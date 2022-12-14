ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

UAB 24, Miami (OH) 20

UAB_Shropshire 10 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), 9:22. M-OH_Hippenhammer 33 pass from A.Smith (kick failed), :34. M-OH_K.Davis 4 run (Nicholson kick), 5:44. UAB_J.Brown 3 run (Quinn kick), 13:29. M-OH_K.Tracy 10 pass from A.Smith (Nicholson kick), 6:52. UAB_J.Brown 12 run (Quinn kick), 1:33. A_12,172. ___. M-OH UAB. First downs 20 24.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy