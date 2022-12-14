Steubenville police are asking parents, educators, legal guardians, and others to take a closer. Many times, packaging can be misleading. “Chief (Ken) Anderson, myself, and Sheriff Freddy Abdella Jr. are all concerned with the marketing that you see out there,” Steubenville Drug Task Force Captain John Lemal said while looking at a spread of cannabis-infused packaged candy. “This is primarily marijuana products, but we also came across meth and cocaine that were packaged in similar items."

