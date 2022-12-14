Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Police: Driver was speeding in fatal Old Keene Mill Road crash
The driver in a crash that killed a 93-year-old man in West Springfield last month has now been charged with reckless driving, Fairfax County police announced yesterday. Jessica Bonilla Alfaro, a 41-year-old Springfield resident, “was travelling above the speed limit and in a reckless manner” when she crashed into a 2017 Toyota Camry on Old Keene Mill Road at the Huntsman Blvd intersection on Nov. 7, the police department said.
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
Woman jumps into delivery truck to escape shooter, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly tried to kill a woman, causing her to jump into a delivery truck to get away in Frederick County, Maryland Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), the attack happened just after...
Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
Driver charged after Fairfax crash that killed 93-year-old man
Investigators determined that the driver of the Dodge, 41-year-old Jessica Bonilla Alfaro of Springfield, was speeding and driving recklessly before the crash. She was served with a magistrate summons for reckless driving and is scheduled to appear in court in February of 2023.
Prince William Police looking for suspect who reportedly assaulted 12-year-old girl in Manassas
Prince William County police are looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Manassas on Thursday morning.
4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
NBC Washington
Tractor-Trailer Overturns on BW Parkway Near Cheverly, SB Lanes Reopen: Police
A tractor-trailer carrying onions and potatoes flipped onto its side on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Friday morning, injuring the driver and backing up traffic for miles in Prince George’s County, police and transport officials said. The truck overturned on the southbound BW Parkway just past Maryland Route 201 and near...
Maryland man involved in deadly DC road rage shooting released; claims self-defense
WASHINGTON — A Gaithersburg man has been released under "high-intensity supervision" after court documents reveal that he told officers he shot and killed a man in self-defense following a road rage fight in Southeast D.C. on Thursday. Anthony Williams, 44, appeared in D.C. court Thursday afternoon facing charges of...
Manassas Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
It was determined that the clerk was tending to a customer when a man walked into the store, rushed behind the counter, shoved the clerk and stole cash before running out of the store.
33-year-old DC man killed in road rage shooting following Southeast DC crash
WASHINGTON — One man was killed in what police are calling a road rage shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. At 2:45 p.m., police were called to the 2700 block of Good Hope Road SE. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot during an altercation following...
NBC Washington
Person Killed in Apparent Road Rage Shooting in Southeast DC
A person was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Southeast D.C. Wednesday, police said. A car pulling out of a tire store was struck by a car driving in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road SE. The driver of one of the vehicles, a dark...
fox5dc.com
4 men arrested in deadly November shooting of 19-year-old in Silver Spring
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Four suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a deadly November shooting in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police announced on Thursday that 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, and 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon were all taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
Woman arrested for deadly I-95 hit-and-run crash
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a 63-year-old woman for a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County earlier this month. Maryland State Police troopers say Lidia Parada Benitez has been arrested in connection to the Dec. 4 crash that left 23-year-old Ceasar Burke.
Police investigate homicide in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), reports of a shooting came in around 9:15 p.m. Officers were called to the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road, near...
Police identify pregnant woman found a month after dying inside Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a pregnant woman whose body was found inside a Silver Spring apartment after a deadly convenience store shooting earlier this month. Officers confirmed the woman found inside the Enclave Apartment was 26-year-old Denise Middleton. Investigators believe she was killed sometime in October,...
Maryland man charged with murder after road rage incident at DC gas station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested a man for a deadly road rage incident that took place outside a gas station in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. Anthony Williams, 44, of Gaithersburg, Md. faces a charge of Second Degree Murder While Armed. Investigators said he shot and killed Brooklyn Michael […]
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
wfmd.com
Man Hit By Car In Frederick Dies
Police say he did not use the marked pedestrian crosswalk. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man who was hit by a car in Frederick on Sunday evening on West Patrick Street has died. Frederick Police say the man was crossing West Patrick Street at Willowdale Drive around 6 PM when he was hit.
