ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box

Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. New medical marijuana testing recommendations could increase prices. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. An Arizona panel recommended stricter medical marijuana testing procedures and if approved, it would mean...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made

Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police identify mother, son killed in suspected murder-suicide

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have identified a woman and her teenage son who died following an apparent murder-suicide at a north Phoenix apartment. Christina Marie Watson, 37, allegedly shot and killed her 17-year-old son, Gunther Saline, before turning the gun on herself earlier this week. On Wednesday, around...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 men hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix; no arrests made

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday evening. Officers were called out near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found two men shot. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Arizona’s Family news...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona man indicted for allegedly ‘swatting’ schools, police in multiple states

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Kayenta man after he allegedly made various threats to schools and police departments across multiple states. The indictment that was filed on Wednesday alleges that James Thomas Andrew McCarty made threats from Kayenta, a small, rural town in the Navajo Nation, about 30 miles from Monument Valley. Those calls would often state that he was about to shoot up schools, had planted pipe bombs, or had killed someone.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

2 Mesa officers recognized for quick response saving bedridden woman, son from fire

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Mesa police officers are being called heroes throughout the department and community after their bravery and quick response during a massive three-story apartment fire earlier this month. They saved two older people inside the complex, including a bedridden woman. Arizona’s Family was the first...
MESA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman killed following 4-vehicle collision in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was killed over the weekend in a collision involving four vehicles in north Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. Sunday near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. They found 23-year-old Sarah...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

46 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 46 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Adam Corolla is in the Arizona's Family studio for the Valley weather

Meet Lydia Flores, a past winner of the Tamale Festival. Customers can use Waymo starting Dec. 16 and take the service from Sky Harbors 44th Street Train Station to downtown Phoenix. Mexican sweets from the heart at this Yuma County shop. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Elvira's Bakery in Somerton...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa police save 2 people from burning apartment building

Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

At least 83 people displaced after burst pipe in a Scottsdale condo

Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Arizona man receives 11 years in prison on meth-related charge

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Eleven years in prison was given to an Arizona man for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain, of Phoenix, Ariz., was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Dec. 9 to 132 months in prison. Cain was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. He will be serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
BUCKEYE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy