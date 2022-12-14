ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

UPDATE: Police confront protesters at Atlanta safety training site; five charged with domestic terrorism

By Dyana Bagby
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aiRG_0jhk2zSD00
DeKalb County Police blocked West Side Place off Constitution Road on the evening of Dec. 13. Protesters said police raided the area where activists have been sitting in trees to oppose plans for a Atlanta Police training center. (Dyana Bagby)

UPDATE: Five people protesting Atlanta’s planned new public safety training center have been charged with domestic terrorism and other charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The arrests were made Dec. 13 during a joint operation of the GBI, Atlanta Police, and other agencies to remove protesters from the woods off Key Road in Dekalb County where the training center is planned to be built. Protesters have been arrested at the site before, but none have been charged with domestic terrorism. A person convicted of terrorism can face a minimum of five years in prison.

“Yesterday, several people threw rocks at police cars and attacked EMTs outside the neighboring fire stations with rocks and bottles,” said GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles in a press release. “Task force members used various tactics to arrest individuals who were occupying makeshift treehouses.”

After police cleared the area, which included makeshift treehouses, they found explosive devices, gasoline, and road flairs, according to the GBI.

Those arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail:

Francis Carroll, 22, of Maine: Criminal Trespass, Domestic Terrorism, Aggravated Assault, Felony Obstruction, Interference with Government Property, Possession of Tools for the Commission of the Crime

Nicholas Olsen, 25: Domestic Terrorism, Aggravated Assault, Interference with Government Property, Obstruction

Serena Hertel, 25, of California: Criminal Trespass, Domestic Terrorism, Aggravated Assault, Obstruction, Inciting a Riot

Leonard Vioselle, 20: Criminal Trespass, Domestic Terrorism, Possession for Tools of the Crime

Arieon Robinson of Wisconsin: Criminal Trespass, Obstruction, Domestic Terrorism

The GBI said in the news release that it is part of a joint task force “formed to combat ongoing criminal activity at the Atlanta Police Department (APD) site.”

“Yesterday, Dec, 13, our agents assisted Atlanta Police Department and other local, state, and task force members in an operation to remove barricades blocking some of the entrances to the training center,” Miles said in the GBI news release.

This joint task force consists of the GBI, Atlanta Police Department, FBI, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Department, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Department of Natural Resources.

This joint investigation is active and ongoing, Miles said. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the lead prosecutor, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, who will work in partnership with the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

Story from Dec. 13

Protesters camped out in trees where Atlanta plans to build a police training facility said they were attacked Dec. 12 by law enforcement authorities using tear gas and pepper spray.

A Tuesday morning raid near Intrenchment Creek in DeKalb County targeted “tree sitters” who stay in trees to keep them from being razed for new development. The grassroots movement “Defend the Atlanta Forest” said Atlanta Police used “chemical weapons” against the nonviolent tree sitters while they protested peacefully.

Atlanta Police did not respond to a request for comment.

Georgia State Patrol troopers and Atlanta Police Department officers blocked Key Road for awhile on Tuesday to keep people out of the training area site while the apparent raid was occurring.

Courtney Floyd, GSP spokesperson, said in an email the agency “briefly assisted by patrolling the perimeter of the new training center area, but we were not involved in any enforcement operations related to locating or apprehending any suspects.”

“Dekalb County is the lead agency and any questions regarding their operations or events at the site should be referred to them,” Floyd added.

Marlon Kautz of the Atlanta Solidarity Fund , which provides support to those arrested at protests, said his organization confirmed via video footage and witness accounts that police used plastic bullets, tear gas and pepper spray against the tree sitters.

He said one person was arrested and protesters suffered injuries from the tear gas. How many protesters were sitting in trees is not known.

“What we know is that protesters are doing nonviolent, civil disobedience,” Kautz said in an interview at the corner of Boulder Walk Drive and Key Road, near the Boulder Walk subdivision entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOgaV_0jhk2zSD00
A proposed site plan for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Key Road borders the top, Constitution Road toward the bottom. Bouldercrest Road is at the top right.

“They’re sitting in the trees, refusing to come down and are singing protest songs. And they’re being fired on by plastic bullets,” Kautz said.

“This is not the protocol for dealing with nonviolent protesters in Atlanta in 2022,” Kautz said. “This is the kind of thing that you would expect to see in the Deep South in the 1960s. We’re talking about people who are effectively doing nothing more than conducting a sit in to make their voice heard about a political issue that they’re concerned about. And they’re being met with extreme violence with tear gas.”

Kautz also said police detained people attempting to take video recordings of what was happening in the forest. He did not know if they were arrested.

DeKalb County Police blocked West Side Place off Constitution Road to keep people from entering Intrenchment Creek park. At nearby Gresham Park athletic fields on Bouldercrest Road, dozens of DeKalb law enforcement vehicles, including SWAT and bomb squad trucks, filled the parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuhoS_0jhk2zSD00
DeKalb Police vehicles parked at the Gresham Park athletic fields on Bouldercrest Road.

DeKalb Police at the Gresham Park athletic fields declined to talk about what was described as an “investigation.” The DeKalb Police spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Fore more than a year, activists have been protesting Atlanta’s plans to build a police training center on a portion of hundreds of city-owned land off Key Road in DeKalb County. Some people have constructed platforms in trees in the forest to resist clearcutting for the what they have dubbed “Cop City.”

The protesters call the hundreds of acres near the South River the Weelaunee Forest. This was the name of the land when it was home to the Native American Muscogee Nation before they were driven out. The land is where the Old Atlanta Prison Farm was located.

The City Council last year approved plans to build the $90 million public training facility on 85 acres of city-owned land standing within more than 300 acres of mostly forested land off Key Road in DeKalb County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0xaH_0jhk2zSD00

Funding to build the facility is being raised from many local corporations by the nonprofit Atlanta Police Foundation, which will lease the land from the city. Taxpayers are expected to pay more than $30 million for the new training center.

The Atlanta Police Foundation has pledged to transform the remaining more than 200 acres of the land into a public park.

Atlanta Police arrested several protesters off Key Road in May after they allegedly threw rocks and Molotov cocktails toward officers.

Last month, Molotov cocktails were thrown toward AT&T workers and a road was blocked with trees that had been chopped down on the property, according to the Saporta Report.

On Dec. 10, protestors threw objects at DeKalb firefighters dispatched to the Key Road site after reports of a dumpster fire.

The Defenda Atlanta Forest movement also includes those who protest DeKalb County’s decision to swap 40 acres of existing parkland at Intrenchment Creek to Blackhall Studios in exchange for 53 acres that the county says it will convert into a new park.

The post UPDATE: Police confront protesters at Atlanta safety training site; five charged with domestic terrorism appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Woman shot in Plaza Theatre parking lot, suspect arrested

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person in the parking lot of the Plaza Theatre and shopping center in Poncey-Highland this afternoon. According to the report, officers responded to a report of a serson shot at 1047 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE just before 3 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a female […] The post Woman shot in Plaza Theatre parking lot, suspect arrested appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout

Two teens are dead and three other youths were wounded in a Southwest Atlanta shootout prompted by a social media dispute, according to police. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Deputy Charles Hampton Jr. said officers found multiple people shot and a 14-year-old […] The post Two teens dead, three youths wounded after social media dispute escalates to shootout appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Public Schools students demand action to stop gun violence

Atlanta Public Schools students rallied last week on the steps of City Hall and said city, county, and state officials need to do more to prevent their peers from being killed or imprisoned due to gun violence., At a Dec. 15 “Stand with Me Rally” organized by The Atlanta Board of Education Student Advisory Council, […] The post Atlanta Public Schools students demand action to stop gun violence appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta’s firefighters give back at annual community event

For the past 52 years, Atlanta’s firefighters have made a point of spreading holiday cheer to their neighbours. “This is a proud tradition, and we commend our firefighters, with support from the community, for sustaining the legacy of their peers,” said Roderick Smith, chief of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The City of Atlanta Firefighters […] The post Atlanta’s firefighters give back at annual community event appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Achieve Atlanta and partners increase college persistence and completion

Research by Georgia State University’s Georgia Policy Labs shows Achieve Atlanta Scholars who receive scholarships and support services persist in college at much higher rates than similar peers without those resources. The scholars are 11 percentage points more likely to continue from freshman fall to spring semester with similar results in subsequent semesters. The findings were most […] The post <strong>Achieve Atlanta and partners increase college persistence and completion</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours

Genial, but no-nonsense. A rapid-fire delivery paired with a still-pronounced Boston accent. A sometimes-blunt crusader for justice. A skilled wordsmith and broadcaster. Those qualities embody Tom Houck and served him well as he morphed from a key activist in the civil rights movement to a political consultant, journalist, and talk show host. For his latest […] The post Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta safety commission gets outpouring of feedback on youth violence prevention

Dozens of residents from various backgrounds commented on the prevalence of youth violence for nearly two hours during a special meeting called by Atlanta’s Public Safety Commission. Public speakers filled an Atlanta City Hall committee room Tuesday night after the city called a special meeting to receive input and strategies for combatting youth violence in […] The post Atlanta safety commission gets outpouring of feedback on youth violence prevention appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

UPDATE: Atlanta Police arrest suspect in killing of 77-year-old Buckhead woman

The Atlanta Police Department says it has arrested the suspect in the killing of a Buckhead woman over the weekend. Antonio Brown, 23, was arrested Monday, Dec. 12, as a suspect in the killing of Eleanor Bowles and is in custody being questioned by police, announced Mayor Andre Dickens during an evening press conference. The […] The post UPDATE: Atlanta Police arrest suspect in killing of 77-year-old Buckhead woman appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta BeltLine gets $11 million from ARC for Southside and Northeast Trail construction

The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) has allocated $11 million in federal funding for construction of the Southside and Northeast Trails of the Atlanta BeltLine. The Southside Trail is slated to receive $6 million and Northeast Trail will receive $5 million, according to a press release from Atlanta BeltLine Inc. (ABI). “We appreciate the continued support […] The post Atlanta BeltLine gets $11 million from ARC for Southside and Northeast Trail construction appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs responds to gun violence with classes for residents, businesses

Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone told City Council that gun violence is a growing problem in the United States. The city had four homicides involving firearms in 2022 through Nov. 30, he said, the same number it had in 2021. Nationwide an estimated 20,966 firearm homicides occurred, he said during the City Council’s Dec. […] The post Sandy Springs responds to gun violence with classes for residents, businesses appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys

The Atlanta Police Department has arrested third teen in the killing of two boys in Midtown over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 16-year-old from Clayton County was arrested Dec. 12, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference at the Buckhead Village police precinct. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested last week and charged in […] The post Third teen arrested in killing of 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

MARTA board of directors elect new leadership; announce departures of board members

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) board of directors have announced that it has elected new board officers for 2023. Beginning in the new year, MARTA says that governor appointee Thomas Worthy will be serving as its board chair. In addition, Clayton County representative Katie Powers has been announced to take over as vice-chair […] The post MARTA board of directors elect new leadership; announce departures of board members appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Proposed trail to future Dunwoody park rankles some homeowners

A proposed trail that would lead from a nearby neighborhood to a future park on Vermack Road in Dunwoody is already causing issues, and it hasn’t even been built yet. Neighbors near the proposed 10-acre site are opposed to the construction of a trail that would connect the neighborhood to the park, citing safety, drainage […] The post Proposed trail to future Dunwoody park rankles some homeowners appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta commission to discuss youth violence at special Dec. 13 meeting

The Atlanta Public Safety Commission is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, to allow public input and to discuss strategies on ways to stop youth violence. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in Committee Room 1 at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave. SW. The meeting can also be watched on Channel 26 […] The post Atlanta commission to discuss youth violence at special Dec. 13 meeting appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Affordable housing programs receive $750,000 investment

The philanthropic arm of a national mortgage company is investing $750,000 into two programs aimed at supporting the housing needs for Atlanta’s most vulnerable. The Rocket Community Fund (RCF), the philanthropic arm of Rocket Loan, is partnering with Atlanta BeltLine Partnership (ABP) and Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership (ANDP). The partnership will see $750,000 invested into […] The post Affordable housing programs receive $750,000 investment appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the murder of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman. According to the police report, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 6 Paces West Terrace in Buckhead on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a […] The post UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Public Schools students plan Dec. 15 rally against gun violence

Atlanta Public Schools students are coming together with city, school and law enforcement authorities on Thursday, Dec. 15, to make a public stance against gun violence. The “Stand with Me Rally” is set for 6:30 p.m. at 130 Trinity Ave., at the intersection of Trinity and Central avenues. It is organized by APS students and […] The post Atlanta Public Schools students plan Dec. 15 rally against gun violence appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Darin Schierbaum sworn in as Atlanta’s new police chief

A special swearing-in ceremony for Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum was held Dec. 7 at City Hall. Schierbaum was named the city’s 26th police chief by Mayor Andre Dickens in October after a nationwide search. He was already serving as interim chief following the retirement of former chief Rodney Bryant in June. “We wanted a […] The post Darin Schierbaum sworn in as Atlanta’s new police chief appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January

The mixed-use village, VIBE at Echo Street West, will welcome its first residents in January. “The cornerstone of any mixed-use development is the community,” Tony Bartlett, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company, said in a press release. “This wave of residents at VIBE will be the first to experience ‘the village of ideas’ right […] The post New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

DeKalb Commission approves Market Square tax allocation district

DeKalb County’s Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved the Market Square Tax Allocation District (TAD) for North DeKalb Mall and the nearby area, including North Druid Hills Road and Lawrenceville Highway. According to a press release, DeKalb County and Decide DeKalb worked with public and private partners to create a vision for the redevelopment of the North DeKalb Mall area to spur economic development in this vital location […] The post DeKalb Commission approves Market Square tax allocation district appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy