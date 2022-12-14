ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

The Wolfpack Group to hand out toys and food this Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Christmas Eve, the Memphis organization called the Wolfpack Group will partner with Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli. Their mission on December 24 is to hand out free breakfast, toys, and gifts to families this Christmas. The Wolfpack Group was started in 2011 in Memphis by 11...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis community making sure families don’t miss a meal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of Princeton Avenue Baptist church, National Training Insitute, and Tillman station officers made sure those in the community didn’t miss a meal. Various food banks contributed items to Friday’s giveaway, while volunteers helped give free meals and boxes of food to over 200 families....
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Christmas toy giveaways start today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are toy giveaways happening all over the city this weekend, and the spirit of giving looks mighty contagious. People all over the city are sharing a lot of kindness and giving families who need just a little bit more some relief. Here's where you can...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Group working to help keep Christmas affordable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organization making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in making Christmas toys more affordable. For the last twenty five years, Raleigh Community Church has set up a Christmas Toy Store. Stacy McEndree is in charge […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Landscaper shot on the job hopes to return to work soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the young men shot on the job at English Garden Landscaping says he is thankful to be alive. On Tuesday afternoon, two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis. The man police say robbed the lawn service crew and opened fire is still on the run. One of the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grandmother gets help before Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A custodian on staff at a community college is dealing with some major life issues, but a life coach is coming her rescue. These students at southwest Tennessee Community College are learning to be paramedics. They want to serve and help others. One of their instructors, Chris Camp, is better known as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Families to receive Galilee cemetery settlement soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Settlement checks are finally on the way for families with loved ones buried at a Memphis cemetery that has been plagued by problems for years. The families are part of a class action lawsuit against the funeral homes that used Galilee Memorial Gardens. Graves were left unmarked, bodies left on top of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis Holiday Parade on Beale Street — 2022

It was damp and the afternoon had a bit of chill temperature-wise, but that wasn’t nearly enough to stop the 2022 Memphis Holiday Parade on Beale Street on Saturday (Dec. 10). Marching bands, steppers, twirlers, floats and an assortment of other sights delighted parade-goers. GALLERY. Photos: Gary S. Whitlow/GSW...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis post offices seal collection boxes just before holidays

Note: This story has been updated with a response from the Postal Service MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some United States Postal Service locations are sealing up the blue collection boxes this holiday season. Those looking to avoid the crowds and unpredictable weather tend to opt for the blue postal boxes. But they aren’t available at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

22-year-old killed while celebrating birthday, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local family is mourning the loss of a 22-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Memphis police say a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Pendleton Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Kodie Lewis. Lewis’ mother...
MEMPHIS, TN

