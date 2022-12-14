ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nwnewsradio.com

Revelations about Tacoma officer charged in Ellis death could lead to renewed focus on recruits’ mental fitness

PHOTO: Timothy Rankine is one of 3 officers charged in the 2020 beating death of Manuel Ellis. (CREDIT: KOMO) Members of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission want to be absolutely clear on state law, to ensure they can step in and stop a troubled recruit from becoming a cop. In 2019, Timothy Rankin had failed a police academy use of force test, shooting an unarmed virtual suspect. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run

BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
BURIEN, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Man brandishes gun during dispute outside school

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. A parking dispute near Harbor Ridge Middle School on the afternoon of Dec. 12 turned scary when one of the people involved produced a handgun, causing teachers to steer kids away from the area and administrators to send an email to parents.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING 5

Carjacking, assault suspect arrested in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — A man was arrested after he stole two vehicles and caused multiple crashes on Wednesday evening. According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), the suspect stole a car from a local dealership that was being detailed at the time. The suspect then crashed the car around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 124th Street and 124th Avenue Northeast.
BOTHELL, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest DUI driver who crashed through Rainier View home

SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man crashed his car through a home in Seattle’s Rainier View neighborhood Monday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a crash at S. Bangor St. and Renton Ave. S at around 2:41 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Dodge Charger with its emergency lights on, resting next to a Christmas tree in the living room of a house.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Shootings in Kent, King County increase in 2022 compared to 2021

The overall number of shootings in King County and Kent is on the rise in 2022 compared to 2021 although the number of fatal and nonfatal shootings are down slightly. “We are still very high,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla during his Dec. 13 Public Safety Report to the City Council about the county and city numbers. “But the numbers are solidifying and hopefully on a downward trend.”
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police make 2 more arrests in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring

Two people were arrested last week for their roles in an EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to SPD, in late summer, the department began investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. During the investigation, detectives learned...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigate deadly stabbing in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:48 p.m., someone called 911 saying they found a dead body in an abandoned building near the corner of 9th Ave. and W 43rd St. This is right across the street from McCaffrey Playground.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Woman Accused of Punching Loss Prevention Officers at Chehalis Walmart Arrested

A Forks woman was arrested Sunday on a $30,000 warrant for charges stemming from a Nov. 29 aggressive shoplifting incident at Walmart in Chehalis. The defendant, Ashley N. Looper, 34, of Forks, is accused of punching a store employee in the face after the employee stopped her for leaving the store with unpaid merchandise, according to court documents.
CHEHALIS, WA

