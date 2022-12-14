Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park ZooLightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
chicagocrusader.com
Josephine’s Southern Cooking hosting toy, gift and meal giveaways for the holiday
Josephine’s Southern Cooking, the iconic soul food restaurant on Chicago’s south side, will be helping make the holidays brighter for neighborhood families in Chatham, with two events on December 16th and 22nd. On Friday, December 16th Josephine’s becomes the official pick-up location for Toys for Tots, where they...
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago community fights to save historic Lincoln Park mansion
CHICAGO - A signature campaign is underway to try to help save a historic Lincoln Park residential building from the wrecking ball. "This is an amazing 1870s-era building," said Ward Miller, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago. The building has stood at 2240 N. Burling for an estimated 150 years, and...
fox32chicago.com
Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need
CHICAGO - The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs. There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.
fox32chicago.com
Richton Park high school, teacher honored at pep rally
RICHTON PARK, Ill. - A special pep rally honoring a local high school and staff was held Wednesday in Richton Park. Southland College Prep Charter was the only charter high school to receive the state's highest designation of "exemplary" for four years from the Illinois State Board of Education. Southland...
fox32chicago.com
Workers at 6 Chicago-area Starbucks plan walkouts through Sunday
CHICAGO - Workers at six Chicago-area Starbucks plan strikes lasting several hours from Friday morning through Sunday. The walkouts are planned at stores whose staffs have voted to unionize with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union. The baristas are protesting Starbucks’ closures of several stores around the country, including one in Chicago, whose workers elected to join the union.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show. The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason. The bulletin was...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in an armed carjacking that happened earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 16-year-old is accused of carjacking a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
thelansingjournal.com
Largest high school Super Smash Bros. tournament in U.S. smashes down in South Holland
Unity Christian Academy and Calvin Christian School collaborate with IHSEA to bring hundreds of students to South Holland for esports Smash Bros. tournament. SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (December 14, 2022) – The gym at Calvin Christian School was tense with friendly competition on Saturday, December 10, as hundreds of high schoolers punched, slashed, and blasted each other into electronic oblivion. The Super Smash Bros. tournament was organized by Unity Christian Academy and the Illinois High School Esports Association, and was the largest-ever high school “Smash” tournament to occur in the United States.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to North Side grade school
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was arrested at a North Side school Wednesday after students alerted school staff that the boy was armed. Chicago police say the teen was arrested in the 4400 block of North Beacon at Mary E. Courtenay Language Arts Center in Sheridan Park. The school teaches...
Some Cook County residents to receive first $500 guaranteed income checks
CHICAGO (CBS) – The first $500 checks from Cook County's guaranteed income pilot program are on their way to the residents chosen for the program.Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Thursday in a news release the checks have been release and will reach the selected residents in the coming days. The county said the $42 million pilot is the largest publicly-funded guaranteed income program in U.S. history."This is a proud moment for us at Cook County," said Preckwinkle in a statement. "After months of hard work, participants in our Promise Pilot will now have their cash in hand. Our hope is that this money will serve as a foundation for residents so that they can achieve financial stability, pursue professional development opportunities, and invest in themselves and their children."The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will send the $500 monthly checks to 3,250 residents for two years.Preckwinkle said county leaders have committed to creating a permanent program after the completion of the pilot, which will be supported by a combination of county funds and philanthropic support.The county received over 230,000 applications for participating in the program.
fox32chicago.com
Swastika drawings reportedly found at elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - There was an awful discovery at a grade school on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday. Anti-Semitic drawings were reportedly discovered at Edgebrook Elementary over the past few days. They reportedly included swastikas. Chicago Public Schools is investigating and provided a statement that read:. "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, wounded in Chicago drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was grazed by gunfire in one of two shootings that took place minutes apart Wednesday night in the Ravenswood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue when someone in a vehicle started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
New mental health resources arrive in the southwest suburbs
SUMMIT, Ill. - New mental health resources are arriving in the southwest suburbs. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday in Summit to mark the grand opening of two new facilities. They are part of an expansion of the National Alliance on Mental Health's Placement and Support Program. The program is...
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago leaders honor city employees for their hard work
CHICAGO - It was a day of special recognition for some city employees. A luncheon was held honoring them for their dedication to serving residents. Those employees were recognized as part of the Kathy Osterman Awards, which are given to those who exceed expectations on the job through innovation, leadership and integrity.
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
Comments / 5