Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona men’s basketball has a clear MVP
Our fans have spoken, and they’ve got a clear choice for who Arizona’s MVP has been so far in men’s basketball. SB Nation polls readers earlier this week about which Wildcats meant most to the team’s 9-1 start and No. 9 AP ranking, and there was an overwhelming winner in the voting:
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Azuolas Tubelis and Henri Veesaar said after Arizona’s win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Arizona didn’t have much trouble with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night, winning 99-61 after a sluggish first part of the game, though it did have to deal with losing starting point guard Kerr Kriisa to an illness early on. “You’re always dealing with adversity,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd...
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect when Arizona women’s basketball hosts Texas Southern
Arizona women’s basketball won’t be playing someone the caliber of the team it played last week or the one it will play later this week, but the game against Texas Southern is important for many other reasons. There’s the experience question for all of Arizona’s newcomers, but the bigger reason is its place in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series.
NCAA Football: Mississippi State at Arizona
Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 2025 four-star forward Tounde Yessoufou
Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star 2025 forward Tounde Yessoufou, a native of Benin now playing for St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California. Yessoufou is only the second class of 2025 player that Arizona is known to have offered so far, after Gilbert Perry's Koa Peat, indicating the selective Wildcats have strong interest in him.
azdesertswarm.com
IARP ruling means Arizona men's basketball, and its fanbase, can enjoy the present without worrying about the past
The IARP finally, mercifully announced its ruling with regards to Arizona Basketball. The punishment? Aside from time already served, the men’s basketball program will lose one scholarship for 2023-24 and the coaches will not be allowed to communicate with recruits over the phone or by message for seven weeks during this current season. The school itself will be fined five grand and all wins and titles from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons will be vacated.
azdesertswarm.com
Tennessee expert previews the Arizona men’s basketball game, makes a prediction
Arizona has only lost five games under Tommy Lloyd, and the first came just over a year ago when the Wildcats went to Tennessee on the Wednesday before Christmas and fell 77-73. Now comes the rematch, with the sixth-ranked Volunteers coming to McKale Center on Saturday night, and the stakes...
What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball hit with minimal penalties from IARP/NCAA investigation
Arizona can finally close the book on a dark chapter of its recent past. The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) has made its decision on how to punish Arizona for numerous alleged violations, mostly by the men’s basketball program under former coach Sean Miller. And the punishment...
azdesertswarm.com
Former Arizona DLs Kyon Barrs, JB Brown announce transfer destinations
A pair of former Arizona defensive linemen whose careers in Tucson extend back multiple coaches have picked their next programs, and both have a connection to the Wildcats. Kyon Barrs announced Wednesday he had committed to USC for the 2023 season, whom the UA will visit next fall, while JB Brown is headed to UMass to play for former Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown.
KGUN 9
NCAA adds minimal additional forward-looking punishments to Arizona Wildcats men's basketball program
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The NCAA leveled minimal additional forward-looking punishments against the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball program following a long investigation of rules violations. However, Arizona has to vacate all regular and post-season wins for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the...
LIV Golf adds Tucson tournament stop
The Gallery Golf Club north of Tucson in Dove Mountain will host LIV League golfers Friday, March 17 - Sunday, March 19 on its South Course.
KOLD-TV
Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area. The following schools are on a two-hour delay:. Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. Douglas Unified School District. Bisbee Unified...
Penalties Revealed For Arizona After FBI Investigation
The IARP has announced all of the sanctions for the Arizona basketball program following an FBI investigation. Former Wildcats head coach Sean Miller — now with Xavier — received no penalties or sanctions. Here are the FBI's findings, per an official release:. "A University of Arizona former assistant...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
Unclear when Kolb North of Speedway will reopen
It's not clear when the construction will end and traffic will get back to normal. Tucson Water says there will be a meeting Thursday to consider what more they need to do.
Antelope Valley Press
SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum
PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
PCSD: Magee Road reopens at La Canada
Westbound Magee Road was closed at La Cananda Drive as of about 10:35 a.m., according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The road reopened by the afternoon.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street around 7 a.m. The PCSD said there...
Campus fight leads to Rincon University High School lockdown
A fight at Rincon University High School led to a lockdown and Tucson police investigation. The lockdown was lifted shortly after.
Comments / 0