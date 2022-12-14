Read full article on original website
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for three suspects they say stole from an elderly woman. The three allegedly went to the Kingston Pike TJ Maxx and stole a wallet from the woman while her purse was sitting in a shopping cart. The three then reportedly bought more than $4,500 Visa gift cards using the woman’s credit card from Sam’s Club.
Grainger County man found dead after report of shooting, TBI investigating
TBI: Reward offered for Gatlinburg homicide suspect
A homicide suspect wanted out of Gatlinburg has been named on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Fugitive Friday" list.
Blount County middle schooler arrested for making violent threats, sheriff’s office says
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they had taken a middle schooler into custody after he allegedly made threats on social media. The incident happened around 7 a.m. when deputies became aware of the threats. Afterwards, BCSO officials said they secured Eagleton College...
Package thefts reported in Campbell Co., sheriff says
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents of package thefts out of LaFollette. The packages were stolen out of mailboxes in the Davis Chapel community, Barton said. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials urged people to call 911 or the tip line at (423)...
Search underway after armed robbery at Lenoir City gas station
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement in Loudon County is searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed in Lenoir City Monday, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zac Frye. LSCO responded to reports of an armed robbery around 7:38 p.m. at the...
Investigation into man's death underway in Grainger County
Man arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Knox County Courthouse
GALESBURG — A man was taken into custody Wednesday for threatening to “shoot up” the Knox County Courthouse, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The release said Matthew K. Sullivan, 30, of Galesburg, had called the courthouse’s traffic division about ongoing...
Knoxville Police seek suspect who ransacked home
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person who they say ransacked a home in Park City over the weekend.
Missing teen found again after going missing twice
‘Children may have remained in unsafe situations’ | Comptroller releases DCS audit
Teen charged with threats of mass violence, Cocke Co. sheriff says. A 13-year-old girl was charged after there were threats made on social media on Dec. 9. Endangered Child Alert reissued after running from hospital. Updated: 3 hours ago. Donovan Smith, 15, may be insulin dependent, Knoxville Police Department officials...
Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction site
In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction …. In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. House fire under investigation in Columbia. The search is underway for...
Monroe County makes changes after uptick in deadly car crashes
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, 13 people died in car crashes in Monroe County compared to 16 so far in 2022. It’s data that’s trending in the wrong direction, so the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have decided to make a change. Moving...
Man sentenced to 36 years after kidnapping, raping UT student in 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a University of Tennessee student in 2021 has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison. A trial in September revealed that on Jan. 30, 2021, a college freshman at the time was walking home from a residence on Clinch Avenue when Tylar Scott Johnson, 29, offered to give her a ride to her apartment, officials said.
Anderson County sheriff’s deputies buy gifts for 50 families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement officers who vow to protect and serve and in Anderson County are taking it a step further, making sure families have a merry Christmas. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office shopped with 50 families for toys, food and clothing as part of Shop...
Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Knoxville Police Department announced it had been holding on to a headstone since May. Apparently, a KPD officer found the near-century-old 100-plus pound stone sitting up along North Broadway in front of a business. “The Property Management Unit has comprehensively researched through every...
Clinton man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal hit-and-run
A man has accepted a plea deal following a deadly hit-and-run along Clinch Avenue in November 2021.
Knoxville police asking for help to return tombstone found on N. Broadway to family
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has a mystery on its hands after an officer found a tombstone along North Broadway earlier in 2022. "This is not your ordinary request," KPD said Thursday. "In May of 2022, a KPD officer found a tombstone at 3515 N. Broadway. The name inscribed on the tombstone is Mae Tipton Spurgeon, who was born on January 2, 1896, and died on November 3, 1941."
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
1 charged, 1 cited after threats made on social media at Maryville school
A middle school student was charged after threats of violence were posted to a social media post on school grounds, and another student was cited for failing to report the threat, according to Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong.
