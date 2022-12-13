The Braves have talked a lot about their ability to spend this offseason, but we are now in mid-December, most of the top free agents are off the board, and Atlanta has yet even to spend $1 million on free agents. Nick Anderson is their only free agent signing, which was for $875,000 and is only guaranteed if he makes the major-league roster. Dansby Swanson could still be in the cards, but it’s beginning to look like the Braves will be shopping in the bargain bin to fill the remainder of the holes on their roster.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO