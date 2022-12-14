ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatskanie, OR

Clatskanie, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clatskanie.

The Portland Adventist Academy basketball team will have a game with Clatskanie High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Portland Adventist Academy
Clatskanie High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Portland Adventist Academy basketball team will have a game with Clatskanie High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.

Portland Adventist Academy
Clatskanie High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

