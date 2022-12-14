Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box
New medical marijuana testing recommendations could increase prices. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. An Arizona panel recommended stricter medical marijuana testing procedures and if approved, it would mean...
AZFamily
2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made
Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify mother, son killed in suspected murder-suicide
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have identified a woman and her teenage son who died following an apparent murder-suicide at a north Phoenix apartment. Christina Marie Watson, 37, allegedly shot and killed her 17-year-old son, Gunther Saline, before turning the gun on herself earlier this week. On Wednesday, around...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s News Roundup: Arrest in Jesse Wilson’s disappearance, officer’s miraculous recovery
PHOENIX – Arizona’s headlines have led to mixed emotions this week. If you have been busy and haven’t had a chance to catch all the week’s top stories, we have you covered. KTAR’s Arizona’s New Roundup Podcast covers all the top stories in the state to...
AZFamily
2 men hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix; no arrests made
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday evening. Officers were called out near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found two men shot. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Arizona’s Family news...
AZFamily
Arizona man indicted for allegedly ‘swatting’ schools, police in multiple states
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Kayenta man after he allegedly made various threats to schools and police departments across multiple states. The indictment that was filed on Wednesday alleges that James Thomas Andrew McCarty made threats from Kayenta, a small, rural town in the Navajo Nation, about 30 miles from Monument Valley. Those calls would often state that he was about to shoot up schools, had planted pipe bombs, or had killed someone.
Phoenix groomer accused of mistreating animals
Acts of mistreatment toward animals caught on camera. Former employees of Critter Corral Pet Grooming say the owner is mistreating animals.
Officer Tyler Moldovan opens up one year after getting shot 8 times
In the year since, family, friends and the community have watched as they hoped and prayed for a miracle. "We're praying that God pulls a miracle and we know he can," said Peter Torneanu, Tyler's uncle, after Tyler was shot. Moldovan wasn't expected to survive, but he did. "It just...
Mother and teen dead after shooting in north Phoenix Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, police were called to an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane, south of Deer Valley Road, for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
2 Mesa officers recognized for quick response saving bedridden woman, son from fire
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Mesa police officers are being called heroes throughout the department and community after their bravery and quick response during a massive three-story apartment fire earlier this month. They saved two older people inside the complex, including a bedridden woman. Arizona’s Family was the first...
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
AZFamily
'Personal issues' lead to deadly shooting at Chandler Amazon warehouse
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens. Two Mesa restaurants had roaches crawling around in its kitchens and over-the-counter medicine was found near a food prep table. Soccer game dedicated to teammates killed in Surprise crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Wednesday night is...
KTAR.com
Woman killed following 4-vehicle collision in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was killed over the weekend in a collision involving four vehicles in north Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. Sunday near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. They found 23-year-old Sarah...
AZFamily
46 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 46 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
AZFamily
Adam Corolla is in the Arizona's Family studio for the Valley weather
Meet Lydia Flores, a past winner of the Tamale Festival. Customers can use Waymo starting Dec. 16 and take the service from Sky Harbors 44th Street Train Station to downtown Phoenix. Mexican sweets from the heart at this Yuma County shop. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Elvira's Bakery in Somerton...
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
AZFamily
Mesa police save 2 people from burning apartment building
Mesa police save 2 people from burning apartment building
AZFamily
At least 83 people displaced after burst pipe in a Scottsdale condo
At least 83 people displaced after burst pipe in a Scottsdale condo
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona man receives 11 years in prison on meth-related charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Eleven years in prison was given to an Arizona man for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain, of Phoenix, Ariz., was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Dec. 9 to 132 months in prison. Cain was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. He will be serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
kyma.com
Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
