WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Luis
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Kids all over the Hoosier state are wishing for families this holiday season. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we meet 11-year-old Luis. Click here...
abc57.com
Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana
South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart
A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
cbs4indy.com
Christmas music bad for your mental health?
Some experts say Christmas music can bring about added stress, reminding of us of everything we need to get done before Dec. 25. The stress can be especially bad for retail workers, who have to listen to the same songs over and over again. Christmas music bad for your mental...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
What is the difference in funding for typical foster care placement and relative/kinship placement?
In Indiana, typical foster home placements and what are known as relative or kinship placements are offered different financial resources and supports. A listener in Lafayette wanted to know more about why there are differences in funding. Brenda Chapin is the vice president of program administration for The Villages, a...
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
Stay at Indiana State Park Inns This Winter for Two-Nights and Get the Second Night Free
A nice way to get away without breaking the bank. Indiana is full of some seriously gorgeous state parks, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources there are 24 state parks in the state of Indiana. Typically when you plan a visit to a state park you try to plan for warmer months so you can get out and enjoy the scenery. However, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants you to cozy up next to a fireplace after you soak in some gorgeous nature views, with a special winter deal.
abc57.com
Coolest thing made in Indiana contest announces winner
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. --Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg wins the second coolest thing made in Indiana contest. Maple Leaf says, the roast half duck, which won over voters, is its flagship product, as well as a Hoosier item through and through. With its 12-piece pit sectional, Polywood in Syracuse took...
'We would really like to see dogs in testing a thing of the past,' U.S. Humane Society Indiana on 2023 goals
The U.S. Humane Society of Indiana is looking ahead to the 2023 legislative session. Samantha Chapman, U.S. Humane Society, Indiana State Director, said a focus will be on lobbying for more humane animal testing laws with the goal of eliminating it altogether. “We would really like to see dogs in...
WNDU
Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
WTHR
Did a cardiologist put patients through unnecessary procedures? | 13 Investigates Preview
The complaints all have a common theme. They say the Indiana cardiologist conducted unnecessary heart procedures. Bob Segall looks into it.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
22 WSBT
Firefighter recounts harrowing ordeal in rescue of skier injured by Utah avalanche
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah firefighter who came to the aid of a backcountry skier injured in an avalanche says no one should consider him a hero. It was right time, right place,” said Tom Elbrecht. “That’s all it was. I can think of dozens of people, I can think of hundreds of coworkers that would do the exact same thing.”
22 WSBT
Breaking: 11 charged in connection to drug and firearm trafficking in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant victory today in the battle against gun violence. Several people were arrested after a year-long FBI investigation. That investigation involved guns and illegally transforming them into fully automatic weapons. Police say the pipeline spans from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids. “switches” are...
Northwest Indiana woman wanted after recent pickpockets, credit card thefts
HIGHLAND, Ind. — A woman is wanted after allegedly pickpocketing patrons at Northwest Indiana retail stores. Over the last month, Highland police said they have investigated numerous cases regarding stolen wallets and stolen credit cards. Police allege Erica Roadlander has then used the credit cards to make fraudulent purchases...
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana
A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
22 WSBT
Rhode Islanders with high-capacity gun magazines face Sunday deadline
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Islander gun owners have until Sunday to turn in large capacity magazines or modify them. In June, Gov. Dan McKee signed a law that bans magazines with more than 10 rounds. It was upheld by a judge on the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting.
WRBI Radio
Fugitive arrested in Texas
Franklin County, IN — A Connersville man facing a number of charges in Franklin and Union counties has been arrested in Texas. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Steven T. Lakes was picked up Wednesday on several felony warrants out of Indiana. Franklin County deputies worked with...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
