Everett, WA

Investigation underway after Everett firefighters find deceased person inside semi-truck

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
EVERETT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after firefighters with the Everett Fire Department found a person dead inside a semi-truck.

Crews responded to a truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th Street Southwest in Everett on Tuesday evening.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters extinguished the flames and found a deceased person inside the truck.

The Everett Police Department released an image of the damaged truck, which shows its front end completely charred.

At this time, it is unclear how the person died.

Arson investigators responded to the scene and will be investigating the cause of the fire.

