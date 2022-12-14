JonBenét Ramsey's Father Says New Investigation Into Daughter's Murder Is 'Absolutely' A CYA Effort By Police

YouTube

Nearly 26 years after his daughter JonBenét Ramsey ’s death, the late beauty pageant star’s dad, John Ramsey , is still searching for answers, even as the Boulder, Colo., Police Department announced a new investigation into her murder.

Earlier this week, Ramsey got candid about his fight to employ new DNA technology in solving the case, explaining that novel advances — and the increased size of some public DNA databases thanks to the popularity of genetic testing sites like 23andMe — could potentially help uncover details surrounding his daughter’s 1996 murder.

Despite Ramsey’s hopes, the case is currently in the hands of the Boulder PD, which had previously been “dragging its heels” when it comes to utilizing this tech, as an insider told OK! Back in August. As such, Ramsey said he has been urging officials to take a new approach to solving the crime.

“That’s really we’re asking the Governor to do, push the case either out of the Boulder hands or require them to take this evidence to be tested by one of the one or two really cutting edge labs in this country and see what we get,” Ramsey told Megyn Kelly during a recent appearance on her Sirius XM show.

“If we can get some more good DNA evidence, then you take that evidence and put it in the public database and see what you come up with,” he continued, noting that this technique “has been done in the last few years with remarkable success.”

Ramsey’s recent comments come weeks after the Colorado Police Department announced they’d be teaming up with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team, launching a new investigation into the tot’s death.

“Since JonBenét’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the Boulder Police Department explained in a statement issued on November 9.

Part of this approach, they said would come from tapping private DNA labs as "another tool to help further cold case homicide investigations."

Despite these grand promises, Ramsey said he’s still skeptical over how effective this new tag-team effort will be when it comes to finding his daughter’s killer, telling Kelly that he “absolutely” thinks this announcement is “a CYA” effort, as the former Fox anchor put it, by local authorities.

“I’ve never heard of this cold case unit,” he quipped. “They said can I refer to them next year, well, that can be 12 months from now, but I guess you say, ‘Well, it’s no big of a rush it’s been 26 years what’s the hurry?” he continued, describing the ordeal as “a huge frustration for us.”