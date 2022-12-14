ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations fall to lowest since 2021

U.S. short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 4.6% over the next year, down from the 4.9% expected a month earlier, to the lowest since September 2021, according to the preliminary December reading from the University of Michigan. Long-term inflation expectations held at 3%.
TheStreet

Make-or-Break Chart Potential for Stocks as Inflation Report, Fed on Tap

Prior to the past several trading sessions, the stock market had been trading much better on the long side. A lower-than-expected inflation report for October coupled with a less-hawkish tone from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in November twice ignited the market higher over the past month. Now, investors are grappling...
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Rises More Than Expected in November But Eases From a Year Ago

Wholesale inflation as measured by prices paid by businesses rose 0.3% in November, above estimates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday. The number was above estimates for a 0.2% increase but the yearly gain slowed from 8% last month to 7.4%. Economists had forecast a 7.2% annual rate.
CNBC

Bond yields fall as Wall Street worries about higher Fed rates

Treasury yields pulled back Wednesday as investors pondered the outlook for the U.S. economy and weighed more economic data that could impact the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship, with one basis point equalling 0.01%. Treasurys. Recent economic data has painted a mixed picture...
US News and World Report

Online Inflation Falls at Steepest Rate Since Early Days of the COVID Crisis

For years, the World Wide Web provided a steady dose of disinflation, pushing prices for a variety of goods downward as consumers were exposed to a broader array of purchasing options. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, and consumers – locked in their homes – found themselves competing for scarce products...
New York Post

US producer prices jump more than expected in November

U.S. producer prices increased a bit more than expected in November, but the underlying trend in inflation is moderating, which could allow the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of interest rate hikes next week. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Data for October was revised higher to show the PPI gaining 0.3% instead of 0.2% as previously reported. In the 12 months through November, the PPI increased 7.4% after advancing 8.1% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI climbing 0.2% and rising 7.2% year-on-year. The report came ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last...
wealthinsidermag.com

Dow Jones Newswires: China’s inflation slows, with food-price growth easing sharply

China’s inflationary pressure eased in November, as COVID-19 outbreaks curbed domestic demand, official data showed Friday. China’s consumer price index rose 1.6% from a year earlier in November, moderating from October’s 2.1% increase, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The result was higher than the 1.5% increase expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.
PYMNTS

Independent Restaurants’ Optimism Wanes Amid Ongoing Inflation

As economic challenges continue indefinitely into the future, small restaurants are adjusting their revenue expectations. Research from PYMNTS’ new study, “Main Street Health Survey Q4 2022: SMBs Brace For A Recession,” which draws from responses from 500 U.S.-based businesses in October and November, finds that hospitality firms’ outlook has taken a turn for the worse. As of the survey, 53% of food, entertainment and accommodations businesses reported expecting higher revenues in 2022 than in 2021, down from 63% in the first quarter of the year.
US News and World Report

Thai Headline CPI Below Forecast in Nov, Seen Slowing Further

BANGKOK(Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by a less-than-expected 5.55% in November from a year earlier, the slowest pace in seven months, helped by lower food prices, government data showed on Wednesday. The index, which slowed for a third straight month, compared with a forecast for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy