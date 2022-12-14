UAB_Shropshire 10 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), 9:22. M-OH_Hippenhammer 33 pass from A.Smith (kick failed), :34. M-OH_K.Davis 4 run (Nicholson kick), 5:44. UAB_J.Brown 3 run (Quinn kick), 13:29. M-OH_K.Tracy 10 pass from A.Smith (Nicholson kick), 6:52. UAB_J.Brown 12 run (Quinn kick), 1:33. A_12,172. ___. M-OH UAB. First downs 20 24.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO