The IARP finally, mercifully announced its ruling with regards to Arizona Basketball. The punishment? Aside from time already served, the men’s basketball program will lose one scholarship for 2023-24 and the coaches will not be allowed to communicate with recruits over the phone or by message for seven weeks during this current season. The school itself will be fined five grand and all wins and titles from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons will be vacated.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO