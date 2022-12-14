ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

secretseattle.co

This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022

The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
SEATTLE, WA
92.9 The Bull

3 Stunning Homes Available in the Fanciest Seattle Neighborhoods

When most people think of Seattle, WA thoughts probably lean towards The Space Needle and Pikes Place Market but home wise some of the best-kept secrets are tucked in the fanciest neighborhoods located in the suburbs of Seattle, Wa. Whether you're searching for a place to own or love window shopping these three unique locations in the Seattle area could be your dream come true.
SEATTLE, WA
historylink.org

Television History: Almost Live!

Almost Live! was a popular sketch comedy show that aired on Seattle’s NBC affiliate KING-TV from 1984 through 1999. Featuring local comics Ross Shafer and John Keister, the show poked fun at news stories and regional stereotypes, earned a loyal fanbase, and became a hit during the early 1990s – just as Seattle itself was ascending into national prominence. After 15 years on the air, Almost Live! was canceled in 1999 when KING came under new ownership. Just as the show’s popularity mirrored Seattle’s rise on the national stage, the show's demise reflected the end of an era in which the city was rapidly transformed by the tech industry. Several cast members, including Bill Nye and Joel McHale, went on to successful careers in the entertainment industry.
SEATTLE, WA
107.3 KFFM

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington

For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut.com

Seattle dance company buys a church on Queen Anne

For more than a decade, the Seattle contemporary dance company Whim W’Him has led a nomadic existence, cobbling together studio space across Seattle and the Eastside. But Whim W’Him’s peripatetic lifestyle is coming to an end. On December 15, the company will finalize the purchase of a...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

You can recycle burned out holidays lights

Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?. Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!. These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area

While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Seattle Restaurant Named One Of America's Best New Restaurants

This year was the return to more normal living, meaning plenty of brand-new restaurants were able to innovate, impress, or simply make great food like before the pandemic. To celebrate the newcomers, Eater curated a list of the best new restaurants for 2022. The website states, "These 15 restaurants represent...
SEATTLE, WA
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Port Townsend, Washington

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Lee Sorensen of their run-in with a herd of Morris Minors in Port Townsend, WA. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October

OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
OLYMPIA, WA
publicola.com

Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down

1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
SEATTLE, WA

