Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

New York Mets Talking to Teams About These 2 Players

In the wake of a flurry of recent signings, the Mets are reportedly mulling the idea of trading these two players. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are talking to teams about trading Carlos Carrasco and James McCann. The Mets replaced Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Royals ink four players, including former prospect Seuly Matias to minor-league deals

The Kansas City Royals and power-hitting outfielder Seuly Matias didn't waste much time before they reunited this winter. Matias, whom the Royals originally signed as an international free agent in 2015, became a minor-league free agent in November. However, he and a trio of players with major-league experience all signed minor-league contracts with KC, the Royals announced on Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Report: Phillies Showing Interest in Former Mets Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to continue adding to their roster this winter with the bullpen seemingly becoming the focus. Per a report from theNew York Post's Jon Heyman, the Phillies are interested in adding free agent and former New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo. The hang up appears to be that Lugo still sees himself as a starter while Philadelphia would want to acquire his services for the bullpen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Yankees Sign Carlos Rodón to Six-Year Deal in Free Agency

The Yankees had one of the best pitching rotations in all of baseball last season, a starting staff that featured multiple ace-caliber arms. On Thursday night in free agency, they added another, strengthening that unit in emphatic fashion. New York signed left-hander Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million contract,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: LA Trades for Versatile Infielder from Athletics

The smallest players in Dodgers history to play during the live-ball era and not while half the league was fighting in World War II was Wilton Guerrero, the brother of Vlad Guerrero and uncle of Vlad Guerrero Jr., who checked in at 5-foot-11 and a whopping 145 pounds. If the rest of this offseason goes a certain way, Wilton might need to make way for a new little guy, because the Dodgers made a trade on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

New York Mets Interested in Superstar Carlos Correa

Just when you thought they were done spending, Steve Cohen has reeled Mets fans back in. According to The Athletic, the Mets are showing interest in Carlos Correa. As the report went on to mention, Correa would likely play third base alongside his good friend and fellow native of Puerto Rico in shortstop Francisco Lindor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

