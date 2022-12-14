ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Closures and cancellations for St. Cloud-area schools on Wednesday due to weather

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago

Due to the snow accumulation overnight, there will be no in-person school for students or staff in the St. Cloud area, Dec. 14, 2022 in Catholic Community Schools, Sauk Rapids-Rice and Sartell-St. Stephen Public Schools. St. Cloud Area Schools will have a Flexible Learning Day.

After snow accumulations overnight, the National Weather Services stated there is a winter weather advisory in effect until noon. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties.

Catholic Community Schools

• All before-school and after-school kid care, programs, and activities are also canceled. • All buildings will be closed.

Sauk Rapids-Rice • There will be NO before or after school programming• All activities are canceled, including practices and games• All district buildings are closed• Community Education classes are canceled• District facilities are closed and there will be no rental or usage of district facilities• KidStop is closed for today• Rice Kids Club is closed for today

St. Cloud Area Schools: • Will have an flexible learning day - - see ISD 742 website for flexible learning details• There will be NO before or after school programming• All activities are canceled, including practices and games• KIDStop is closed

Sartell-St. Stephen: • There will be NO before or after school programming• All activities are canceled, including practices and games• All district buildings are closed• KIDStop is closed

Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools, Sartell-St. Stephen Schools. and St. Cloud Area Schools will be closed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

