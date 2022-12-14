Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Related
fox29.com
Parents, staff call for Southeast Delco superintendent to resign amid violence and issues at schools
SHARON HILL, Pa. - Rowdy brawls, students bringing loaded guns to school and staffing issues drove parents out on a rainy Thursday night to see what the Southeast Delco School district is going to do about it. So many people were anticipated to show up that they moved the meeting...
‘We need help’: Students at Dobbins High School walk out over safety concerns
A lack of teachers and security guards. Senseless acts of violence from students. Those are two of the reasons Shamica Fordyce, a senior at Dobbins High School said she walked out of school early Monday along with dozens of her classmates. “I was nervous that a lot of students would...
fox29.com
Students, staff in Philadelphia schools to return to masking for two weeks after holiday break
PHILADELPHIA - Students and staff at Philadelphia public schools will return to wearing masks for two weeks after the holiday break. The superintendent of Philadelphia Schools, Dr. Tony Watlington Sr., confirmed the temporary return to masking on Wednesday. This comes as parents and schools battle an uptick in sickness from...
fox29.com
Gloucester City schools to receive emergency response shields for student, staff safety
GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. - School safety is why a local district is partnering with police and a businessperson to roll out portable, steel shields. They are aimed at protecting students and teachers in the event of an active shooter situation. A Gloucester City businessperson is donating 250 shields to be...
wtuz.com
Claymont Board Approves Arming Staff
Mary Alice Reporting – In a 3-2 vote, the Claymont Board of Education approved authorizing voluntary staff to go armed within school safety zones. At their recent meeting, members discussed the option to move forward with the recommendation to have willing employees obtain the required instruction and training. Board...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Delaware County parents demand school board address fights, lockdowns and staffing issues
Parents say the countless meetings are getting them nowhere as they demand action from the board.
Lehigh Valley schools announce closures, remote learning Thursday (UPDATE)
Thursday’s wintry weather is offering an early day off for some students in the Lehigh Valley and remote learning for others. The Allentown School District is running on an Emergency Virtual Flexible Instruction Day. Students must log on online for attendance and staff will communicate additional information on classroom activities. District buildings will be closed, but offices will operate remotely.
The only overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County is fighting to stay open
Pottstown officials have ordered the last remaining overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County to close. Pottstown Beacon of Hope had to close The Warming Center’s doors on Friday — the same night the county declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency. It remained closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Montgomery County Is Recommending Masks Again As COVID Cases Rise
It’s the only locality in the region to make such a reccomendation iin several months. Montgomery County is recommending that residents mask up again as COVID cases in the county rise, the first locality in the D.C. region to make such a suggestion in several months. The case rate...
buckscountyherald.com
Council Rock District moves forward with Richboro Elementary School project
The Council Rock School Board has taken an early step toward a major renovation-addition at Richboro Elementary School in Northampton Township. At its Nov. 17 meeting, the board approved an Act 34 resolution that sets up a special public hearing that will go over the scope of work and costs. The estimated project cost is listed as $36.35 million in background documents for the renovation-addition.
Six Middle Schools in Delco Rank Among Top 100 Highest-Scoring Schools on Eighth-Grade PSSAs
Six middle schools in Delaware County rank among the state’s Top 100 highest-scoring schools on the eighth-grade PSSA (Pennsylvania System of School Assessment) exams, writes Ethan Lott for The Philadelphia Business Journal. The PSSAs are taken by students in grades three through eight. The Pittsburgh Business Times used the...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania school board director who refused to vote for ‘cis White male’ president resigns
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A school board member in Montgomery County has decided to resign over a controversial statement that called electing a ‘cis White male’ for president "sending the wrong message." Upper Moreland School District board member Jennifer Solot made the comments as the acting president during an...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Three Six-Figure Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s
Six-figure salaries are typically associated with advanced degrees. In recent years, high-paying jobs in specialized fields require extensive job training in place of a bachelor’s degree. There are also plenty of six-figure jobs that only require a high school diploma, associate’s degree, or post-secondary award, writes Morgan Smith for CNBC.
West Chester University students to hold rally for campus housing crisis
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Students at West Chester University will be gathering to raise awareness about what they're calling a campus housing crisis on Monday.Some students say the university does not have an adequate amount of housing available.They claim the issue is so bad that some students have been forced to either drop out or transfer.A rally is scheduled for noon in the University Quad. Some of the demands include new dorm buildings and stipends for students who were denied on-campus housing.
slhn.org
Million-Dollar Gift from Easton Couple Will Fund Patient Care and Medical Education
Easton residents Anthony (Tony) and Adrienne DaRe have pledged $1 million to St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) to help fund the construction of the Women & Babies Tower at St. Luke’s Allentown and establish an endowment for scholarships to the Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine. “We...
DA: School administrator stole $579K, spent money on vacations and fertility treatments
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A former administrator at a Christian school is accused of misusing funds to pay for vacations, restaurant meals, Amazon purchases and in-vitro fertilization treatments, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Katherine Paprocka faces 29 felony counts related to the theft of $579,000 from the Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton and businesses that worked with the school.Police and county detectives found that Paprocka, 36, forged signatures of other school employees and volunteers on paperwork, obtained credit cards in their names and claimed to lenders and other companies that she was the owner of the school.But...
Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This...
fox29.com
Delaware County youth detention center had 'dangerous' lack of oversight, report says
Whistleblowers detail alleged abuse at Delaware County juvenile detention center. Delaware County's public defender, lawmakers and three whistleblowers who worked at the county's juvenile detention center painted a horrific scene of what they say has been happening for years in the Lima facility behind closed doors. HARRISBURG, Pa. - A...
Comments / 3