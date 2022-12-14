Read full article on original website
Ohio bill to honor Sheriff Abdalla heads to Governors desk
State Representative Ron Ferguson’s (R-Wintersville) legislation designating a portion of State Route 7 in Jefferson County in honor of Sheriff Fred Abdalla today passed the Ohio House and Senate as part of Substitute House Bill 578. Sheriff Abdalla had a long and accomplished career in public service. A decorated U.S. Army Veteran, he served 2 […]
Could Rayland soon be getting a dog park?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A private donor has offered to fund the creation of a dog park in Rayland in memory of a loved one. Rayland Mayor Tammy Morelli and interested resident Karen Vargo say Rayland Park seems to have the best spot for a dog park, but there are drainage issues.
Ohio County Schools Giving Tree helping local families
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Just in time for the season of giving, Ohio County Schools Giving Tree Store is ready to help families in need. The “tree” doesn't have branches with needles. Rather, they're filled with clothing, food, hygiene products, toys, and more. This is an initiative...
Shadyside residents get chance to sound off on proposed AEP project
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — While AEP looks to upgrade a transmission circuit coming from an existing electric grid, they hosted an open house in Shadyside on Wednesday to get feedback from residents. "This transmission line is one of the worst performing transmission lines in Ohio on our system,” AEP representative...
OhioHealth to acquire Appalachian hospital on Jan. 1
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital. Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.
Ohio school district schedules two days of distant learning due to increased illness
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Union Local School District in Belmont County posted to their Twitter (@ULSCHOOLS-PK-12) that they scheduled two days next week that students will observe distant learning. They stated that due to an increasing number of students out ill, they decided to make December 19 and...
Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
Wheeling Police Lt. completes elite-level leadership training
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Four times a year, the top 5 percent of police graduate from the FBI National Academy, and one of Wheeling's finest has accomplished the feat. Lt. Josh Sanders is now part of a club of nearly 1-percent of sworn police officers in the nation after having recently attended the elite-level leadership training class.
Residents voice displeasure with proposed Follansbee medical waste treatment plant
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — It was a standing room only crowd Wednesday evening at the Follansbee Community House as the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection hosted an informational session on a proposed medical waste treatment plant. The specific focus was on an air permit application by Empire Green Generations.
Hackers emptying local SNAP accounts
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A nationwide issue has made its way to Belmont County. Those who benefit from Job and Family Services' supplemental nutrition assistance program are having their accounts emptied by hackers. “We have identified at least six people in Belmont County that have had their food assistance...
Miracle League facility closer to coming to Brooke County
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke County Board of Education heard Tuesday night from Thomas Way of the Northern Ohio Valley about the potential of a Miracle League field making its way to the county. A Miracle Field is a space that helps those with disabilities live an active...
Hanlin elected OPAA president
Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin has been elected as the president of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association. She will serve in the role on the executive committee for 2023. Hanlin has served as the prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County since 2005.
Commissioners clear air on supposed missing check in Brooke County
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The relationship between commissioners in Brooke County and the county’s school board continues to be strained. Commissioner AJ Thomas responded to comments made by the board regarding allegations about a missing check from Southwestern Energy during Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting. He called the...
Local Superintendent Says EdChoice is Unconstitutional
Mary Alice Reporting – Public schools have previously voiced opposition over Educational Choice Vouchers and this remains as the Ohio Legislature considers Senate Bill 368. The Parent Educational Freedom Act would qualify every kindergarten through 12th-grade student for a state-funded voucher that would offset the cost of attending a nonpublic school of their choice. Current law limits the EdChoice Vouchers to low-income students and those in low-performing districts.
Ohio County Commission expresses disappointment after deputies sue county over wages
The Ohio County Commission released a statement on Tuesday that they expressed disappointment by the deputies who sued the Ohio County Commission In a statement the Commission said it is ‘ particularly troubling to learn that the Sheriff of Ohio County has stated that he was “completely blindsided” by these lawsuits filed by his deputies.’ […]
Is it candy or cannabis?
Steubenville police are asking parents, educators, legal guardians, and others to take a closer. Many times, packaging can be misleading. “Chief (Ken) Anderson, myself, and Sheriff Freddy Abdella Jr. are all concerned with the marketing that you see out there,” Steubenville Drug Task Force Captain John Lemal said while looking at a spread of cannabis-infused packaged candy. “This is primarily marijuana products, but we also came across meth and cocaine that were packaged in similar items."
Police departments helping young boy shine light on childhood cancer
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As Wheeling Police Department Lt. Josh Sanders graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy, he couldn't help but notice as an 11-year-old boy was honored by that same institution for beating the odds against his terminal brain cancer. Devarjaye Daniel is on a mission to...
Wheeling Police, Northwood Health Systems announce new crisis intervention partnership
WHEELING, W.Va. — Via a new effort to tackle opioid drug overdose and mental health issues, the Wheeling Police Department will have some company on some of its service calls. Northwood Health Systems announced a partnership with the department to work on crisis intervention and overdose response programs. They...
First female assistant dog warden takes the lead in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Wendy Neubauer has worked at the Ohio County Animal Shelter for 14 years. Now she’s about to become the assistant dog warden on January 1–the first female to ever hold the position. Neubauer says she will go out on abuse and neglect calls, work with Wheeling Police and the Ohio County […]
Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
