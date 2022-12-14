ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

SB Nation Reacts: Arizona men’s basketball has a clear MVP

Our fans have spoken, and they’ve got a clear choice for who Arizona’s MVP has been so far in men’s basketball. SB Nation polls readers earlier this week about which Wildcats meant most to the team’s 9-1 start and No. 9 AP ranking, and there was an overwhelming winner in the voting:
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

How to watch and what to expect when Arizona women’s basketball hosts Texas Southern

Arizona women’s basketball won’t be playing someone the caliber of the team it played last week or the one it will play later this week, but the game against Texas Southern is important for many other reasons. There’s the experience question for all of Arizona’s newcomers, but the bigger reason is its place in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 2025 four-star forward Tounde Yessoufou

Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star 2025 forward Tounde Yessoufou, a native of Benin now playing for St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California. Yessoufou is only the second class of 2025 player that Arizona is known to have offered so far, after Gilbert Perry's Koa Peat, indicating the selective Wildcats have strong interest in him.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

IARP ruling means Arizona men's basketball, and its fanbase, can enjoy the present without worrying about the past

The IARP finally, mercifully announced its ruling with regards to Arizona Basketball. The punishment? Aside from time already served, the men’s basketball program will lose one scholarship for 2023-24 and the coaches will not be allowed to communicate with recruits over the phone or by message for seven weeks during this current season. The school itself will be fined five grand and all wins and titles from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons will be vacated.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Former Arizona DLs Kyon Barrs, JB Brown announce transfer destinations

A pair of former Arizona defensive linemen whose careers in Tucson extend back multiple coaches have picked their next programs, and both have a connection to the Wildcats. Kyon Barrs announced Wednesday he had committed to USC for the 2023 season, whom the UA will visit next fall, while JB Brown is headed to UMass to play for former Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area. The following schools are on a two-hour delay:. Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. Douglas Unified School District. Bisbee Unified...
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

Penalties Revealed For Arizona After FBI Investigation

The IARP has announced all of the sanctions for the Arizona basketball program following an FBI investigation. Former Wildcats head coach Sean Miller — now with Xavier — received no penalties or sanctions. Here are the FBI's findings, per an official release:. "A University of Arizona former assistant...
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum

PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street around 7 a.m. The PCSD said there...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy