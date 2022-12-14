ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ffxnow.com

Police: Driver was speeding in fatal Old Keene Mill Road crash

The driver in a crash that killed a 93-year-old man in West Springfield last month has now been charged with reckless driving, Fairfax County police announced yesterday. Jessica Bonilla Alfaro, a 41-year-old Springfield resident, “was travelling above the speed limit and in a reckless manner” when she crashed into a 2017 Toyota Camry on Old Keene Mill Road at the Huntsman Blvd intersection on Nov. 7, the police department said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
DC News Now

4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Tractor-Trailer Overturns on BW Parkway Near Cheverly, SB Lanes Reopen: Police

A tractor-trailer carrying onions and potatoes flipped onto its side on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Friday morning, injuring the driver and backing up traffic for miles in Prince George’s County, police and transport officials said. The truck overturned on the southbound BW Parkway just past Maryland Route 201 and near...
CHEVERLY, MD
fox5dc.com

4 men arrested in deadly November shooting of 19-year-old in Silver Spring

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Four suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a deadly November shooting in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police announced on Thursday that 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, and 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon were all taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Woman arrested for deadly I-95 hit-and-run crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a 63-year-old woman for a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County earlier this month. Maryland State Police troopers say Lidia Parada Benitez has been arrested in connection to the Dec. 4 crash that left 23-year-old Ceasar Burke.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJHL

Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Man Hit By Car In Frederick Dies

Police say he did not use the marked pedestrian crosswalk. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man who was hit by a car in Frederick on Sunday evening on West Patrick Street has died. Frederick Police say the man was crossing West Patrick Street at Willowdale Drive around 6 PM when he was hit.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

