion. Columbia County officials are hoping to soon be on board with a partner to oversee its rail lines. During an Economic Development Advisory Board meeting Wednesday morning, Economic Development…
WCJB
Gainesville Police announce they will place warning labels on vehicles at risk of theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers will be leaving orange slips of paper on windshields, but its not a parking ticket. Officers are checking vehicles and are leaving behind report cards on their security. Police say these notices are designed to encourage owners to lock their vehicles and avoid...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pedestrian dies in collision
A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
Political power player for the former sheriff allowed unlimited access to facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the access political power player Kent Stermon had to the Sheriff’s Office. Stermon was found dead last week amid a criminal investigation and less than a month after losing his access to JSO. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
WCJB
Family and friends celebrated the life of an 18-year-old killed in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Reichert House was full of more than 60 people celebrating the life of 18-year-old Cameron Gibbs. Who was shot and killed last Friday at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. “Cam was always someone that was always going to be there for you when you...
One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Calico Jack Way on Tuesday morning. According to police, there was an argument between two individuals, and at one point, one of them was shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
