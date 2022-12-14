ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon County, TN

Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for three suspects they say stole from an elderly woman. The three allegedly went to the Kingston Pike TJ Maxx and stole a wallet from the woman while her purse was sitting in a shopping cart. The three then reportedly bought more than $4,500 Visa gift cards using the woman’s credit card from Sam’s Club.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Package thefts reported in Campbell Co., sheriff says

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents of package thefts out of LaFollette. The packages were stolen out of mailboxes in the Davis Chapel community, Barton said. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials urged people to call 911 or the tip line at (423)...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Search underway after armed robbery at Lenoir City gas station

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement in Loudon County is searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed in Lenoir City Monday, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zac Frye. LSCO responded to reports of an armed robbery around 7:38 p.m. at the...
LENOIR CITY, TN
Investigation into man's death underway in Grainger County

The circumstances that led to the death of a man in Grainger County over the weekend is under investigation by local and state authorities. Investigation into man’s death underway in Grainger …. The circumstances that led to the death of a man in Grainger County over the weekend is...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Man arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Knox County Courthouse

GALESBURG — A man was taken into custody Wednesday for threatening to “shoot up” the Knox County Courthouse, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The release said Matthew K. Sullivan, 30, of Galesburg, had called the courthouse’s traffic division about ongoing...
GALESBURG, IL
Missing teen found again after going missing twice

A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice. Missing teen found again after going missing twice. A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction site

In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction …. In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. House fire under investigation in Columbia. The search is underway for...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Man sentenced to 36 years after kidnapping, raping UT student in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a University of Tennessee student in 2021 has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison. A trial in September revealed that on Jan. 30, 2021, a college freshman at the time was walking home from a residence on Clinch Avenue when Tylar Scott Johnson, 29, offered to give her a ride to her apartment, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Anderson County sheriff’s deputies buy gifts for 50 families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement officers who vow to protect and serve and in Anderson County are taking it a step further, making sure families have a merry Christmas. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office shopped with 50 families for toys, food and clothing as part of Shop...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department announced it had been holding on to a headstone since May. Apparently, a KPD officer found the near-century-old 100-plus pound stone sitting up along North Broadway in front of a business. “The Property Management Unit has comprehensively researched through every...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KNOXVILLE, TN

