Last-place Ducks are shut out again in loss to Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner had two assists to extend his point streak to 23 games and Ilya Samsonov made 28 saves for his second straight shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the lowly Ducks 7-0 on Tuesday night.

Alexander Kerfoot scored twice for Toronto (19-5-6), while John Tavares and Pierre Engvall each had a goal and an assist.

Michael Bunting, TJ Brodie and Joey Anderson provided the rest of the offense.

Conor Timmins recorded a trio of assists for the first three-point performance of his career. Rasmus Sandin had two assists and Pontus Holmberg three.

John Gibson gave up two goals on 27 shots for the last-place Ducks (7-20-3) before he was replaced in the second period by Lukas Dostal, who finished with 10 stops after starting Monday’s 3-0 loss against Ottawa .

Marner is three games back of Patrick Kane (2015-16) for the longest point streak among active NHL players.

The winger has 11 goals and 21 assists during his red-hot run that started Oct. 27 at San Jose.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have at least a point in 15 consecutive games (12-0-3) and can tie the franchise record of 16 straight Saturday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

Kerfoot opened the scoring at 1:58 of the first period off a pass from Engvall for his third goal of the season.

Marner, who had an assist against the Ducks in late October in the third game of his streak, got on the score sheet at 8:41 following a backhand feed to Tavares for the captain’s 14th goal after Timmins kept the puck in at the blue line.

Samsonov had to be sharp at the other end on a couple of Duks chances, including off a scramble with Mason McTavish lurking.

Brodie stretched Toronto’s lead to 3-0 with his first goal of the season at 12:16 of the second after Dostal replaced Gibson.

Samsonov, who blanked the Kings 5-0 on Thursday, then stopped Max Comtois on a breakaway before Bunting scored his sixth goal off a rebound at 16:33.

Kerfoot got his second goal of the night at 2:37 of the third period for the forward’s first two-goal game since April 2, 2019, when he was with Colorado.

Engvall made it 6-0 with his fifth goal at 5:42 before Anderson scored his first with 1:40 left in regulation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .