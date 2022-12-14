Read full article on original website
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
The Wolfpack Group to hand out toys and food this Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Christmas Eve, the Memphis organization called the Wolfpack Group will partner with Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli. Their mission on December 24 is to hand out free breakfast, toys, and gifts to families this Christmas. The Wolfpack Group was started in 2011 in Memphis by 11...
actionnews5.com
Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
Christmas toy giveaways start today
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are toy giveaways happening all over the city this weekend, and the spirit of giving looks mighty contagious. People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief. Here's where you can...
Group working to help keep Christmas affordable
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organization making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in making Christmas toys more affordable. For the last twenty five years, Raleigh Community Church has set up a Christmas Toy Store. Stacy McEndree is in charge […]
Here's what kids can do for fun during Christmas break
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, and many children are preparing to be home for holiday break. Here are some things you can do during the holidays to keep your kids busy. Starting Monday December 19th for the first time Zoo Lights and the Memphis...
Getting social at the laundromat: How the South Memphis Alliance is bringing services to those in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South Memphis Alliance is trying new ways to reach people in need, by providing resources as folks do their chores. The group opened a laundromat and resource center called Social Suds Laundromat. While customers sit waiting for their clothes, they are also able to connect with a social service agency.
Landscaper shot on the job hopes to return to work soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the young men shot on the job at English Garden Landscaping says he is thankful to be alive. On Tuesday afternoon, two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis. The man police say robbed the lawn service crew and opened fire is still on the run. One of the […]
Grandmother gets help before Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A custodian on staff at a community college is dealing with some major life issues, but a life coach is coming her rescue. These students at southwest Tennessee Community College are learning to be paramedics. They want to serve and help others. One of their instructors, Chris Camp, is better known as […]
Well known candy shop opens new location in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sweet Noshings has their original location located on Overton Square in Midtown. They have been at that location for over four years. The current owners acquired the space from previous owners who actually started the business. The new shop is located at 541 Perkins Ext. It...
localmemphis.com
What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
Family says Memphis apartment is 'unlivable' after ceiling collapsed due to months of water damage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For close to three months, a family living in an Orange Mound apartment complex says they have watched their leaking roof go from bad to worse. On December 9, part of their ceiling collapsed. “You could just see the water just coming down,” said resident Darmetris...
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music community
On Friday, Kevo Muney assisted in putting a bright grin on the faces of several South Memphis youngsters. Dr. Marrio "Smiles" Thomas and Muney, 22, collaborated to provide 40 Memphis Delta Prep fifth students with complimentary dental cleanings.
Families to receive Galilee cemetery settlement soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Settlement checks are finally on the way for families with loved ones buried at a Memphis cemetery that has been plagued by problems for years. The families are part of a class action lawsuit against the funeral homes that used Galilee Memorial Gardens. Graves were left unmarked, bodies left on top of […]
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis Holiday Parade on Beale Street — 2022
It was damp and the afternoon had a bit of chill temperature-wise, but that wasn’t nearly enough to stop the 2022 Memphis Holiday Parade on Beale Street on Saturday (Dec. 10). Marching bands, steppers, twirlers, floats and an assortment of other sights delighted parade-goers. GALLERY. Photos: Gary S. Whitlow/GSW...
Memphis post offices seal collection boxes just before holidays
Note: This story has been updated with a response from the Postal Service MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some United States Postal Service locations are sealing up the blue collection boxes this holiday season. Those looking to avoid the crowds and unpredictable weather tend to opt for the blue postal boxes. But they aren’t available at a […]
Millington pet cemetery offers full funeral services to pets, including full headstones for police K9s
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Many people consider their pets to be a full member of their family, and one pet cemetery in Millington is giving those pet owners the memorial services a member of the family deserves. Barbara Wells began Dixie Memorial Pet Gardens in 1992 as a way to...
Former Shelby County foster mom shares experience as need for foster families increases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former foster mom is sharing her experience as the need for foster families increases. FOX13 previously reported on a report from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office that detailed issues with the state’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Problems mentioned in the scathing reported...
actionnews5.com
22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
hotelnewsresource.com
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas Completes $320 Million Expansion Including 320 Room Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options. The...
tmpresale.com
The Price Is Right Live – Stage Shows show in Memphis, TN Apr 1st, 2023 – presale passcode
The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show presale code that we have gotten so many requests for is here!!! While this short presale window is in progress, you can buy The Price Is Right Live – Stage Show show tickets before the public 😀. If you fail...
