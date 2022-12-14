Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer found not guilty in false-reporting trial
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A jury has found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty on charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement related to a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. Both sides spent Tuesday morning arguing a second motion to...
nwnewsradio.com
Revelations about Tacoma officer charged in Ellis death could lead to renewed focus on recruits’ mental fitness
PHOTO: Timothy Rankine is one of 3 officers charged in the 2020 beating death of Manuel Ellis. (CREDIT: KOMO) Members of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission want to be absolutely clear on state law, to ensure they can step in and stop a troubled recruit from becoming a cop. In 2019, Timothy Rankin had failed a police academy use of force test, shooting an unarmed virtual suspect. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report.
Chronicle
Court Records Describe How Man Ended Up Dead After Confrontation at Thurston County Motel
Court records reveal new details about the alleged murder of a Kenmore man outside a Lacey motel in August. Sean Shea died Aug. 30 after suffering blunt force injuries to his head. First responders found him outside a motel on the 100 block of College Street Southeast, next to Interstate 5, The Olympian previously reported.
KUOW
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer has been acquitted, but is the case against him over?
A jury has found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty on two criminal misdemeanor charges. The state accused him of falsely telling a 911 dispatcher that a black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, threatened to kill him during a confrontation nearly two years ago. KNKX reporter Kari Plog has been...
KUOW
Tacoma pastor calls Pierce County Sheriff’s acquittal ‘troubling but not surprising'
“Disappointing” and “troubling.” Those are the reactions of one Tacoma pastor to the not-guilty verdict for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. This week a jury acquitted Troyer of both misdemeanor counts stemming from his confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, nearly two years ago. Annie...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Burien (Burien, WA)
According to the King County Sheriff’s County, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Burien. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 12200 block of Roseburg Avenue. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when he...
q13fox.com
Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run
BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Man brandishes gun during dispute outside school
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. A parking dispute near Harbor Ridge Middle School on the afternoon of Dec. 12 turned scary when one of the people involved produced a handgun, causing teachers to steer kids away from the area and administrators to send an email to parents.
Carjacking, assault suspect arrested in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — A man was arrested after he stole two vehicles and caused multiple crashes on Wednesday evening. According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), the suspect stole a car from a local dealership that was being detailed at the time. The suspect then crashed the car around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 124th Street and 124th Avenue Northeast.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest DUI driver who crashed through Rainier View home
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man crashed his car through a home in Seattle’s Rainier View neighborhood Monday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a crash at S. Bangor St. and Renton Ave. S at around 2:41 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Dodge Charger with its emergency lights on, resting next to a Christmas tree in the living room of a house.
kentreporter.com
Shootings in Kent, King County increase in 2022 compared to 2021
The overall number of shootings in King County and Kent is on the rise in 2022 compared to 2021 although the number of fatal and nonfatal shootings are down slightly. “We are still very high,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla during his Dec. 13 Public Safety Report to the City Council about the county and city numbers. “But the numbers are solidifying and hopefully on a downward trend.”
Seattle police make 2 more arrests in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring
Two people were arrested last week for their roles in an EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to SPD, in late summer, the department began investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. During the investigation, detectives learned...
Hostage held has a human shield still critical after a Pasco police shootout with a gunman
The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.
King County tells judge WA should pay fines for being 'forced' to house mentally ill inmates in jail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, King County Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender heard oral arguments on King County’s legal action against the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) for unconstitutionally leaving mentally ill defendants in the county jail. More than 100 people deemed incompetent to stand...
Queen Anne mother, boyfriend waive first court appearance for the death of her 4-year-old son
SEATTLE — A mother and her boyfriend remain in custody Tuesday in connection to the death of her 4-year-old son. They were scheduled to appear in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon, but both the 23-year-old mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend waived their court appearances. A judge found...
q13fox.com
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:48 p.m., someone called 911 saying they found a dead body in an abandoned building near the corner of 9th Ave. and W 43rd St. This is right across the street from McCaffrey Playground.
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Punching Loss Prevention Officers at Chehalis Walmart Arrested
A Forks woman was arrested Sunday on a $30,000 warrant for charges stemming from a Nov. 29 aggressive shoplifting incident at Walmart in Chehalis. The defendant, Ashley N. Looper, 34, of Forks, is accused of punching a store employee in the face after the employee stopped her for leaving the store with unpaid merchandise, according to court documents.
One twin arrested as Lacey police seek second twin brother wanted for murder
The suspects wanted in the death of a Kenmore man are twin brothers, according to the Lacey Police Department. At about 9:26 p.m. on Aug. 30, officers with the Lacey Police Department responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a hotel in the 100 block of College Street Southeast.
Olympia man indicted on federal charges of damaging religious properties
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 50-year-old Olympia man, Mikey Diamond Starrett, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for three arsons that damaged or destroyed three Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Halls in 2018, according to the Department of Justice. Starrett, also known as Michael Jason Layes, was charged with...
