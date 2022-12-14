ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Willis Celebrates Holidays With Wife Emma Heming, Ex Demi Moore & All 5 Of His Daughters: Photos!

By Stephanie Kaplan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQnTB_0jhk30Ai00
@demimoore/instagram

A modern family! Though Bruce Willis and Demi Moore divorced more than two decades ago, the parents-of-three are still close, which is why they had no issue reuniting to celebrate the season's festivties alongside Willis' current wife, Emma Heming .

Also in attendance were the actor's and Moore's adult daughters — Rumer , 34, Scout , 31, and Tallulah , 28 — as well as his and Heming's girls, 10-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXsmx_0jhk30Ai00
@demimoore/instagram

On Tuesday, December 13, the Ghost lead, 60, shared a few snaps from their gathering, showing the blended brood standing in front of the Christmas tree and eating dinner. "We are FAMILY!!" Moore captioned the carousel of pics. "Getting into the holiday spirit!"

"What a fun evening 😍❤️," Heming, 44, commented on the post, proving there's truly no tension between the ladies.

The Die Hard icon's loved ones are spending more time together in the wake of his aphasia diagnosis, as the condition impairs one's cognitive abilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Nqq6_0jhk30Ai00
@demimoore/instagram

However, as OK! reported, they're not letting the Sixth Sense star's health woes get in the way of the holidays, as an insider noted it's " always a special time " of the year for the pack.

RUMER & SCOUT WILLIS SHARE SEDUCTIVE THROWBACK SNAP OF THEIR DIVORCED PARENTS: 'THEY MADE ME'

"There are days when they see glimpses of the old Bruce, but they are brief and far between," the insider disclosed of his current status. "It breaks their heart ... all they can do is tell him they love him and pray for a holiday miracle."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVtUB_0jhk30Ai00
mega

Heming admitted caring for her husband and their two daughters isn't easy, but she's grateful for every minute they're together.

"The girls bring so much love, laughter and life into our home," the model gushed in a previous interview. "For us as a family it’s always been about making memories. We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted."

Around nine months have passed since the father-of-five's diagnosis was revealed, but so far, he's maintained his independence , having been spotted out with friends on a handful of occasions.

