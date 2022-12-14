Read full article on original website
Top-ranked 2025 recruit contemplating visits
The recruitments of Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) sophomores Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer aren't likely to advance quickly. But the twin Duke basketball targets, the sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, are fielding questions about their ...
Post Register
Stars snap Caps' win streak at 5, keep Ovechkin from scoring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Coach Peter DeBoer told his Dallas Stars that Washington Capitals players were going to jump off the bench to celebrate the next two goals Alex Ovechkin scored. His goalie took that to heart. Jake Oettinger made a season-high 45 saves to backstop the Stars to a...
Post Register
Moore scores shootout winner and Kings win in Boston 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally Los Angeles from a two-goal deficit and Trevor Moore scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the Kings a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. It was just the second...
No. 24 Troy beats No. 25 UTSA 18-12 in Cure Bowl
Troy has won 12 games for the first time in school history. The No. 24 Trojans took down No. 25 UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl on Friday to finish the 2022 season at 12-2. Troy scored the final 18 points of the game after UTSA took a 12-0 lead in the first half.
Post Register
Clarkson scores 39 points, Jazz outlast Pelicans in OT
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 39 points and had eight rebounds in the Utah Jazz’s 132-129 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Clarkson was 15 of 26 from the field and made seven 3-pointers to help Utah sweep the...
Post Register
Pistons' Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason.
Post Register
Smith scores twice, Golden Knights top Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice and rookie Logan Thompson made 23 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Smith got his fourth short-handed goal of the season in the second period while the last-place Blackhawks were...
