Quakertown, PA

wtuz.com

Claymont Board Approves Arming Staff

Mary Alice Reporting – In a 3-2 vote, the Claymont Board of Education approved authorizing voluntary staff to go armed within school safety zones. At their recent meeting, members discussed the option to move forward with the recommendation to have willing employees obtain the required instruction and training. Board...
CLAYMONT, DE
CBS Philly

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley schools announce closures, remote learning Thursday (UPDATE)

Thursday’s wintry weather is offering an early day off for some students in the Lehigh Valley and remote learning for others. The Allentown School District is running on an Emergency Virtual Flexible Instruction Day. Students must log on online for attendance and staff will communicate additional information on classroom activities. District buildings will be closed, but offices will operate remotely.
ALLENTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Council Rock District moves forward with Richboro Elementary School project

The Council Rock School Board has taken an early step toward a major renovation-addition at Richboro Elementary School in Northampton Township. At its Nov. 17 meeting, the board approved an Act 34 resolution that sets up a special public hearing that will go over the scope of work and costs. The estimated project cost is listed as $36.35 million in background documents for the renovation-addition.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Three Six-Figure Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s

Six-figure salaries are typically associated with advanced degrees. In recent years, high-paying jobs in specialized fields require extensive job training in place of a bachelor’s degree. There are also plenty of six-figure jobs that only require a high school diploma, associate’s degree, or post-secondary award, writes Morgan Smith for CNBC.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

West Chester University students to hold rally for campus housing crisis

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Students at West Chester University will be gathering to raise awareness about what they're calling a campus housing crisis on Monday.Some students say the university does not have an adequate amount of housing available.They claim the issue is so bad that some students have been forced to either drop out or transfer.A rally is scheduled for noon in the University Quad. Some of the demands include new dorm buildings and stipends for students who were denied on-campus housing.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

DA: School administrator stole $579K, spent money on vacations and fertility treatments

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A former administrator at a Christian school is accused of misusing funds to pay for vacations, restaurant meals, Amazon purchases and in-vitro fertilization treatments, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Katherine Paprocka faces 29 felony counts related to the theft of $579,000 from the Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton and businesses that worked with the school.Police and county detectives found that Paprocka, 36, forged signatures of other school employees and volunteers on paperwork, obtained credit cards in their names and claimed to lenders and other companies that she was the owner of the school.But...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

